Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly administration weighs-in on marijuana pardons, legalization
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly weighed-in on President Joe Biden’s recent decision to pardon past federal simple weed violations. 27 News reached out to the Kelly’s office regarding Biden’s Thursday announcement where he said that he will order his administration to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Brianna […]
KAKE TV
Medical marijuana advocates hope possession pardons open door for legalization in Kansas
President Joe Biden announced Thursday he will pardon thousands of Americans charged with simple marijuana possession and potentially begin the process of loosening the drug’s federal classification. Here in Kansas, advocates say it is a step that opens doors locally. “It’s a good step in the next direction,” Jordan...
Republican nominee pivots to crime in Kansas governor’s race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor is pivoting from education to crime as a focus in the final weeks of the campaign, portraying the Democratic incumbent as anti-police because she created a commission on policing and racial justice in response to the state’s protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Republican primary winners will not attend Chamber debate
From: Representative Michael Murphy, Republican Kansas House District 114. Representative Joe Seiwert, Republican Kansas House District 101. Representative Paul Waggoner, Republican Kansas House District 104. John Whitesel, Republican candidate Kansas House candidate District 102. Randy Parks, Republican candidate Reno County Commission District 1. Don Bogner, Republican candidate Reno County Commission...
KSN’s Political Analyst shares his opinion on Wednesday’s debate
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt are locked in one of the nation's tightest Governor races. Wednesday's debate covered some of the most pressing issues.
Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
republic-online.com
Kansas Republicans rally voters against Biden, Kelly at start of statewide tour
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, left, spoke at Wednesday's rally in support of Derek Schmidt. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)
tigermedianet.com
Hays mayor responds to NY mayor after comments about Kansas
Last Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams briefed New York on his recent trip to the Caribbean. He visited Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic after Hurricane Ian swept over the countries. “One house we went into was flooded with 14 feet of water,” Adams said, giving a first...
KAKE TV
Wichita State releases 2023 employment forecast
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita State University's Center for Economic Development and Business Research has released an updated employment forecast for Wichita, Kansas City, Topeka and the state of Kansas. You can view the findings below. Kansas forecast. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. economy grew by...
KAKE TV
After Wichita mom stars in Schmidt attack ad, defenders of Kelly as ‘education governor’ pounce
TOPEKA — Natalie Ellis stars in the Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt’s new attack commercial asserting Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly didn’t deserve to be regarded as an education governor. Ellis, a Wichita mother of five children who previously appeared in pro-Schmidt campaign materials, said she was irritated...
wichitaliberty.org
The Kansas Economy Under Laura Kelly
A recent letter in support of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly published in the Wichita Eagle makes claims that are not true. “The economy is a top priority for most, which bodes well for Gov. Laura Kelly,” writes a Democratic precinct committeewoman in the Wichita Eagle. She writes, “Kansas is experiencing record economic growth” and concludes with, “Let’s reelect Gov. Laura Kelly and keep Kansas’ economy moving forward.”
KSN.com
Are there fentanyl cartels in Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are there cartels in Kansas?. When Kansas Senator Roger Marshall appeared on 27 News earlier this week he asserted there were cartels in Shawnee County working “hand in glove” with cartels in Mexico flooding our markets with the highly-addictive drug fentanyl. Public Information Officer...
adastraradio.com
Gov. Kelly Updates Drought Declarations for all Kansas Counties
TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday updated drought declarations for all 105 Kansas counties in the wake of a continued lack of rainfall that for some places goes back to the latter part of 2021. 67 counties find themselves in drought emergency status, which locally includes all of...
What local lawmakers are doing about pelvic exams without consent
Local lawmakers want to see bills passed that require doctors and doctors-in-training to ask patients for explicit consent before doing a pelvic exam on them while they're unconscious.
KTAR.com
KWCH.com
Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
KAKE TV
Avian Influenza (HPAI) returns to Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) — With the onset of fall comes pumpkin spice lattes, refreshing, sleep-filled nights with the windows open and brightly-colored leaves. Unfortunately, fall has brought something else to Kansas: a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). This influenza can be found nationwide, but this week the Kansas Department of Agriculture identified HPAI in two Kansas counties: Johnson and Neosho.
