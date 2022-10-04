ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 1

Related
Hutch Post

Republican primary winners will not attend Chamber debate

From: Representative Michael Murphy, Republican Kansas House District 114. Representative Joe Seiwert, Republican Kansas House District 101. Representative Paul Waggoner, Republican Kansas House District 104. John Whitesel, Republican candidate Kansas House candidate District 102. Randy Parks, Republican candidate Reno County Commission District 1. Don Bogner, Republican candidate Reno County Commission...
RENO COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
KSNT News

Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
tigermedianet.com

Hays mayor responds to NY mayor after comments about Kansas

Last Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams briefed New York on his recent trip to the Caribbean. He visited Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic after Hurricane Ian swept over the countries. “One house we went into was flooded with 14 feet of water,” Adams said, giving a first...
HAYS, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Pyle
Person
Laura Kelly
KAKE TV

Wichita State releases 2023 employment forecast

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita State University's Center for Economic Development and Business Research has released an updated employment forecast for Wichita, Kansas City, Topeka and the state of Kansas. You can view the findings below. Kansas forecast. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. economy grew by...
WICHITA, KS
wichitaliberty.org

The Kansas Economy Under Laura Kelly

A recent letter in support of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly published in the Wichita Eagle makes claims that are not true. “The economy is a top priority for most, which bodes well for Gov. Laura Kelly,” writes a Democratic precinct committeewoman in the Wichita Eagle. She writes, “Kansas is experiencing record economic growth” and concludes with, “Let’s reelect Gov. Laura Kelly and keep Kansas’ economy moving forward.”
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Are there fentanyl cartels in Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are there cartels in Kansas?. When Kansas Senator Roger Marshall appeared on 27 News earlier this week he asserted there were cartels in Shawnee County working “hand in glove” with cartels in Mexico flooding our markets with the highly-addictive drug fentanyl. Public Information Officer...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Politics State#Election State#Kansans#The Kansas Senate#Independent#Republican
adastraradio.com

Gov. Kelly Updates Drought Declarations for all Kansas Counties

TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday updated drought declarations for all 105 Kansas counties in the wake of a continued lack of rainfall that for some places goes back to the latter part of 2021. 67 counties find themselves in drought emergency status, which locally includes all of...
KANSAS STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa governor's race 'solidly Republican'

Reproduced from Cook Political ReportExpect Gov. Kim Reynolds' tenure to continue for another four years, according to an updated ranking from Cook Political Report, a non-partisan election analysis.Driving the news: Iowa's November governor's race moved from "likely Republican" to "solidly Republican," in the report published Sept. 29. State of play: Unlike 2018, when Reynolds won a tight race against Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell, there are few barriers in her way for a victory.As of July 2022, Reynolds had $5.2 million cash on hand — 10 times more than Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear's $503,315.Statewide, Democrats have lost 15% of their active voters since 2020 in comparison to Republicans' 5%.The big picture: Inflation continues to be at the top of voters' minds heading into the midterm election — key issues that could hurt Democrats at the polls as voters sour towards Biden's handling of the economy.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KWCH.com

Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Avian Influenza (HPAI) returns to Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) — With the onset of fall comes pumpkin spice lattes, refreshing, sleep-filled nights with the windows open and brightly-colored leaves. Unfortunately, fall has brought something else to Kansas: a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). This influenza can be found nationwide, but this week the Kansas Department of Agriculture identified HPAI in two Kansas counties: Johnson and Neosho.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy