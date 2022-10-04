Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail BlazersAdrian HolmanPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
New floating house replaces famous Aqua Star at Oregon Yacht Club
The disco-era Aqua Star floating house, which anchored the pricy Oregon Yacht Club moorage on the east side of the Willamette River long enough to be spoofed on the comedy cable show “Portlandia,” has been booted out of its showoff slip and its replacement is moving in. If...
Indigenous Peoples Day in Oregon: What’s open, what’s closed
In the spring of 2021, Oregon formally designated Indigenous Peoples Day as a state holiday to be celebrated on the second Monday of October. This year, Indigenous Peoples Day falls on Oct. 10, which is also the federal holiday Columbus Day. Here’s a list of what’s closed and what services...
WWEEK
Hardesty Calls for Transferring Southeast Powell Boulevard to Local Control After Beloved Chef Is Killed
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty today called on the Oregon Department of Transportation to transfer Southeast Powell Boulevard to city control after local chef Sarah Pliner was killed while cycling there. Earlier this year, the city won ownership of 82nd Avenue from the state and vowed to slow drivers and...
Portland chef Sarah Pliner, killed while riding bicycle Tuesday, remembered as ‘force of nature’
One day after she was struck and killed while riding her bike to work in Southeast Portland, colleagues remembered chef Sarah Pliner as a “force of nature” in the Portland restaurant industry. Pliner, who was best known for bringing a fine-dining sensibility to Northeast Alberta Street through her...
KGW
Portland population growth plummets as residents move to suburbs and out of state
An analysis by the Portland Business Journal found the population of the metro area rose just 0.1% between 2020 and 2021. That's much lower compared to past years.
Pamplin Media Group
Two restaurants in Lake Oswego development set to close
A year after Mercato Grove opened, Lac St. Jacks and FILLS Donuts announce closures in coming months. Two Lake Oswego eateries that opened in the new Mercato Grove mixed-use development in 2021 announced their imminent closures this week. Lac St. Jack, the French restaurant that also has a location in...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima among 10 Pacific Northwest Sonic Drive-In locations closed because of financial dispute
A financial dispute between the parent company of Sonic Drive-Ins and a group of Pacific Northwest franchisees prompted a lawsuit that has closed 10 of the chain’s restaurants in the region, including the Yakima and Ellensburg locations. The company’s allegations of missed royalty and fee payments and quality control...
Multnomah County health officers issue wood burning advisory
Health officials in Multnomah County announced a restriction on voluntary burning Friday because of the wildfire smoke and stagnant air condition forecasted.
kptv.com
Early morning earthquake picked up by ShakeAlert, PSU professor says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 4.4 magnitude earthquake Friday morning woke up thousands of Oregonians but also turned on the state’s new ShakeAlert system. ShakeAlert is an earthquake warning tool that went into operation last March. It doesn’t predict earthquakes but warns the public one is on the way after it initially erupts. Earthquake Geologist and Associate Professor at Portland State University, Ashley Streig, said ShakeAlert immediately began collecting data from seismic sensors across the state. A supercomputer collected the data and determined the strength and location of Friday morning’s earthquake. However, the strength was just shy of the 4.5 magnitude threshold needed to send out emergency alerts. Professor Streig said it’s a tool everyone on the West Coast should have turned on, especially for Portlanders, who live near three active fault lines that run through the middle of the city.
Good News Network
Lumber Company Grows Trees That Smile With Massive Grin for Oregon Drivers
Every autumn in Oregon, motorists traveling down the route 18 receive a “beaming” smile from the hills above the roadway. That’s because years ago, Hampton Lumber company logged the trees on that hill, and decided to replant early-changing larch in the shape of a smiley face. Surrounded...
More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
WWEEK
Popular Columbia River Gorge Sternwheeler Cruises Appear to Be Coming to an End Under Their Current Operator
The iconic Columbia River Sternwheeler may take its final cruise at the end of this year—at least under its current operators. Today, the general manager of Portland Spirit announced in a subscriber email that the business would no longer handle the vessel as of Jan. 1, 2023. The beloved...
Money again ranks Hillsboro among '50 Best Places to Live'
Hillsboro, now ranked 23rd, previously appeared on the list in 2020 at the No. 29 spot. Hillsboro is the only city in Oregon listed as one of the best places to live in in the United States by Money.com, in its 2022 list of the top 50 communities across the country. "The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022" list, sponsored by AmeriSave Mortgage, ranks Hillsboro at No. 23, considering average home price, cost of living and local amenities. It also touted Hillsboro's growing tech sector, which led the charge behind 18% job growth in...
Greyhound station to remain homeless shelter through winter
Multnomah County renewed its lease of the former bus terminal, which was set to expire last month.Multnomah County has, again, extended the life of a homeless shelter in Portland's old Greyhound bus station. Portland and the county's Joint Office of Homeless Services opened the 30,000-square-foot former bus terminal at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Glisan Street in the Old Town/Chinatown neighborhood as a winter weather shelter in December 2020. On Sept. 29, the county's board of commissioners approved a second extension of the lease through at least this winter, with the possibility of extending it through September 2023. The county first...
kptv.com
40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
Are the warped beams on the Lewis and Clark Bridge a safety concern?
Some of the metal supports on the Lewis and Clark Bridge that spans the Columbia River between Rainier and Longview are not the straight rods they used to be. Instead, they’re starting to warp and people traveling across the bridge have noticed.
After a gun incident near Franklin High School, Portland police took 80 minutes to respond
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 2:57 p.m. Sept. 16, an official at Franklin High School in Southeast Portland called 911 for help. “We need police presence immediately,” said Vice Principal Robyn Griffiths, in an audio recording of the 911 call obtained through a public records request. Griffiths told the emergency dispatcher that someone had been flashing guns while driving by the high school in Southeast Portland.
Portland police dispatched to 6 ‘significant calls’ in under 24 hours
In under 24 hours, the Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to calls on Thursday and Friday ranging from a possible burglary, a homicide investigation, a shooting, an alarm call, a crash and a stabbing.
Portland coffee shop’s windows smashed after advertising ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event
Six masked vandals smashed up a coffee shop about 3 a.m. Wednesday in apparent retaliation for a planned “Coffee with a Cop” event that had drawn angry online comments, according to the proprietor. Alerted to the damage by neighbors immediately afterward, Bison Coffeehouse owner Loretta Guzman said she...
Gresham employee helps visually impaired woman cross road
Butch Belwood installs a new audible signal to improve safety at Stark, Hale intersection.A city of Gresham employee went out of his way to help a frustrated community member who was homebound after losing her sight and navigate unsafe conditions at a nearby intersection. Butch Belwood, a 12-year veteran with the city's signal crew, was traveling past Southeast Stark Street and Northeast Hale Avenue, a stone's throw from Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center, when he noticed a pedestrian unable to cross. After stopping and connecting, he learned the woman had been homebound for several years after losing her sight, and recently had taken classes to learn how to safely navigate and get back out into the neighborhood. She was excited to explore nearby streets, but as a visually mpaired person was scared about crossing Stark because the signal did not have audible tones to indicate when it was safe to cross. Belwood first helped the woman cross the street so she could continue on her walk, and then installed an audible tone system at the signal to ensure she and others feel safer. {loadposition sub-article-01}
