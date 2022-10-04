ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Would an airport in Pierce County change the area ‘for the worse?’

With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Stage 3 water shortage declared in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES – In response to continuously decreasing flows in the Elwha River, the primary source of drinking water for Port Angeles, and in accordance with City Council action taken on October 4, City Manager Nathan West has declared a Stage III Water Shortage. This means that the City’s water supplies are critically impacted and immediate restrictions on outdoor water usage must be implemented.
PORT ANGELES, WA
KING-5

Snohomish County mayors, business leaders team up to combat rising crime rates

EVERETT, Wash. — Diedrich Coffee on Highway 99 in Everett is one of the newest businesses on the block – and its welcome to the neighborhood has been a rough one. “At about 4:15 right here on Holly Drive there were people shooting. So I, of course, hit the ground and crawled behind the fridge and called police,” said manager Jordan Willard.
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gov. Inslee meets with West Coast leaders on climate change

The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7. Governor Jay Inslee gathered with leaders from California, Oregon, and British Columbia to sign a new agreement to fight climate change. The initiative promotes investments in climate infrastructure like electric vehicle charging stations and...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Moderate air quality expected across Puget Sound region this weekend due to wildfire smoke

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is warning that air quality will be in the moderate range for much of the Puget Sound region this weekend due to wildfire smoke. The agency said areas closer to U.S. Route 2, the city of Darrington and the eastern parts of King and Snohomish counties could have air quality ranging from unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy, or worse.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Reporter denied entry to controversial Seattle homeless shelter

(The Center Square) – When one journalist attempted to join a media tour of a homeless shelter in South Downtown Seattle, he was barred from entry, which has raised concerns of government restriction of the press. Jonathan Choe, a journalist and senior fellow at the Discovery Institute's Center on...
SEATTLE, WA
News Break
NewsBreak
KING 5

WSDOT, state trooper involved in series of crashes on I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A driver was arrested following a series of crashes on southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma early Friday morning. The crashes involved two Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) vehicles and a Washington State Patrol (WSP) car. The vehicle that hit the WSP vehicle fled from the scene.
TACOMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Two charged in East Wenatchee pepper-spray assault

WATERVILLE — Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, and injuring four people with pepper spray. Kurtis Robert Ickes, 32, of Wenatchee and Zane Russell Grissom, 35, of East Wenatchee are now held in the Chelan County jail on burglary, assault and related charges. East Wenatchee police say the two men barged into a house in the 1800 block of North Aurora just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, and sprayed all four victims in the face as they woke from their sleep.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
WSB Radio

Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Driver on the Street: Life of a cobbler

Have you ever had your shoe fixed by a specialist? FOX 13 photojournalist Michael Driver shares the story of a Tacoma cobbler whose repair shop has been busier than ever.
TACOMA, WA

