Crash at I-20, 520 interchange blocks one lane
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Traffic is slow Thursday morning after a crash at the I-20, Bobby Jones Expressway interchange. According to Richmond County Dispatch the call came in at 5:19 a.m. Witness say there is only lane open heading eastbound and traffic backed up. There are reports of injuries, but extent of those injuries are unknown […]
WRDW-TV
Crash on I-20 causes lane closures
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eastbound lanes were closed on I-20 near Bobby Jones Expressway due to a vehicle crash. According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:18 a.m. There are reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. Lanes are now back open.
Interstate reopened following Wednesday morning crash
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – First responders in Columbia County cleaning up a crash on I-20 eastbound, near exit 187. There are reports of 3 vehicles involved. Two minor injuries have been reported, one person refused treatment. Traffic is being rerouted through the weigh station. The call came in about 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Motorists […]
WRDW-TV
Boom and rumble leave CSRA residents feeling rattled
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of rumbles rattled CSRA residents just before and after midday Thursday. The first one, described as a loud boom, happened around 11:30 a.m. and was felt across Burke County. People walking, sitting and even driving reportedly felt the boom, which also shook windows. People...
Previously-missing endangered adult located safe
Investigators need your help in locating a missing endangered adult.
A new hotel is headed to downtown Augusta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A new hotel will be the next big development in downtown Augusta. “Just looking at it and seeing what the amenities are and what’s going to be offered there it’s going to be a great asset to Augusta,” said Augusta Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight. A new Embassy Suites hotel is […]
WRDW-TV
Commissioners, residents react to deer stand at Augusta apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re starting to learn more about a deer stand at the Landings @ 237 apartments. Formerly known as ‘Fox Den.’. Friday, a banner with Commissioners Catherine Smith McKnight and John Clarke’s names on it was taken down. But the stand remains. The security...
WRDW-TV
New Savannah Rapids Park playground expected to be ready soon
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County’s parks and rec department is moving quickly on a new project building a new playground at Savannah Rapids Park. Officials say they plan to have it up and ready to play by the end of October. We saw firsthand how fast crews are...
WRDW-TV
Downtown businesses set up for 10th Street Bazaar event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local businesses will host the first 10th Street Bazaar on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new Fifth Street pedestrian bridge will be open. It’s proving to be a popular place to take in the view downtown. “This is kind of like a...
WRDW-TV
Crews battle two structure fires along Laney Walker Boulevard
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County crews fought a structure fire late Tuesday on James Brown Boulevard at Laney Walker Boulevard. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to respond at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators on the scene said the fire started in the...
wfxg.com
Structure fire in downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Richmond county dispatch confirms crews are responding to a structure fire in downtown Augusta, near the intersection of James Brown boulevard and Laney Walker boulevard. Dispatch tells us the call came in at 9:17pm. Stick with FOX54 for updates.
WRDW-TV
Rescuers respond to injury accident on I-20 in Aiken County
NEW HOLLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol and rescuers responded to a traffic accident late Thursday afternoon near New Holland. The crash with injuries was reported at 3:13 p.m. on eastbound I-20 at mile marker 34, according to SCHP. The crash brought traffic to a near standstill...
Traffic flowing after crash results in overturned vehicle, lanes blocked
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A crash on Washington Road in Evans is slowing traffic. According to Columbia County dispatch, a crash at the intersection of Washington Road and Steeple Chase Way has one lane blocked in both directions. There are no injuries reported, but traffic is moving slow in the area. Motorists may want to […]
wgac.com
Speeds Top 130 mph in Motorcycle Chase Involving Local Teen
A Columbia County teenager was taken into custody after leading deputies on a chase on his motorcycle this week at speeds topping 130 MPH. Eighteen-year-old Logan Grant McKee and two others were caught speeding on Washington Road near Eubank Drive in Appling, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
WRDW-TV
Injuries reported in crash on Columbia Road in Edgefield County
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County crews have responded to the scene of a crash on Columbia Road at South Carolina Highway 23. The call came in at 7:20 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at...
WRDW-TV
Have you seen this runaway Burke County teen?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies need the public’s help to find a missing runaway teen. On Wednesday, Delane Marie Evangeline Lara, 17, ran away from her home on the 1000 block of County Line Road in Blythe, Ga. She is described as five feet three inches tall...
WRDW-TV
Missing endangered Richmond County woman located, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies were seeking a missing endangered woman. On Friday, Lara Bordeaux Schmidt, 67, was located safe, officials say.
multifamilybiz.com
Capital Square Acquires 200-Unit Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartment Community Located in Augusta Submarket of Martinez, Georgia
AUGUSTA, GA - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartments, a 200-unit garden-style multifamily community in the Augusta suburb of Martinez, Georgia. "Lakeside on Riverwatch is located in an...
Burke Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed that the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county. Officials say they’ve received calls from various residents from Keysville to Plant Vogtle. Those two locations in Burke County are 35 miles apart from one another. Investigators are perplexed […]
WRDW-TV
Augusta man wanted for aggravated assault
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault. Jalen Oliver, 19, is wanted for reference to an aggravated assault. Deputies say it happened on Aug. 8, at the 2300 block of Travis Road. They say Oliver is known to...
