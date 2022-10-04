Region 2-5A Boiling Springs (2-5, 0-1) at Byrnes (5-2, 0-1) Both teams are looking to bounce back from a loss last week, as the Bulldogs fell at home to Dorman 52-14, while the Rebels dropped one on the road to Spartanburg 36-23. Byrnes is the presumed favorite in this one, and as long as they don’t have their worst game of the year, I think they will be able to handle a Boiling Springs team that has struggled to score points all season. I think quarterback Colby Shaw gets back on track with a big game and the Rebels jump out early and never look back in a big win.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO