St. Helens Police Log: Fugitive under arrest won't go quietly

The St. Helens Police Department handles unruly suspects, responds to assault calls, and more from Sept. 9-22, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, Sept. 9

Officers arrested a woman for violating a restraining order in the 500 block of North 10th Street.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Officers responded to a simple assault in the 35000 block of Juniper Lane.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

A man was arrested in the 200 block of Crouse Way on a fugitive warrant.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Officers arrested a man near South 15th Street and Columbia Boulevard for DUII (alcohol), driving while suspended and reckless driving.

A man was arrested on a fugitive warrant for resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer, attempted assault of a public safety officer, escape III, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon near West Street and North 13th Street.

Officers arrested a woman for theft in the 300 block of 16th Street.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Officers responded to a simple assault in the 300 block of Columbia River Highway.

Monday, Sept. 19

A man was arrested on a fugitive warrant in the 400 block of Columbia River Highway.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Officers arrested a man on a fugitive warrant in the 100 block of Fourth Street.

