wpde.com
Employee arrested after long-term care facility resident dies in Darlington Co.: Warrants
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies responded to a long-term care facility on Briarcliff Drive in the Darlington area to a deceased person on Sept. 21, according to a release from Major David Young with Darlington County Sheriff's Office. According to arrest warrants, Brian Anthony James, who was an...
wpde.com
Woman airlifted to hospital after being badly burned in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital after being badly burned outside a home Wednesday on Grain Bin Road in the Lake View community of Dillon County, according to officials. Officials said the woman was burning trash when the incident happened. NEW:...
wpde.com
2 Dillon schools on lockdown following incident reported off campus
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon Middle and High Schools are on lockdown at the request of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, according to Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said they asked for the schools to be locked down following a shooting...
wpde.com
Man on lawn mower killed in Chesterfield County crash: Trooper
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man riding a lawn mower that was towing a trailer was killed just after 6:35 a.m., Wednesday, after being hit by a car on Ruby Road near Scott Pond Road the Patrick area of Chesterfield County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller.
wpde.com
Welfare check on Chesterfield County man leads to death investigation
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A death investigation is underway Wednesday night on Highway 9 in the Town of Chesterfield in Chesterfield County, according to Chesterfield Police Chief Eric Hewett. Hewett said they got a call to do a welfare check on a man and when they went inside...
wpde.com
Extra officers on hand at Dillon High School football game
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be extra deputies Friday night at the Dillon High School football game at Memorial Stadium. Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers said they called for additional police following a fight Thursday at Dillon High School. A short time later, there was a...
wpde.com
Situation leads to cleared stands at South Florence vs. Wilson High School football game
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A situation Friday evening led to the stands being cleared at the South Florence Wilson High School’s football game. An ABC15 News photographer was at the game getting video for the Endzone sportscast. He said it appeared that a group of people started...
wpde.com
FBI investigating bomb threat at 2 UNC Pembroke buildings
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — UNC Pembroke received a bomb threat for the School of Business Friday morning. Immediately after receiving the threat, James A. Thomas Hall and the Business Administration Building were evacuated. All classes in James A. Thomas Hall and the Business Administration Building are canceled for...
wpde.com
28-year-old, relative charged after deadly shooting of juvenile in Bennettsville
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 28-year-old has been charged with shooting and killing a 14-year-old near Bennettsville. Tybiriolls Fennell of Bennettsville was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. A relative of the suspect, Bessie Ann Canty, 67, of Bennettsville...
wpde.com
Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
wpde.com
2 men charged after 28-year-old Marlboro Co. man overdoses, dies
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies have charged Adam Goff and Harry James Roller with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 28-year-old Michael Ward. Deputies said Ward died last month at a home in the McColl area of Marlboro County due to an overdose. Goff and Roller sold Ward...
wpde.com
Robeson Co. woman charged in toddler's fentanyl death pregnant again: Sheriff
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — ABC 15 has learned of new information in the case of a Robeson County woman who is charged with the death of her 3-year-old child. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said 32-year-old Ana Jones is five months pregnant. "According to our records, she’s five...
wpde.com
2022 Eastern Carolina Agricultural Fair returns with music, motorcycle stunt show & more
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time ever, the Eastern Carolina Agricultural Fair will run for two weekends, featuring more entertainment at the fairgrounds, according to a release from the organizers on Thursday. From October 27 - November 6, families can expect rides, food, games, and more. The...
wpde.com
1 charge dismissed against Florence man in deadly hit & run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A charge of hit-and-run resulting in death of 26-year-old Kentrey Levar White-Long on Sept. 17 on Church Street near June Lane has been dismissed against 19-year-old Zae'Kwon Washington, according to public court records. The charge was dismissed last week. However, court records show Zae'Kwon Washington...
wpde.com
Robeson Co. mother charged after 3-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose: Deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A mother has been charged after her three-year-old boy died from an overdose of fentanyl, according to a release from Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Ana L. Jones, 32, of Pembroke, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse. On March...
wpde.com
'I don't hate him:' A Midlands mother reacts to life sentence of son's killer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Erica Brisbon has waited nearly two years for justice in the death of her son, Gabriel Brisbon. On Thursday, she said although it won't bring him back, it feels good to know that she and her family have some closure. "When they took him, it...
