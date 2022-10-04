ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Kerhonkson man arrested for violent assault on two people

ELLENVILLE – State Police from the Ellenville barracks have arrested a Kerhonkson man on several felony assault charges for allegedly attacking and severely injuring two people by striking them with a rock. David Underhill-Hval, 34, was arrested on this past Wednesday, October 5, in connection with an assault that...
KERHONKSON, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Residential treatment employees charged in connection with teen’s death

CLERMONT – Two employees of a residential behavioral health facility in Red Hook have been charged with crimes related to the death of a 14-year-old resident last month. The teen was walking on Route 9 in Clermont when he was struck and killed by a passing car on September 23rd at approximately 4:50 a.m.
RED HOOK, NY
Daily Voice

10-Year-Old Struck By Car Outside Store In Wallkill

A 10-year-old was injured after being hit by a car near a popular Hudson Valley store. The incident took place in Orange County around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 near the TJ Maxx store at 88 Dunning Road in Wallkill. When Wallkill police arrived on the scene they found...
WALLKILL, NY
Roy Johnson
Register Citizen

Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 'hero' Bridgeport barber

BRIDGEPORT – When a gunman burst into a barbershop and yelled “who wants it?” police said the barber, Deon Rodney, leaped in front of his customers. Police said the “hero barber” was fatally shot protecting his customers. On Wednesday, Mark Christian, the man accused of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Yonkers man gets 20 years for 2011 murder

WHITE PLAINS – A Yonkers man has been sentenced in federal court in White Plains to 20 years in prison for the 2011 murder of Jonathan Johnson, 21, in White Plains. Marcus Chambers, 31, also known as “Chino,” Chi D,” and “SP,” pled guilty in connection with the murder that occurred on March 18, 2011.
YONKERS, NY
fox5ny.com

Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Letter carrier indicted for stealing over $78,000 in checks from mail

WHITE PLAINS – A Mount Vernon resident has been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in checks from the mail he was responsible for delivering as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said Alberto Pino, 31, was charged with one...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Warwick Valley Dispatch

Gunfire and False Accusations

Gunfire erupted in a Newburgh parking lot following Friday’s football game against Warwick High School, leaving three people injured. Warwick’s social media pages recounted the harrowing details, where parents, players, cheerleaders, and spectators were sent running for their lives. One parent wrote,. “OMG I was right there, a...
NEWBURGH, NY
NewsTimes

Vandalism to Danbury political signs appears 'targeted.' But PD has only received 2 complaints

DANBURY — Vandalism to political signs may be the "cost of doing business," but Michael Safranek said the damage he's seen in the city this election cycle feels different. “I don’t know if its happening more, but it seems like it is targeting one person more than ever before, at least that is my opinion,” said Safranek, chairman of the Danbury Republican Town Committee.
DANBURY, CT

