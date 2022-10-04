ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DWR Southeastern Region Fishing Forecast

Fall fishing forecast (September through November): This high-elevation waterbody is a great location for some trout fishing. Water levels are low due to drought. This lake is frequently stocked with catchable-sized tiger trout during the fall. (Sept. 21, 2022) Benches Pond:. Fall fishing forecast (September through November) This high-elevation waterbody...
Utah Cutthroat Slam reaches 1,000 completions, announces new medallions

The 1,000th completion of the Utah Cutthroat Slam took place on Sept. 12, marking a huge milestone for the fishing challenge that helps fund conservation efforts for native cutthroat trout in Utah. Launched by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Trout Unlimited in April 2016, the slam is a...
16 waterbodies still under warning advisory for harmful algal blooms; what to know when waterfowl hunting this fall

Many of Utah’s general-season waterfowl hunts opened on Oct. 1, and hunters are getting out on the water across the state to harvest migrating geese and ducks. While they are prepared with decoys, dogs and ammunition, some hunters may not be as prepared to recognize and avoid harmful algal blooms on some Utah waterbodies.
