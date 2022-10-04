ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Ormond Beach City Commission praises employees for work during Hurricane Ian

During the 2009 storm event, 176 homes flooded in Ormond Beach. Thirteen years later, about 20 homes took in water during Hurricane Ian. "As horrible as that is, I was still encouraged to see such an incredible improvement because that's what we were working towards," said Ormond Beach Mayor Bill Partington during the City Commission meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
New In Town: Capstone Planning Builds New Town Center Office

PALM COAST, FL (October 6, 2022) – With increasing concern about Flagler County’s lack of commercial construction, the Chamber is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Capstone Planning’s new multimillion-dollar Palm Coast Town Center office. Capstone Planning is an independent financial services firm with offices in Ormond Beach, and now Palm Coast, helping individuals create a long-lasting and fulfilling retirement.
Volusia County Hurricane Ian update: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Here’s the latest information from Volusia County’s Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Fire Rescue’s HazMat Team reminds residents that floodwater and standing waters can be dangerous and can make you vulnerable to infectious diseases, chemical hazards and injuries. Protect yourself, your loved ones and pets from the...
Representing the Developer or the residents?

This letter is associated with the “POA unveils its endorsement in race for Florida House” article. Ash Marwah is running against Republican John Temple. Per the public records, the Temple campaign for the August 2022 primary spent $152,000 to get Temple on the November ballot. As of September 23, 2022, his campaign has only spent $2,200 on the November election. Temple has ties to The Villages, Inc., but his ties are not as apparent as Brett Hage’s. Is the Temple campaign assuming that all the registered Republicans who vote in the November election will automatically vote for Temple without any research? Which candidate will place the interests of the majority of the voters over the interests of The Villages, Inc?
Large areas of Flagler to be sprayed for mosquitoes when the conditions are right

While cooler temperatures are a relief in some respects, they are hindering mosquito control efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The East Flagler Mosquito Control District has been coordinating with Flagler County Emergency Management for aerial spraying over large areas of the county – necessary because widespread flooding will produce a high number of mosquitoes – but it may take two weeks.
Here's the latest FEMA assistance update for Volusia County

More than 15,000 Volusia County residents have already applied for FEMA assistance. To apply for assistance and get answers to your questions, call FEMA at 800-621-3362. Video relay service and 711 are available at 800-621-3362. Online registration is available at www.DisasterAssistance.gov. Applications are available in English and Spanish. When you...
Calendar: Trunk-or-treat at the Realty Pros Community Appreciation Night

Where: Beachfront Grille, 2444 S. Ocean Shore Blvd., Flagler Beach. Details: The Flagler Beach Historical Museum's Board of Directors are pleased to invite the public to celebrate the museum's 21st anniversary. Guests will enjoy hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, dessert and entertainment by Chillula. Tickets cost $40 per person, or two for $75. Visit flaglerbeachmuseum.org or call the museum at 386-517-2025.
After Ian, Volusia County residents struggle with damages

Hurricane Ian has left a heavy mark on Volusia County Schools in multiple ways. Flooding has left schools closed until Oct. 5 while teachers and students struggle with personal loss in the face of the storm. What You Need To Know. Volusia County received a lot of flooding after Hurricane...
Rising water causes problems for Sanford businesses

SANFORD, Fla. — Water continued to rise several days after Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida, causing all sorts of problems for homeowners and businesses along the St. Johns River. — including downtown Sanford along Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. Homeowners and business owners along Lake...
