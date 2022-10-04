Scappoose Police Log: License plate stolen, bumper and all

The Scappoose Police Department details calls for service from Sept. 12-19, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Monday, Sept. 12

Three boys reported to police that a motorcycle had crashed at the intersection of Southeast Maple Street and Fourth Street. Police contacted the driver of the motorcycle, and he was taken into custody for reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Southwest Old Portland Road and Callahan Road. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were towed from the scene. One driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Police responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 51000 block of Southwest Old Portland Road. It was reported that unknown suspects had forcefully broke into the location. This case is pending further suspect information.

Friday, Sept. 16

Police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 33000 block of Southwest Havlik Drive. All parties involved were separated when police arrived. Following the investigation, a man was arrested for harassment and transported to jail, where he was booked on charges.

Police were dispatched to the report of possible domestic harassment in the 52000 block of Southeast Fourth Street. Following the investigation, a man was taken into custody for harassment. He was lodged in the Columbia County Jail.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Police investigated the report of a stolen vehicle bumper, along with the vehicle license plate, in the 33000 block of Northeast Karen Place. This case is pending further suspect information.

Police were dispatched to the report of an erratic driver on U.S. Highway 30 coming into Scappoose. The vehicle was pulled over near Southwest Havlik Drive, and a man was taken into custody for reckless driving.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Police took a report of a stolen license plate in the 34000 block of Northeast Sunset Loop. This case is pending further suspect information.

Monday, Sept. 19

Police were dispatched to a reported theft in the 33000 block of Charles T. Parker Way. It was reported that several items were stolen. This case is pending further suspect identification.

Police took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 33000 block of Southwest Meadowbrook Drive. The vehicle was later found parked on Southwest Old Portland Road by the reporting party. This case is closed due to lack of tangible leads.

