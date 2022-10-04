Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesotans will save on 2023 coverage with tax credits through MNsure
ST. PAUL — Starting Nov. 1 , Minnesotans looking for health coverage for 2023 can shop and compare plans and save money through MNsure,. health insurance marketplace. , MNsure has new estimates for how much Minnesotans will actually pay for health premiums in 2023 — and it's about 3.5 percentless than 2022. Eligible Minnesotans are poised to save big on their monthly premiums by taking advantage of tax credits only available through MNsure.
Florida mulls insurance ratings But analysts cast doubt on replacing Demotech
Responding to public officials who have lashed out at the state's largest homeowners insurance ratings agency over its threats to downgrade more than a dozen property insurers, a bipartisan group of. Florida. lawmakers last month supported spending up to. $1.5 million. to research their options. Yet some in the insurance...
An insurance company's response to hurricane
Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) Sitting in my office on Saturday morning watching it rain. Hurricane Ian made landfall in. described it as biblical event. The news claims it was a once in 500 years storm. Dozens have been found dead, mostly from drowning. I thought it might be interesting to explain...
American Property Casualty Insurance Association: Legal System Abuse Is The Man-Made Catastrophe Impacting Florida's Insurance Affordability And Availability, Not Natural Catastrophes
(APCIA), released the following statement emphasizing that legal system abuse is the man-made catastrophe impacting. insurance affordability and availability, not natural catastrophes. "Right now, and for the foreseeable future, the efforts of the entire industry are focused on helping our policyholders recover from Hurricane Ian. The property casualty industry is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why what happens in Florida doesn't stay in Florida: What Ian means for NC insurance rates
Star-News (Wilmington, NC) mainland, waves fueled by high tide and Ian's storm surge had already overtopped bulkheads in. and sent ocean water cascading onto beach town roads from. Pleasure Island. in. New Hanover County. to. Ocean Isle Beach. in. Brunswick County. . The rising waters also caused. Sunset Beach. to...
Three big jobs for Florida after Hurricane Ian
FEMA's challenge, dealing with insurers and providing the basics. hurricane-hardened standards, the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian is agonizing — and the full extent of the damage has yet to be calculated. The immediate task, of course, was to reach survivors and to provide life-saving shelter and essentials. In...
It's time to chart a new path forward for Florida
Gainesville Sun, The (FL) I was born in Jacksonville while my father was in the Navy . I was raised in Central Florida. . As a husband, father and neighbor, I've got deep roots here. I received my undergraduate degree from. Princeton University. and my law degree from the. University...
Car title washing ring busted
Pocono Record (Stroudsburg, PA) Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced arrests and an abundance of charges against 19 individuals and 13 businesses involved in a car title washing ring Wednesday. According to a release from the attorney general's office, participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of. George's. Garage,
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Baltimore Sun: Hurricane Ian and climate change: The link is undeniable
Times Daily (Florence, AL) The terrible devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian on Florida's southwest coast — among the most powerful hurricanes to hit. in a century — has been wrenching to watch even from afar: so many lives lost, homes shattered and livelihoods swept away by the storm surge, winds of up to 150 miles per hour and flooding rains. The single comfort has been seeing Floridians rise to the challenge working around the clock, united and determined to make things better for their neighbors.
Ian insurance claims up to 375,000
Naples Florida Weekly (FL) The number of insurance claims linked to Hurricane Ian reached 375,293 on Thursday, with estimated insured losses of about. website. The numbers of claims and estimates of insured losses are expected to continue steadily climbing as residents and businesses assess damage from the Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall last week in.
Will insurance market mess hurt DeSantis? Voters may assign blame if reforms fail to work
Gov. Ron DeSantis said in May that luring new insurance companies to Florida would be the "telltale" signal for whether special session-approved property and casualty reforms were working. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian's crushing blow to. Southwest Florida. , pollsters, strategists and political rivals are looking for a different...
EDITORIAL: Money flows into hurricane relief funds
OUR POSITION: Money shouldn't be the biggest issue for people and businesses looking to recover from Hurricane Ian. The deadliest and costliest hurricane to come ashore in. in nearly 100 years presents a terrific challenge for those who lost homes, had homes damaged, were injured and/or who found themselves out of business, at least temporarily if not permanently.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No Headline Available
Naples Florida Weekly (FL) With Hurricane Ian bringing massive storm surge and inland flooding, Floridians could have more than. in uninsured flood losses, according to an analysis by CoreLogic, a property-information and analytics firm. CoreLogic released a projection Thursday of. $10 billion. to. $16 billion. in uninsured flood losses in.
Massachusetts cop pleads guilty to federal gun, bank fraud charges
TYNGSBORO — The former Tyngsboro police officer accused of illegally manufacturing and selling assault weapons, while conspiring to defraud local banks of over $9 million in loans for a shooting range admitted guilt in federal court on Thursday. Daniel Whitman, 37, of Salisbury, who resigned from his position with...
Congressional aide for Barry Moore indicted for fraud
Messenger, The (Troy, AL) Earlier this week, Sherry McCormick , a congressional aide for Alabama Congressman. , was indicted on insurance fraud charges. McCormick serves as Moore's Director of Special Constitute Services and Events and works in his. Dothan. office. McCormick turned herself into. Geneva County Jail. on Monday after...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
29K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0