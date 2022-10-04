Read full article on original website
Related
castlecountryradio.com
Dean H. Davis – October 5 2022
Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend, Dean H. Davis, “Poppie” 73, passed away October 5, 2022 at his home after battling Frontotemporal Dementia. He was born December 27, 1948 in Price, Utah to Lawrence Richard and Clea B. Robertson Davis. When Dean was 18, he...
castlecountryradio.com
Fuelwood Permits on sale on the Manti La Sal National Forest
With temperatures cooling off its time to start thinking about fuelwood for your stoves and fireplaces. The Forest Service is now selling fuelwood permits now through Nov. 30 2022 for the Manti La Sal National Forest area. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Public Affairs Officer, Samantha Stoffregen to talk about the details.
castlecountryradio.com
Emery boys grab three of the top ten spots at Sanpete Classic
Camdon Larsen of the Emery boys cross country team ran his way to a top five finish at the Sanpete Classic Invitational on Wednesday in Fairview. Jack Chriatiansen’s sixth place finish and Merritt Meccariello’s tenth was enough to give the Spartans a team win on the boys side while the girls finished their day in sixth overall.
castlecountryradio.com
Southeast Utah Health Department talks Flu Shot Clinics
The Southeast Utah Health Department is gearing up for Flu Season by offering walk-in clinics and a Halloween drive thru clinic. Nursing Director, Sara Braby and Emergency Preparedness Director, Chet Ingram both took time to come into Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details of Flu Season vaccines. Although...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon girls cross country takes top spot at Sanpete Classic
With only a few meets left in the cross country season, the Carbon Dinos were on the road in Fairview to compete in the Sanpete Classic Invitational. Rozlyn Stowe would once again bring home a top finish for the Dinos taking first overall on the girls side and lead Carbon to a first place team finish. For the boys, Garrett Black would land in seventh as the Dinos would finish in third.
castlecountryradio.com
Castle Country Radio’s “Meet the Candidates” begins Thursday
Castle Country Radio would like to give voters a chance to get to know their candidates through a series of gatherings. The first forum, set for Thursday, will feature incumbent Carbon County Commissioner Larry Jensen, along with challengers Lita Riley and Ed Chavez. The event will air live on KOAL...
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon ends season at No.4 and Emery No. 15 in final RPI for soccer
Carbon and Emery’s soccer squads ended the regular season last Thursday and had to wait until Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., for the release of the final RPI and the bracket for the 3A State Soccer Championships .Carbon ends the season at No.4 and Emery No. 15 in final RPI for soccer.
Comments / 0