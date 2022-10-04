Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Empty Bowls Fundraiser for Outreach is October 14
After a 3 year pandemic pause, Empty Bowls is back – Friday, October 14 from 4-7PM at Parker-Binns Vineyard in Mill Spring! Outreach’s Empty Bowls event, sponsored by Artistry Above, HomeTrust Bank and Saluda Outfitters, is a fundraiser that raises both money and awareness to the plight of hunger and food insecurity in Polk County and around the world.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The Glorious Trees of Pearson’s Falls and Glen
The Tryon Garden Club is excited to announced a new tree identification project at. Pearson’s Falls! There are over 57 species of trees and woody shrubs within Pearson’s Falls. Glen. To help visitors learn to identify some of our trees, the Pearson’s Falls tree team has. added...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Blood drive set to take place at Steps to Hope
COLUMBUS– Healthy individuals are needed every day to maintain an adequate blood supply for patients in need. Once a donor has made the commitment to give blood, it is important to take a few simple steps to prepare and help ensure a good donation experience. The community is invited...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Remembering Al, Fred and Clarence
My great friend Al Creasy was my Treasurer when I was President of the Polk County Historical Association back in the 90s. We not only conserved the Association’s funds, we encouraged visits by school children. I remember stopping some 4th grade boys from demonstrating the use of a grinding wheel to sharpen a knife they had “borrowed” from a display!
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The Scatterlings to Perform at FENCE
The Scatterlings will be performing at FENCE on Sunday, October 16th at 4pm. Join us in the Great Room at FENCE for this free performance. The Scatterlings are a four-piece acoustic/Americana band based in Asheville, North Carolina. Many of their original songs offer masterful personal storytelling, while others are steeped deep in local history. The Scatterlings are composed of Elfy Kornfeld on lead vocals and baritone ukulele, Terrell Jones on upright bass and harmony vocals, Brad Pope on guitar and mandolin, and Kevin Gary on guitar, mandolin, and fiddle.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Schools across the nation have been hit with fake threats of an active shooter. The latest happened Wednesday involving numerous schools in South Carolina, including Greenville High School. Police received a call from an unknown man stating that there was a shooting at the school. The police were able to quickly determine that the threat was a hoax.
biltmorebeacon.com
Smathers family seeks justice after Mission Hospital trauma
In an attempt to seek justice for “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence,” Canton’s first family‚ Mayor Zeb Smathers, his wife, Ashley, and son, Stone, are taking on the most powerful healthcare system in America. In the medical negligence and medical malpractice court action filed...
FOX Carolina
Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
kiss951.com
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like
Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
PhillyBite
North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
FOX Carolina
Police searching for missing Greenville woman
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. Investigators said Chesnee Brooke Quinn was last seen in June. She does not have a permanent residence according to police, and is known to frequent the Salvation Army on Poinsett Highway. Quinn is...
my40.tv
Groundbreaking for $80 million industrial park scheduled for this week
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is set to break ground this week in Henderson County. The Blue Ridge Commerce Center groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 337 McMurray Road in Flat Rock. The Blue Ridge Commerce...
abcnews4.com
Restaurant Impossible filming dates in upstate South Carolina
The hit food network Restaurant Impossible is making two stops in upstate South Carolina for filming, construction, and dining for those who make reservations. Big Cliff's BBQ in Central on 302b E Main Street. (Dining) Lunch on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. Dinner on Sunday, October 23rd at 7...
Power restored for over 3,000 on east side of Spartanburg Co.
There are over 3,000 people without power on the east side of Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
FOX Carolina
Police investigating three shooting incidents that happened in Forest City
FOREST CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is investigating three shooting incidents that have happened over the last three weeks in the Seitz Drive and Dogwood Lane neighborhoods. According to police, officers say these incidents were reported to law enforcement by third party individuals, but no...
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
Missing hunter found dead in woods in Union Co.
A death investigation is underway in Union County after a hunter was found dead Wednesday morning.
Portion of Spartanburg Co. road to close for bridge demolition
A portion of a Spartanburg County road will close while crews work to demolish a bridge on Business 85.
Lanes reopen on I-85S in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All lanes have reopened following a crash on I-85 in Chesnee. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on the southbound side close to mile marker 79 near Gossett Road. As of 6:50 a.m., all lanes were blocked while first responders worked to clear the […]
