Suspected murderer and seafood thief make Texoma’s Most Wanted
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers has released a list of suspects that the Wichita Falls Police Department is currently looking to place under arrest. On October 7, 2022, the following suspects were listed on Crime Stoppers’ Texoma’s Most Wanted list. Adan Chavez: According to WFPD Chavez...
Wichita Falls Police SWAT on Grant Street
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The Wichita Falls Police SWAT team had a house surrounded in the 2100 block of Grant Street Thursday evening. Around 5:30 p.m. authorities served a search warrant at a house on Grant Street near Avenue K. According to a police Sergeant on the scene, two...
Heavy police presence at Avenue K, Grant Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a house at Avenue K and Grant Street. A SWAT team is on scene, and WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said law enforcement is searching a house in the area. Two people found inside the home were taken...
Wichita Falls police, fire currently accepting applications
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you have a passion for helping others and saving lives, then you’re in luck! Both the Wichita Falls Police Department, as well as, the Wichita Falls Fire Department want you to become a part of their team. Sergeant Charlie Eipper has been with...
Texas Woman Arrested for the 34th Time After Stealing Bacon
A Texas woman who isn't good at shoplifting has been arrested for the 34th time after stealing multiple packages of bacon from a Wichita Falls area United Supermarkets. According to Texoma's Homepage, Natasha LaGail Latchett, has been charged with theft under $2,500 with multiple convictions. While she's been arrested 34 times, she's only been convicted 10 times.
Graham man takes plea in drunk driving death
YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Two and a half years after a Graham man dies in a drunk driving accident, another Graham man agrees to a plea deal for prison time. Jeremy Gilmore, 46, accepted the plea offer of eight years in prison for intoxicated manslaughter and intoxicated assault with a vehicle.
2 arrested for interfering with officers, resisting arrest
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man and woman, both with pending felony assault cases, are jailed after police said they refused to leave the residence in which they found the woman’s mother deceased. According to police, so far no foul play is suspected regarding the death...
Man wanted for murder arrested by Lawton police
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man wanted for second degree murder has been arrested, according to the Lawton Police Department. An arrest warrant for Michael Timms was issued on September 23 in the death of John Donaldson at an apartment complex near NW 63rd and Oak Ave. According to court...
Marlow man sent to hospital after Motorcycle hits deer
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man was taken to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the 48 year old was driving his motorcycle southbound on Heffington in Marlow Thursday night when a deer crossed in front of him. He was taken by...
Firefighters battle fire on Grandview E
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire Thursday in the 1600 block of Grandview E. Our photographer on scene could see smoke showing around 1 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel...
Abandoned house is a total loss after Comanche County fire
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County fire crews responded to a structure fire at Miller Road and Trail Road near Elgin Friday morning. It happened around 3:00 at an abandoned house. According to the Comanche County Emergency Management Department, when firefighters got to the scene they found an abandoned home engulfed in flames and began working immediately to put the fire out.
Lawton Once Again ‘Most Dangerous’ Metro City In Oklahoma
Over the last two years, we've all watched the crime rates in Lawton sharply rise. The city council, mayor's office, and police department brass have done what they can to suppress news of this growing violent trend, but statistics rarely lie. Old Lawton is pushing back into existence. Historically, Lawton's...
GoFundMe created for head-on crash survivor
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A GoFundMe account has been created for the woman hurt during Saturday’s head-on collision. 23-year-old Ebony Dove was taken to United Regional on Saturday after a car going north on the southbound lanes of Central Freeway crashed into her car. Dove was later flown...
Get Your Wayne’s Halloween T-Shirt Before It Disappears… Again!
One thing Lawtonians are passionate about is their Wayne's Drive Inn. This drive inn is one of the only things you can experience in Lawton. There's nothing quite like pulling up to Wayne's and ordering a cherry limeade and Wayne's cheeseburger, or one of their signature corndogs. Every Lawtonian has...
Hearing explosions near SAFB? Here’s why
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — People in the vicinity of Sheppard Air Force Base Friday might hear the occasional explosion, but there’s nothing to worry about. According to Public Affairs Officer 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi, the explosions are the result of demolition testing by the explosive ordinance disposal school (EOD) on base.
Growing up Latino in Wichita Falls: Marlem Martinez
After immigrating to the U.S. in order to keep a family together. Jose Martinez from Zacatecas, Mexico, then 18-years-old, along with his wife; Monica Martinez from Guanajuato, Mexico awaiting their first born, were wed in the church Our Lady of Guadalupe here in Wichita Falls, TX. That child would become a first-generation college student, studying Spanish and criminal justice in hopes to make an impact in the world around her. That child is Marlem Martinez.
City shuts off water due to their billing error
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton resident said his water was wrongfully shut off today due to a billing error that was the city’s fault. Michael Beadles said he knew something was wrong at around 9 am when he tried and failed to fill up a glass of water.
This Oklahoma Bridge is Haunted by the Spirit of a Woman Who Was Murdered There in 1976
Have you ever heard the story of Karla's Bridge before? It's one of Oklahoma's many urban legends and ghost stories. This tale centers around a creepy old bridge that's rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was murdered there in 1976. They say her restless spirit can be heard and even seen walking the bridge.
Support group started for youth in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A support group has been started for the youth of the community who are struggling with addiction and facing a hard time in life. Matt Davila, founder and director of Brighter Days Support Group, said he was planning on starting this group in January of 2023, but decided to start it this month. He did it in honor of Alize Martinez and Kaysen Villarreal, who both passed away due to fentanyl overdose.
Cache community rallies behind family following deadly crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Cache has pulled together to help comfort the Zerzavy family as they grieve the loss of their son. The 13-year-old was killed in a car crash on September 25 as his family drove back to Lawton from an OU game. This loss has...
