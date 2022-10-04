Read full article on original website
3d ago
if anyone remember the movie Lean on Me With that being said they need a Joe Clark up there asap. or just hire a military principle that schools a Savage out of control disgusting your children are not safe the list is endless. I remember going up there couple years back all the teachers the secretaries Etc was like they was having a little party inside the office everyone is just sitting around conversing that school's out of order you don't need to hire a whole new staff.
#OneChipChallenge banned in Central Pa. school district
HARRISBURG, Pa. — In the One Chip Challenge, participants eat a potato chip dusted with Carolina Reaper and scorpion pepper, then see how long they can wait before drinking water. It’s a hot trend in more than one way; the challenge has gone viral on social media. After...
Central Dauphin School District clears Landis Field after rumored bomb threat
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — In a letter sent to the Central Dauphin School District community, the district confirmed a rumored bomb threat at Landis Field. Local law enforcement and K-9 units conducted a thorough search of the football field and surrounding areas and have given the "ALL CLEAR" for tonight's game, according to school officials.
Students searched, police to spend day at Harrisburg High after social media ‘rumors’: report
A rumored shooting threat prompted a police presence at the John Harris High School campus in Harrisburg and metal detector searches of students entering the high school, CBS 21 News reported on Tuesday morning. An administrator learned of “social media rumors regarding a potential shooting threat,” at the school, according...
Harrisburg filmmaker rereleases gun violence documentary to publicize issue that won’t go away
A local filmmaker has decided to rerelease his year-old documentary spotlighting the toll of gun violence in Harrisburg to prevent family and community tragedies at a time where crime due to gun violence continues to rise. There have been more than 800 non-fatal shootings over the past 10 years, including...
A grieving grandmother calls to end gun violence in Harrisburg
In response to the ongoing gun violence in Harrisburg, a grandmother of two slain youths has organized a coalition group on Facebook, “Put Down The Guns,” to bring awareness and save young lives. Harrisburg resident Patricia Mae Reitzi said the coalition is for people who believe gun violence...
Manor Township police chief Todd Graeff fired
MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The police chief in Manor Township, Lancaster County, has been fired. The township manager said supervisors had an executive session night on Monday to discuss a personnel issue and voted to terminate Todd Graeff. The manager didn't give a reason for the firing. Lt. Kimberly...
2 men wanted in connection to Harrisburg warehouse shooting that injured 4
5:30 p.m. This story has been updated to include a second suspect that police announced Friday. Harrisburg police have filed charges against two men they say were involved in a shooting last month outside a pop-up warehouse party that drew dozens of people from across central Pennsylvania.
Laser light show owner blames Harrisburg’s ‘last minute’ demand for $25K flop
The disappointing laser light show during this year’s Kipona Festival cost Harrisburg $25,000, but the city hasn’t paid the bill yet. That’s because city officials say they are still “negotiating” with the owner of the laser light show company and hoping he will “avoid charging us given what happened,” said City Spokesman Matt Maisel.
Greencastle-Antrim teachers and school board in Franklin County ratify new contract
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Greencastle-Antrim School District teachers and district officials say that after almost a year of bargaining, they have ratified a four-year contract agreement. Greencastle-Antrim Education Association members voted to ratify the contract earlier today. The school board voted 9-0 in favor of the new contract approval.
Harrisburg shooting injures one, damages former mayor’s house and car
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting on 5th Street in Harrisburg victimized an innocent bystander and damaged former Harrisburg Mayor Linda Thompson’s house and vehicle on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 6. One person, who is expected to survive, was shot on 5th Street. Police made it clear...
15 arrested in Harrisburg drug trafficking operation: AG
Fifteen people have been charged as part of a six-month investigation into drug trafficking in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Friday.
Pennsylvania man wanted for homicide arrested by Wheeling Police
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Police Department arrested a man wanted in connection to a homicide case in York, Pennsylvania they said in a press release Friday. Police were executing a search warrant on an unrelated matter in the 1300 block of McColloch Street Thursday morning. After making entry, officers located 39-year-old Kenneth Ray of […]
Three streets will close for a few hours Saturday for Harrisburg homecoming parade
If you are headed into Harrisburg on Saturday morning, be aware that parts of three streets will temporarily close for the high school homecoming parade. Part of Walnut, 17th and Market streets will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., according to city officials.
Teen shot at Lancaster County motel, police investigating
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old girl injured in Lancaster County. At 1:30 p.m. on October 5, East Lampeter Township Police responded to the Budget Host Inn 2140 Lincoln Hwy East for a reported shooting inside a motel room. Officers...
11 former turkey farm workers in Pennsylvania charged with animal cruelty
Eleven people face animal cruelty charges after investigators say they were caught on camera abusing turkeys at farms in Pennsylvania. Some of the video can be seen in the video player above. We're only showing small portions because the images are graphic. State police said the defendants kicked, stomped and...
Pa. attorney general charges 19 people, 13 businesses in car ‘title washing ring’
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Wednesday announced criminal charges against 19 people and 13 separate businesses for car “title washing.” The people are charged for coordinating to purchase totaled vehicles, falsifying inspection information, and submitting fraudulent title applications to PennDOT. The participants include used car dealers in and outside of Pennsylvania […]
Police: Scammer posing as Met-Ed worker tried to bluff his way into home in Southern York County
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — Southern York County Regional Police are investigating a suspected attempted home invasion that occurred in Stewartstown Wednesday afternoon. Police say the suspect posed as a Met-Ed technician in an attempt to access a resident's home. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m., according to police. The suspect...
Police in Lancaster County continue to look for 2 shooters who injured 16-year-old at hotel
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County continue to look for two shooters after a 16-year-old girl was shot at a hotel Wednesday afternoon. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the area around the Budget Host Inn in East Lampeter Township. Police said the victim was in a second-floor...
Harrisburg police release photos of people they want to identify in connection with shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police have released photos of people they are trying to identify in connection with a shooting last month. Four people were shot Sept. 25 in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street. Police said the injuries varied from critical to non-life-threatening.
Man arrested for criminal homicide after fatal Harrisburg teen shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lemar Lester, 19, was arrested by Harrisburg Bureau Police on Thursday, Oct. 6, in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Harrisburg on Sept. 27. The shooting took place at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street. The victim was...
