FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.Rooted ExpeditionsMaggie Valley, NC
This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously AbandonedTravel Maven
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A MurphyAsheville, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk celebrates seniors, conference win over Brevard
Polk County’s girls tennis program had plenty of reasons to celebrate Tuesday. Starting the final week of regular-season play, the Wolverines honored their two seniors, Cameron Ward and Kayleigh Wilson. Polk also celebrated a milestone conference win, topping Brevard 7-2. The win improves Polk County’s record to 5-6 overall,...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk Middle bests Rugby for East Division volleyball crown
Polk County High’s volleyball team raced to gather behind Polk County Middle’s bench Wednesday, each player holding one finger aloft to signal the match point held by the Wolverines. The varsity Wolverines seemed as ready to celebrate as their younger counterparts, and why not? Polk Middle stood on...
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Week 7 Picks
Week seven is here. The weeks just keep marching along faster and faster. The first week of region play was good and the second week promises to be just as exciting. Both teams got off to 0-1 starts in region play. Boiling Springs lost a one-sided affair to Dorman while Byrnes lost a close one to Spartanburg at Viking Stadium.
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: Clinton trails Daniel, Dillon in 3A rankings
Clinton football remains 3rd in the S.C. Media Poll’s football rankings n Class 3A, trailing reigning state champion Daniel and Dillon. The Red Devils (7-0) are idle this week while Daniel (6-0) faces West-Oak (3-3) at home and Dillon (6-0) takes on Aynor (3-3), also at home. The leaders...
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Week 7 4A/5A Preview
Region 2-5A Boiling Springs (2-5, 0-1) at Byrnes (5-2, 0-1) Both teams are looking to bounce back from a loss last week, as the Bulldogs fell at home to Dorman 52-14, while the Rebels dropped one on the road to Spartanburg 36-23. Byrnes is the presumed favorite in this one, and as long as they don’t have their worst game of the year, I think they will be able to handle a Boiling Springs team that has struggled to score points all season. I think quarterback Colby Shaw gets back on track with a big game and the Rebels jump out early and never look back in a big win.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football coach resigns days before team’s Saturday game
Well they say timing is everything and for Wofford football coach Josh Conklin the time to leave was right now. Conklin, 43, resigned from the program effective immediately according to the school’s athletic website. He took over the Wofford program in 2018. Conklin’s teams won the Southern Conference in 2018 and 2019 with the Terriers making the FCS playoffs in both seasons.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The Glorious Trees of Pearson’s Falls and Glen
The Tryon Garden Club is excited to announced a new tree identification project at. Pearson’s Falls! There are over 57 species of trees and woody shrubs within Pearson’s Falls. Glen. To help visitors learn to identify some of our trees, the Pearson’s Falls tree team has. added...
FOX Carolina
Two Clemson football players named in lawsuit after 2021 crash that injured mail carrier
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In a lawsuit, two Clemson football players are being accused of racing their cars and causing a crash that injured a mail carrier in 2021. According to the lawsuit, the two players Frederick L. Davis, II and Malcolm Greene were observed traveling south on Highway 123 in close proximity and at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of lanes, and appeared to be racing on July 21, 2021.
WLOS.com
$80 Million Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is breaking ground in Henderson County. The park, to be called the Blue Ridge Commerce Center, will include 654,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space. According to the developers, the Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, the spaces are designed to be flexible to better serve the needs of its users.
FOX Carolina
Nearly 4,000 people without power in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting nearly 4,000 customers without power in Spartanburg County after an object came into contact with power lines. There are three outages total near Fernwood Glendale Road and surrounding areas. The first outage, reported at 8:01 a.m., has left 1,723 customers without...
WBTV
1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash
It's nearly $3.6 million and there are a lot of options on the table. Visitors travel to N.C. mountains to see leaves change. Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. Car collison at Old Dowd Road. Updated: 13 hours...
School bus involved in crash near Chesnee
A school bus was involved in a crash near Chesnee Friday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
Lanes reopen on I-85S in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All lanes have reopened following a crash on I-85 in Chesnee. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on the southbound side close to mile marker 79 near Gossett Road. As of 6:50 a.m., all lanes were blocked while first responders worked to clear the […]
17-year-old dies in crash in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Chesnee. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Horse Creek Road. The coroner said a 2004 Honda van was traveling south speeding past another driver when it lost control and ran off the left […]
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Empty Bowls Fundraiser for Outreach is October 14
After a 3 year pandemic pause, Empty Bowls is back – Friday, October 14 from 4-7PM at Parker-Binns Vineyard in Mill Spring! Outreach’s Empty Bowls event, sponsored by Artistry Above, HomeTrust Bank and Saluda Outfitters, is a fundraiser that raises both money and awareness to the plight of hunger and food insecurity in Polk County and around the world.
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg Area Conservancy announces land acquisition near Chinquapin Greenway
SPARTANBURG — The Chinquapin Greenway has added nearly 21 acres along Graham Road across from the Milliken & Company campus, offering public access to explore land acquired by the Spartanburg Area Conservancy. The property is next to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System's Hospice home and is contiguous to 86 acres...
FOX Carolina
Deer hunter found dead after reported missing in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deer hunter was found dead Wednesday morning after he was reported missing. Deputies said the hunter went out Tuesday but never returned. On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the woods in the Tucker Town...
Missing hunter found dead in woods in Union Co.
A death investigation is underway in Union County after a hunter was found dead Wednesday morning.
FOX Carolina
Cherokee County Most Wanted - October 03, 2022
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department needs the community’s help in locating Brandon Lee Wilson. Wilson is wanted for petit larceny less than $2,000. The incident occurred off Jordan Lane in Blacksburg. On Sept. 11, Wilson was observed stealing a car battery from a...
