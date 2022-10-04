ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsville, SC

wpde.com

2 Dillon schools on lockdown following incident reported off campus

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon Middle and High Schools are on lockdown at the request of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, according to Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said they asked for the schools to be locked down following a shooting...
DILLON, SC
wpde.com

Extra officers on hand at Dillon High School football game

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be extra deputies Friday night at the Dillon High School football game at Memorial Stadium. Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers said they called for additional police following a fight Thursday at Dillon High School. A short time later, there was a...
DILLON, SC
wpde.com

FBI investigating bomb threat at 2 UNC Pembroke buildings

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — UNC Pembroke received a bomb threat for the School of Business Friday morning. Immediately after receiving the threat, James A. Thomas Hall and the Business Administration Building were evacuated. All classes in James A. Thomas Hall and the Business Administration Building are canceled for...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
MAXTON, NC
wpde.com

1 charge dismissed against Florence man in deadly hit & run

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A charge of hit-and-run resulting in death of 26-year-old Kentrey Levar White-Long on Sept. 17 on Church Street near June Lane has been dismissed against 19-year-old Zae'Kwon Washington, according to public court records. The charge was dismissed last week. However, court records show Zae'Kwon Washington...
FLORENCE, SC

Community Policy