A new Assistant Police Chief has been named in St. Cloud and he’s an officer that grew up in the community. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says Commander Brett Mushatt has been promoted to Assistant Police Chief. Mushatt has been with the police department since 2002. He attended St. Cloud Tech High School and St. John’s University, getting his undergraduate degree in Social Work. Mushatt got his master’s degree in Public Safety Executive Leadership from St. Cloud State University.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO