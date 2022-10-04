Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
WEAU-TV 13
Pizza Del Re to offer delivery, carry-out ahead of full reopening
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A popular pizza place in Eau Claire is taking a big step towards reopening next week. Pizza Del Re announced it will officially open for carry-out and delivery on Oct. 13, just over a year since the restaurant closed in September of 2021. Vangjel Kapbardhi,...
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Waters in New London
NEW LONDON, WI (WFRV) – Whether you dock your boat in the back, or roll in from the front, it’s not just soup and salad with supper but a super salad bar that awaits at “The Waters” supper club. The salad bar on Saturdays extends along...
wiproud.com
S.C. Swiderski hosts SCS Eau Claire groundbreaking ceremony
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – S.C. Swiderski held a groundbreaking ceremony for their SCS Eau Claire apartment homes on September 29th. They were joined by many partners on the project including Terry W. from the City of Eau Claire – Government, Jeff S. from Advanced Engineering Concepts, Brooke P. and other members of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, Daren P. and Kevin I. from Peoples State Bank, as well as other partners on the project and many city and community members.
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
drydenwire.com
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald Discusses Recent Press Releases
SPOONER, WI -- DrydenWire founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald took a few viewer questions and also discussed the recent events in Barron County on this week's episode of Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy!. Discussion included:. The live-streaming show began at 8:30 (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook...
wxpr.org
A soft drink empire, Chicago gangsters and the bombing that rocked Minocqua
An explosion shattered the quiet air of Minocqua Lake early in the morning on August 13, 1977. The blast killed the man carrying the bomb, severely injured the perpetrator of the bombing and left a dark mark on Minocqua history. Under the cover of darkness the night before, William Joyce...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: September 27-October 2
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Police Reports:. Complainant reported that a line of credit had been opened in his name. He stated that he found out about this a couple of months ago through viewing Credit Karma, and then he received a billing statement. He stated he did not open this account. He was advised to contact the company and report the fraud. He later spoke with Officers and stated that the company is investigating the incident and will reach out to him within 90 days.
centralwinews.com
Cadott Village Board; Board action sends Kwik Trip forward
A Certified Survey Map for Pat Englert, at 618 W. Yellow Street, was approved during a regular Cadott Village Board meeting Oct. 3. She wanted to shift the lot line between her two lots, so she could get her mower around her fence, if she were ever to sell the empty lot. Photo by Julia Wolf.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Solves Recent Rash of Vandalism
(Mike Warren, Hub City Times) Marshfield police, working with officials at the Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, have solved a recent rash of vandalism. According to Mike Warren with the Hub City Times, Executive Director Dale Christiansen told Hub City Times the vandalism involved someone coming through the fairgrounds during overnight hours, and using a knife to break out multiple windows along the lower level of the Round Barn’s northern-most side.
cwbradio.com
Popular Marathon County Cheese Destination Will Soon Get a Distillery
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A popular cheese destination in Marathon County will soon get an accompanying distillery. Knowlton House Distillery will be making craft spirits like vodka, gin, and whiskey using milk sugar, a byproduct of making cheese, and will be run by Luke and Heather Mullins, he's a cheese maker for Mullins cheese, and she holds a master's degree in brewing sciences and has worked with other brewers and distillers in the past.
hubcitytimes.com
Round Barn windows vandalized, suspect identified
MARSHFIELD – Marshfield police, working with officials at the Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, have solved a recent rash of vandalism. Executive Director Dale Christiansen told Hub City Times the vandalism involved someone coming through the fairgrounds during overnight hours, and using a knife to break out multiple windows along the lower level of the Round Barn’s northern-most side.
WEAU-TV 13
Missing woman with dementia in Rusk County found dead
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)- Bisson has been found dead, according to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Rusk County. 91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson was last seen near her home on W2700 Highway 8 in the...
WEAU-TV 13
2 arrested following report of theft, vehicle pursuit in Dunn County
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two suspects are arrested following a report of a theft in progress in Dunn County. According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department responded to a report of a theft in progress on Stout Street in the City of Menomonie.
14 injured in school bus crash in northeastern Wisconsin
NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) — An adult and 13 students were injured and taken to hospitals after a cargo van crashed into the back of a school bus in northeastern Wisconsin Wednesday. Police said the bus from the Manawa School District was stopped at some railroad tracks in New...
wiproud.com
Terrifying details emerge in Chippewa Co. kidnapping case
CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges have now been filed against a man accused of kidnapping a Chippewa County teenager on Saturday, triggering an amber alert. 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn of Tennessee appeared in Chippewa County court yesterday afternoon for his initial appearance. He faces 10 felonies including kidnapping, seven...
Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
1 dead in UTV vs. train crash
A woman is dead after she was struck by a train while driving a UTV near Unity, officials said. The crash was reported at about noon on Saturday in Clark County. DNR officials say the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and was struck near Riplinger Road. The 57-year-old...
Man dies after crashing truck into western Wisconsin lake
A driver died in western Wisconsin on Friday when he missed a stop sign and crashed into a lake. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says Christopher Kemmits, 30, of Exeland, Wisconsin, was able to get out of his truck after crashing into Red Cedar Lake, but was unable to make it to shore.
Name released in fatal I-39 wrong-way crash
Police in Portage County have identified the man who perished in a two-vehicle crash early Friday as 71-year-old Anthony R. Brock, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m., when the Portage County Communications Center received a call stating that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire.
