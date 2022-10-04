The death toll from an explosion at an Irish petrol station has risen to seven as search efforts continue for further victims.Friday afternoon’s blast in the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal, ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store and adjacent buildings.Having announced three fatalities on Friday night, the Irish police force, An Garda Siochana, confirmed a further four deaths in a statement on Saturday morning.The Garda said a search and recovery operation for “further fatalities” was continuing.“An Garda Siochana can now confirm seven fatalities as a result of this incident – three fatalities were confirmed yesterday; four fatalities...

ACCIDENTS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO