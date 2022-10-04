Read full article on original website
Noem’s balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — They had waited in the desert heat in a line that wrapped around the block and now the excitement was palpable when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage in a suburban Phoenix convention hall. “She’s our governor!” someone yelled. Kari...
Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Just days after Hurricane Ian struck, a crowd of locals gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel’s outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. Less than 10 miles away, crews were finishing the search for bodies on a coastal barrier island. Even closer, entire families were trying to get comfortable for the night in a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims.
Crews battling paper mill fire in SW corner of Michigan’s UP
MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) — Crews from several fire departments were battling a large fire Friday at a paper mill in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula that began hours earlier in a warehouse, authorities said. A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products said the fire, which was producing a dense cloud of...
Ian death toll hits 101 as evacuees return to mud, rubble
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island’s streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick...
Serial ‘jogger rapist’ to be released from Oregon prison
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by...
Gone Fishin’ & Huntin’ October 6th
With fishing seasons underway in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and hunting seasons beginning, WDIO’s weekly segment Gone Fishin’ and Huntin’ has returned. It airs during WDIO Sports at Ten on Thursday nights. Recent photos from Sabrina Atkinson, the Kuczas, Jerry, Jayden Stahl, Zach Messer and Sydney. If you...
Sabrina Ullman: A few warmer days before temperatures drop again
Today will be partly cloudy with a northeasterly breeze. Afternoon highs will be mostly in the fifties, but areas along the North Shore as well as towards Bayfield will only reach the upper forties. A few light showers are possible west of the Twin Ports this morning, but we stay...
