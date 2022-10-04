ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

Procter & Gamble’s portfolio consists of dozens of brands with high name recognition. Realty Income is among the most dominant triple net lease real estate investment trusts in the world. Magellan Midstream Partners boasts the most extensive refined products pipeline system in the United States. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buys in This Bear Market

Align can capitalize on the attractive growth potential of the clear aligners market. Visa's business has remained resilient and is effectively a bet on the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said

Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Business Insider

Warren Buffett's stock portfolio is so large that unrealized investment losses in the 2nd-quarter led to a 10% decline in earnings per share for the whole S&P 500

Warren Buffett's conglomerate reported an unrealized investment loss of $67 billion last quarter due to the broad stock market decline.S&P Dow Jones Indices estimates that Berkshire's unrealized investment loss will lower the S&P 500's EPS by $4.74. Berkshire Hathaway's public stock portfolio is so large it's set to have an...
Motley Fool

Should You Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing 2022 Stocks?

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic is squarely in the past, economic weakness and worry could prove problematic for Carnival. A major piece of Align's usual revenue comes from overseas, China in particular. That's trouble when the U.S. dollar is as strong as it is right now. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

Cloudflare: When Running With the Herd Backfires

Cloudflare's stock has fallen more than 70% from its peak. However, it's still more expensive than other tech companies with similar growth and free cash flow. Investing in universally loved stocks can backfire if sentiment around that stock changes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
