ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach City Commission praises employees for work during Hurricane Ian
During the 2009 storm event, 176 homes flooded in Ormond Beach. Thirteen years later, about 20 homes took in water during Hurricane Ian. "As horrible as that is, I was still encouraged to see such an incredible improvement because that's what we were working towards," said Ormond Beach Mayor Bill Partington during the City Commission meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
flaglernewsweekly.com
New In Town: Capstone Planning Builds New Town Center Office
PALM COAST, FL (October 6, 2022) – With increasing concern about Flagler County’s lack of commercial construction, the Chamber is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Capstone Planning’s new multimillion-dollar Palm Coast Town Center office. Capstone Planning is an independent financial services firm with offices in Ormond Beach, and now Palm Coast, helping individuals create a long-lasting and fulfilling retirement.
WESH
DeSantis says state ready to repair shoreline from Daytona Beach Shores visit
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Volusia County damage assessment stands at $263 million and climbing which comes as a shock to so many residents who realize they got much more than a tropical storm. Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Friday in Daytona Beach Shores. He was joined...
flaglerlive.com
After Extension, Just 2 Bidders Apply to Take Over Green Lion Restaurant Lease at Palm Harbor Golf
After a three-week extension, the window to bid on the lease to replace the Green Lion Cafe at Palm Coast’s Palm Harbor Golf Club closed the afternoon of Sept. 29, just as Hurricane Ian had cleared the area. After initially resisting disclosing how many parties filed a bid, the city on Tuesday reported that two had done so.
flaglerlive.com
In Flagler Beach, ‘We Got Hit the Hardest’ in the County, Manager Says at Emergency Meeting, Calling for Patience
The Flagler Beach City Commission took stock of Hurricane Ian’s impact on the city at a hastily arranged emergency meeting at noon today, balancing the fact that the hurricane largely spared Flagler County of severe impacts but still left Flagler Beach with the most damage locally. “We the city...
villages-news.com
LWV forum to tackle ‘misinformation’ about The Villages fire district referendum
The League of Women Voters The Villages/Tri-County will host a forum to tackle “misinformation” about the upcoming referendum on the formation of an Independent Special Fire Control District in the Sumter County portion of The Villages. Fire Chief Edmund Cain and Deputy Chief Jim Goodworth of The Villages...
WESH
Flagler County issues 'enter at your own risk' guidance for beach visitors
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County assessed beaches and conducted water quality tests. The county has issued "enter at your own risk" guidance due to debris from Hurricane Ian. Test samples on Wednesday afternoon demonstrated the water quality was OK and there weren't high levels of bacteria, according to...
click orlando
Dune loss on Flagler Beach after Hurricane Ian a concern for A1A, future protects
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler Beach lost a large amount of sand from its dunes because of Hurricane Ian, and several agencies are coordinating ways to shore up the beach and the roads. Flagler County government is working with the city, Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Department of...
daytonatimes.com
Volusia County Hurricane Ian update: Tuesday, Oct. 4
Here’s the latest information from Volusia County’s Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Fire Rescue’s HazMat Team reminds residents that floodwater and standing waters can be dangerous and can make you vulnerable to infectious diseases, chemical hazards and injuries. Protect yourself, your loved ones and pets from the...
WESH
Volusia County beach visitors advised to use caution due to debris, hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The beaches in Flagler and Volusia Counties were hammered by Hurricane Ian. In Volusia County, there are oceanfront properties that are now unsafe due to erosion and piers in both counties took a pounding. Despite all that, people are on the beach walking because there's...
villages-news.com
Representing the Developer or the residents?
This letter is associated with the “POA unveils its endorsement in race for Florida House” article. Ash Marwah is running against Republican John Temple. Per the public records, the Temple campaign for the August 2022 primary spent $152,000 to get Temple on the November ballot. As of September 23, 2022, his campaign has only spent $2,200 on the November election. Temple has ties to The Villages, Inc., but his ties are not as apparent as Brett Hage’s. Is the Temple campaign assuming that all the registered Republicans who vote in the November election will automatically vote for Temple without any research? Which candidate will place the interests of the majority of the voters over the interests of The Villages, Inc?
flaglerlive.com
Karen Barchowski Sells Storied Sally’s Ice Cream in Flagler Beach as She Plots Her Next Revolution
Karen Barchowski heard the question this afternoon as she took a break from painting the grounds of the shop a metallic gray, a few days before it changes hands, its sale finalized. Barchowski is ending her decade as its longest-tenured owner. “I don’t know what it means to everyone. I...
WESH
Seminole County businesses impacted by record flooding from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s construction going on in the parking lot of Sanford’s hospital. "We're going to be putting up a dam across the parking lot to prevent any future water moving toward the hospital," Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said. From the Lake Monroe...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler’s Ian Tally: 132 Homes With at Least 20% Damage, FEMA Aid Coming, So Are More Floodwaters
A final tally of Hurricane Ian’s impacts on Flagler County reveals limited property damage impact either from wind or floodwaters despite rainfalls totaling 15 inches in places. Flagler County is qualifying for three levels of aid from the Federal Emergency Management Administration, including aid to individuals. “They’re not exact...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Monday Morning Update: Latest storm update for Volusia County; FEMA aid available
St. Johns River flooding was causing serious problems for West Volusia Sunday. Volusia County Government is providing free, pre-filled sandbags at the Osteen Civic Center, 165 New Smyrna Blvd. Residents should be prepared to load the bags. For Osteen residents, the Salvation Army will serve box lunches at the civic...
palmcoastobserver.com
Large areas of Flagler to be sprayed for mosquitoes when the conditions are right
While cooler temperatures are a relief in some respects, they are hindering mosquito control efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The East Flagler Mosquito Control District has been coordinating with Flagler County Emergency Management for aerial spraying over large areas of the county – necessary because widespread flooding will produce a high number of mosquitoes – but it may take two weeks.
cityofnsb.com
Here's the latest FEMA assistance update for Volusia County
More than 15,000 Volusia County residents have already applied for FEMA assistance. To apply for assistance and get answers to your questions, call FEMA at 800-621-3362. Video relay service and 711 are available at 800-621-3362. Online registration is available at www.DisasterAssistance.gov. Applications are available in English and Spanish. When you...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Trunk-or-treat at the Realty Pros Community Appreciation Night
Where: Beachfront Grille, 2444 S. Ocean Shore Blvd., Flagler Beach. Details: The Flagler Beach Historical Museum's Board of Directors are pleased to invite the public to celebrate the museum's 21st anniversary. Guests will enjoy hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, dessert and entertainment by Chillula. Tickets cost $40 per person, or two for $75. Visit flaglerbeachmuseum.org or call the museum at 386-517-2025.
mynews13.com
After Ian, Volusia County residents struggle with damages
Hurricane Ian has left a heavy mark on Volusia County Schools in multiple ways. Flooding has left schools closed until Oct. 5 while teachers and students struggle with personal loss in the face of the storm. What You Need To Know. Volusia County received a lot of flooding after Hurricane...
mynews13.com
Rising water causes problems for Sanford businesses
SANFORD, Fla. — Water continued to rise several days after Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida, causing all sorts of problems for homeowners and businesses along the St. Johns River. — including downtown Sanford along Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. Homeowners and business owners along Lake...
