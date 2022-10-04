ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSBW.com

Make every day National Taco Day with these tasty recipes

If the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a taco is that crispy corn shell filled with seasoned ground beef, strings of bright yellow cheese and shredded lettuce, then it's time to think beyond the emoji. Oct. 4 is National Taco Day, but any day in...
Family Proof

Delicious Mexican-Style Taco Dip: Recipes Worth Making

This Taco Dip will be every party’s show-stopper! It packs in delicious vegetables over a creamy, cheesy, and fluffy layer that is oozing with Mexican flavors. This recipe only takes 15 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
msn.com

Easy Fry Bread Tacos

My niece gave me this hearty fry bread tacos recipe. It came from a Native American friend of hers in Eufaula, Oklahoma. —Robin Wells, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Prep: 10 min. + rising Cook: 45 min. Makes. 12 servings. Ingredients. 1 loaf frozen white bread dough, thawed. TOPPING:. 1 pound ground...
12tomatoes.com

Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)

The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
