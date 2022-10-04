Elevate Security Fortifies Cyber Insurance Underwriting With Direct Access to Data on Internal Workforce Risk

Read full article on original website
Related
Treasury's Federal Insurance Office Releases Annual Report On The Insurance Industry And Request For Information On Potential Federal Insurance Response To Catastrophic Cyber Incidents
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Federal Insurance Office (FIO) last week released its Annual Report on the Insurance Industry. Under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank Act), FIO must report annually to the President and. Congress. on the state of...
Research from HSE University Provides New Study Findings on Risk Management (Development of Risk Management Mechanism and the System of Risk Metrics to Evaluate and Enhance the Long-Term Orientation of the Strategies of Non-Financial Companies): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Investigators publish new report on risk management. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Companies that are performing innovation-focused strategies or experiencing digital transformation are exposed to significant long-term risks. The untimely and inefficient management of these risks leads to the destruction of the company’s value and calls into question its survival.”
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Benchmark Insurance Group Members and Trean Insurance Group, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. ). These companies are collectively referred to as. Benchmark Insurance Group. (BIG). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good)...
Acathia Capital Completes Acquisition of Swedish Life Insurer Futur Pension
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- With the receipt of approvals from the. has completed the increase of its stake in Futur Pension Försäkrings AB, the most successful life insurer in. has been the joint lead investor, together with the Nordic private equity manager Polaris, in this investment, within a group of 5 institutional investors. As a result of the transaction, investment vehicles advised by Acathia have increased their joint stake in Futur Pension from 30% to almost 50%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Data Processing And Scanning Systems For Assessing Vendor Risk”, for Approval (USPTO 20220300619): OneTrust LLC
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventor Brannon,. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Cyber Security Insurance Market Size Is to Hit US $29.85 Bn by 2028: World Investment Feasibility, Business Growth and New Opportunities: According to SNS Insider, Cyber Security Insurance Market Size was valued at US$ 8.87 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach over US$ 29.85 Bn by 2028 with growing a CAGR of 18.93% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2022 -- SNSInsider.com Publish a New Market Research Study On – "Cyber Security Insurance Market Size, Share, Trends and Growth Analysis Report 2022-2028". Since the advent of COVID-19, government regulatory bodies and law enforcement agencies worldwide have taken numerous initiatives to tighten data security...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Constitution Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Constitution’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assess as very strong, as well...
Oakbridge Insurance Named 2023 Best Practices Agency
ATLANTA , Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC ( Oakbridge ) , one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, has once again been named a 2023 Best Practices Agency by. Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America. and Reagan Consulting. First...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sme Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Zurich, Hudson, Hanover Insurance
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Worldwide Sme Insurance. offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities,...
LIMRA: Workplace Life, Disability And Supplemental Health Premium Rebounds In Second Quarter 2022
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) New annualized premium for workplace life insurance, disability insurance and supplemental health products increased in the second quarter, according to LIMRA's workplace benefits sales surveys. "After a sluggish first quarter, sales for workplace life and disability insurance products experienced solid growth in the second quarter,"...
Data from China Europe International Business School Advance Knowledge in Crop Insurance (Does Finance Make Us Less Social?): Agriculture – Crop Insurance
-- Fresh data on Agriculture - Crop Insurance are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Informal risk sharing within social networks and formal financial contracts both enable households to manage risk. We find that financial contracting reduces participation in social networks.”
Insurance Claims Management Software Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends: Applied Systems, Ventic Technology, Comindware
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2022 -- The Latest Released Insurance Claims Management Software. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
Florida mulls insurance ratings But analysts cast doubt on replacing Demotech
Responding to public officials who have lashed out at the state's largest homeowners insurance ratings agency over its threats to downgrade more than a dozen property insurers, a bipartisan group of. Florida. lawmakers last month supported spending up to. $1.5 million. to research their options. Yet some in the insurance...
Commercial Medical Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Cigna, PingAn, Aetna: Commercial Medical Insurance Market 2022
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- Commercial Medical Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Commercial Medical Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
General Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Allianz, AXA, Generali: May See a Big Move
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The General Insurance. offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth...
Automotive Insurance Market Opportunities for Higher Growth : Erie, NFU Mutual, Allstate Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Automotive Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marine Cargo Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Chubb, AXA, AIG, Aon: Marine Cargo Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- 2022-2030 Report on Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are TIBA,
Reports Outline Risk Management Study Results from Imam Reza International University (The Effect of Corporate Governance Structure on Fraud and Money Laundering): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Investigators discuss new findings in risk management. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This paper aims to assess the effect of corporate governance mechanisms, including board members’ and audit committee members’ characteristics, particularly their independence, expertise in terms of finance and industry and efforts on the level of fraud and money laundering (ML) in financial statements of the listed firm on the.
Cloud Computing in Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide with Microsoft, IBM, Prudential
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Cloud Computing In Insurance Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Global Cloud Computing In Insurance. market. This report provides a detailed overview of key...
Healthcare Payer Services Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Xerox, Allianz, Accenture
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Healthcare Payer Services Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Healthcare Payer Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
29K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0