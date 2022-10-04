Read full article on original website
kvsc.org
I-94 Car Fire Wednesday Near Opportunity Drive Results in $5K+ in Damage
A car fire on I-94 left a vehicle with over $5,000 in damages Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. Officials say the fire happened near mile marker 173, which is near Opportunity Drive. The St. Cloud Fire Department says nobody was injured and the fire was put out quickly. Firefighters note that...
kvsc.org
City of St. Cloud Names New Assistant Police Chief
A new Assistant Police Chief has been named in St. Cloud and he’s an officer that grew up in the community. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says Commander Brett Mushatt has been promoted to Assistant Police Chief. Mushatt has been with the police department since 2002. He attended St. Cloud Tech High School and St. John’s University, getting his undergraduate degree in Social Work. Mushatt got his master’s degree in Public Safety Executive Leadership from St. Cloud State University.
kvsc.org
Bicyclist Hospitalized After Being Struck by Vehicle in St. Cloud Thursday
The St. Cloud Police Department says that on Thursday morning, around 8:45 a.m., officers were called to a report of a person on a bicycle who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 12th St. North and 31st Avenue North. The investigation determined that the bicyclist, a 15-year-old...
