With only a few meets left in the cross country season, the Carbon Dinos were on the road in Fairview to compete in the Sanpete Classic Invitational. Rozlyn Stowe would once again bring home a top finish for the Dinos taking first overall on the girls side and lead Carbon to a first place team finish. For the boys, Garrett Black would land in seventh as the Dinos would finish in third.

PRICE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO