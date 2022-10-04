Read full article on original website
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
2 Cheap Stocks That Could Help You Retire Early
These two companies are growing their revenue and earnings with each passing year.
Why Tesla Stock Tanked Friday
The mix of news surrounding Tesla gave investors more reasons to sell than buy today.
Wall Street Expects This Beaten-Down Stock to Soar 361%
There are compelling reasons to agree with Wall Street.
Elon Musk selling Tesla stocks to fund his Twitter takeover is like giving away caviar to buy $2 pizza, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Elon Musk's revived Twitter takeover is bad news for Tesla, according to Wedbush's Dan Ives. Musk has offloaded Tesla shares this year to fund his $44 billion Twitter bid. "That's like me giving away caviar to buy a $2 slice of pizza," Ives told the BBC. Elon Musk's revived Twitter...
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says economic data can’t capture one huge driver of inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is the consumer's desire to spend money in the reopening economy – a fact that isn't reflected in the data that the Federal Reserve and Wall Street are poring over. "They don't care about higher rates. They...
Motley Fool
3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth
Procter & Gamble's portfolio consists of dozens of brands with high name recognition. Realty Income is among the most dominant triple net lease real estate investment trusts in the world. Magellan Midstream Partners boasts the most extensive refined products pipeline system in the United States.
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Buys in This Bear Market
Align can capitalize on the attractive growth potential of the clear aligners market. Visa's business has remained resilient and is effectively a bet on the economy.
Is This High-Yielding Dividend Stock a Buy?
Darden Restaurants offers income investors a near 4% dividend yield.
Is It Safe to Invest In the Stock Market Right Now? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice.
With stock prices plummeting, is now really the right time to invest?
Motley Fool
You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said
Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day.
Business Insider
Warren Buffett's stock portfolio is so large that unrealized investment losses in the 2nd-quarter led to a 10% decline in earnings per share for the whole S&P 500
Warren Buffett's conglomerate reported an unrealized investment loss of $67 billion last quarter due to the broad stock market decline.S&P Dow Jones Indices estimates that Berkshire's unrealized investment loss will lower the S&P 500's EPS by $4.74. Berkshire Hathaway's public stock portfolio is so large it's set to have an...
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy In October and Hold Forever
The payouts these companies distribute every quarter could surge over the next several years.
Motley Fool
Should You Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing 2022 Stocks?
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic is squarely in the past, economic weakness and worry could prove problematic for Carnival. A major piece of Align's usual revenue comes from overseas, China in particular. That's trouble when the U.S. dollar is as strong as it is right now.
Motley Fool
Cloudflare: When Running With the Herd Backfires
Cloudflare's stock has fallen more than 70% from its peak. However, it's still more expensive than other tech companies with similar growth and free cash flow. Investing in universally loved stocks can backfire if sentiment around that stock changes.
