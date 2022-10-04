Read full article on original website
Pierce County Library System Board to proclaim Friends of Libraries Week
Pierce County Library System announcement. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees October Board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 3:30 p.m., the Boardwill sign a proclamation to recognize National Friends of Libraries, discuss current Lakewood Pierce County Library services and other issues.
Comment now on County safe parking proposal
Pierce County announcement. On Oct. 5, Pierce County launched an online open house on a safe parking proposal that provides a recommendation for permanent safe parking regulations for unincorporated Pierce County. The public is invited to review the online open house and comment. Safe parking refers to a parking lot...
