Mid-Hudson News Network
Kerhonkson man arrested for violent assault on two people
ELLENVILLE – State Police from the Ellenville barracks have arrested a Kerhonkson man on several felony assault charges for allegedly attacking and severely injuring two people by striking them with a rock. David Underhill-Hval, 34, was arrested on this past Wednesday, October 5, in connection with an assault that...
Suspects indicted by grand jury in dad's Poughkeepsie hotel shooting death
Two men have been indicted by a grand jury Friday in the fatal shooting of a father visiting his son at Maris College for Family Weekend.
Ulster County Police investigate shooting
Ulster County detectives are investigating a shooting in Port Ewen. Deputies responded to a house after reports of gun shots and a female screaming.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Multiple police cars struck during pursuit of stolen vehicle from Troy
ULSTER COUNTY – A vehicle stolen from the Troy Housing Authority led several Ulster County police agencies on a pursuit Friday morning through Lloyd, Gardiner, New Paltz, and the surrounding areas, striking at least two different police cars in an attempt to flee. The suspect of the vehicle was...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Residential treatment employees charged in connection with teen’s death
CLERMONT – Two employees of a residential behavioral health facility in Red Hook have been charged with crimes related to the death of a 14-year-old resident last month. The teen was walking on Route 9 in Clermont when he was struck and killed by a passing car on September 23rd at approximately 4:50 a.m.
Two Arrested in Sullivan County Amidst Multistate Drug Conspiracy Investigation
Following a lengthy drug conspiracy investigation that included 17 search warrants across multiple states, a pair of Sullivan County residents were arrested last week. It was reported that the two suspects were not part of the original group that was being investigated as part of this case. Two Arrested Following...
10-Year-Old Struck By Car Outside Store In Wallkill
A 10-year-old was injured after being hit by a car near a popular Hudson Valley store. The incident took place in Orange County around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 near the TJ Maxx store at 88 Dunning Road in Wallkill. When Wallkill police arrived on the scene they found...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County official denies placing homeless shooting suspects in hotel
POUGHKEEPSIE – The two men facing felony charges for the shooting death of a Marist College student’s father on Sunday at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel have told law enforcement that they are homeless. Many people have questioned Mid-Hudson News and Dutchess County officials about how two homeless...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Defendant sentenced to prison for his role in Dutchess County hate crime
POUGHKEEPSIE – Joshua Benson Jr., 23, was sentenced to prison in Dutchess County Court on Wednesday. Benson Jr. is the first of four men to be sentenced for the December 2021 crime that occurred in Dover. Benson Jr. was sentenced to 12 years in prison with five years of...
Saugerties man accused of punching woman in the head
On Wednesday evening at about 7:55 p.m., Saugerties Police were sent to 38 Glasco Turnpike after hearing that a man and a woman were fighting.
Register Citizen
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
Teen arrested in fatal Bronx shooting of 17-year-old drill rapper
A teenager is facing murder charges in the fatal Bronx shooting of a drill rapper, police said Tuesday.
Register Citizen
Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 'hero' Bridgeport barber
BRIDGEPORT – When a gunman burst into a barbershop and yelled “who wants it?” police said the barber, Deon Rodney, leaped in front of his customers. Police said the “hero barber” was fatally shot protecting his customers. On Wednesday, Mark Christian, the man accused of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Yonkers man gets 20 years for 2011 murder
WHITE PLAINS – A Yonkers man has been sentenced in federal court in White Plains to 20 years in prison for the 2011 murder of Jonathan Johnson, 21, in White Plains. Marcus Chambers, 31, also known as “Chino,” Chi D,” and “SP,” pled guilty in connection with the murder that occurred on March 18, 2011.
Fairfield Smoke/Vape Shop Employee Busted Selling Marijuana To Minors, Police Say
A Fairfield County smoke and vape shop employee was busted for allegedly selling marijuana and nicotine products to juveniles and the business was shut down. Israel Vigo, age 24, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 5, following a continued extensive investigation led by police in the Town of Fairfield at the Rose Smoke and Vape Shop located at 2035 Black Rock Turnpike.
fox5ny.com
Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Letter carrier indicted for stealing over $78,000 in checks from mail
WHITE PLAINS – A Mount Vernon resident has been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in checks from the mail he was responsible for delivering as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said Alberto Pino, 31, was charged with one...
Hudson Valley Schools On High Alert After Shooting Threats
Following a shooting at a Hudson Valley school, a number of other schools are dealing with scary shooting threats. What is going on!?. It's been a very scary week at a number of schools in the Mid-Hudson Region. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard...
Warwick Valley Dispatch
Gunfire and False Accusations
Gunfire erupted in a Newburgh parking lot following Friday’s football game against Warwick High School, leaving three people injured. Warwick’s social media pages recounted the harrowing details, where parents, players, cheerleaders, and spectators were sent running for their lives. One parent wrote,. “OMG I was right there, a...
NewsTimes
Vandalism to Danbury political signs appears 'targeted.' But PD has only received 2 complaints
DANBURY — Vandalism to political signs may be the "cost of doing business," but Michael Safranek said the damage he's seen in the city this election cycle feels different. “I don’t know if its happening more, but it seems like it is targeting one person more than ever before, at least that is my opinion,” said Safranek, chairman of the Danbury Republican Town Committee.
