Sheetz raising money for the Special Olympics this month

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sheetz is helping to raise money for the Special Olympics, the regional gas station and convenience store chain announced on Tuesday.

Throughout the rest of October, all of Sheetz’s 660+ locations will have donation boxes near the register and give customers the opportunity to add a donation to the Special Olympics to their purchase, Sheetz announced in a press release.

Special Olympics drops vaccine rule after $27M fine threat

The Special Olympics gives athletes with physical and intellectual disabilities a chance to compete and discover new strengths and abilities.

The company said it will match donations up to $60,000 and the donations will go directly toward the Special Olympics chapters located in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia and Virginia so that they can provide year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Sheetz describes itself as a proud supporter of the Special Olympics and says that in addition to its yearly giving campaign in October, it donates $2,500 to the local chapter of Special Olympics any time one of its stores opens and supports the Special Olympics’ Summer Games and Polar Plunge events each year.

According to the release, Sheetz also plans to donate $50,000 to Autism Speaks , which provides resources to people with autism and their families.

