Butch Belwood installs a new audible signal to improve safety at Stark, Hale intersection.A city of Gresham employee went out of his way to help a frustrated community member who was homebound after losing her sight and navigate unsafe conditions at a nearby intersection. Butch Belwood, a 12-year veteran with the city's signal crew, was traveling past Southeast Stark Street and Northeast Hale Avenue, a stone's throw from Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center, when he noticed a pedestrian unable to cross. After stopping and connecting, he learned the woman had been homebound for several years after losing her sight, and recently had taken classes to learn how to safely navigate and get back out into the neighborhood. She was excited to explore nearby streets, but as a visually mpaired person was scared about crossing Stark because the signal did not have audible tones to indicate when it was safe to cross. Belwood first helped the woman cross the street so she could continue on her walk, and then installed an audible tone system at the signal to ensure she and others feel safer.

GRESHAM, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO