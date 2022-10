The Arkansas cross country teams hosted the 34th annual Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival at Agri Park on Friday, providing several impressive performances from both groups. The most notable moment of the festival came during the women’s 5K run when Arkansas junior Isabel Van Camp captured first place in 15:58:00, finishing alongside her former Razorback teammate Lauren Gregory, who ran 15:58:20.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO