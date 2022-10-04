ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Pamplin Media Group

Two restaurants in Lake Oswego development set to close

A year after Mercato Grove opened, Lac St. Jacks and FILLS Donuts announce closures in coming months. Two Lake Oswego eateries that opened in the new Mercato Grove mixed-use development in 2021 announced their imminent closures this week. Lac St. Jack, the French restaurant that also has a location in...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

Early morning earthquake picked up by ShakeAlert, PSU professor says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 4.4 magnitude earthquake Friday morning woke up thousands of Oregonians but also turned on the state’s new ShakeAlert system. ShakeAlert is an earthquake warning tool that went into operation last March. It doesn’t predict earthquakes but warns the public one is on the way after it initially erupts. Earthquake Geologist and Associate Professor at Portland State University, Ashley Streig, said ShakeAlert immediately began collecting data from seismic sensors across the state. A supercomputer collected the data and determined the strength and location of Friday morning’s earthquake. However, the strength was just shy of the 4.5 magnitude threshold needed to send out emergency alerts. Professor Streig said it’s a tool everyone on the West Coast should have turned on, especially for Portlanders, who live near three active fault lines that run through the middle of the city.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows

PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Money again ranks Hillsboro among '50 Best Places to Live'

Hillsboro, now ranked 23rd, previously appeared on the list in 2020 at the No. 29 spot. Hillsboro is the only city in Oregon listed as one of the best places to live in in the United States by Money.com, in its 2022 list of the top 50 communities across the country. "The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022" list, sponsored by AmeriSave Mortgage, ranks Hillsboro at No. 23, considering average home price, cost of living and local amenities. It also touted Hillsboro's growing tech sector, which led the charge behind 18% job growth in...
HILLSBORO, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Greyhound station to remain homeless shelter through winter

Multnomah County renewed its lease of the former bus terminal, which was set to expire last month.Multnomah County has, again, extended the life of a homeless shelter in Portland's old Greyhound bus station. Portland and the county's Joint Office of Homeless Services opened the 30,000-square-foot former bus terminal at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Glisan Street in the Old Town/Chinatown neighborhood as a winter weather shelter in December 2020. On Sept. 29, the county's board of commissioners approved a second extension of the lease through at least this winter, with the possibility of extending it through September 2023. The county first...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
BORING, OR
KGW

After a gun incident near Franklin High School, Portland police took 80 minutes to respond

PORTLAND, Ore. — At 2:57 p.m. Sept. 16, an official at Franklin High School in Southeast Portland called 911 for help. “We need police presence immediately,” said Vice Principal Robyn Griffiths, in an audio recording of the 911 call obtained through a public records request. Griffiths told the emergency dispatcher that someone had been flashing guns while driving by the high school in Southeast Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham employee helps visually impaired woman cross road

Butch Belwood installs a new audible signal to improve safety at Stark, Hale intersection.A city of Gresham employee went out of his way to help a frustrated community member who was homebound after losing her sight and navigate unsafe conditions at a nearby intersection. Butch Belwood, a 12-year veteran with the city's signal crew, was traveling past Southeast Stark Street and Northeast Hale Avenue, a stone's throw from Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center, when he noticed a pedestrian unable to cross. After stopping and connecting, he learned the woman had been homebound for several years after losing her sight, and recently had taken classes to learn how to safely navigate and get back out into the neighborhood. She was excited to explore nearby streets, but as a visually mpaired person was scared about crossing Stark because the signal did not have audible tones to indicate when it was safe to cross. Belwood first helped the woman cross the street so she could continue on her walk, and then installed an audible tone system at the signal to ensure she and others feel safer. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR

