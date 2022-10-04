Read full article on original website
Man caught on camera stealing 'Hocus Pocus' lawn decoration from San Antonio yard
SAN ANTONIO — 'Tis the season to beware of spooky thieves looking to steal your enticing Halloween lawn decorations. KENS 5 viewer Marissa Garza shared video that she said shows a man stealing her "Hocus Pocus" inflatable decoration and a 6-foot skeleton. In the video, a man is seen...
Barbie Malibu Tour Is Making A Stop In San Antonio
The truck will carry retro-themed Barbie apparel and accessories.
A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old
In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
Man Stabbed and Wife Struck in the Face With a Metal Bar at HEB
One San Antonio family made a quick stop at their local H-E-B and experienced a very disturbing and violent encounter. When the family pulled up to H-E-B, the wife got out of the car while the husband stayed in the car with their child. While the man and child were in the car a woman approached the vehicle and “began causing problems,” the affidavit states.
Attention, San Antonio fast-food fans: McDonald’s bringing back its iconic Halloween pails
This year’s Halloween Happy Meals will be tucked into buckets reminiscent of the iconic pails the chain introduced in the 1980s.
Free retreat for men battling, recovering from cancer pays off with 'Reel Recovery'
SAN ANTONIO — Nineteen years ago, Reel Recovery started exposing men to fly fishing to take their minds off cancer. "It delivers those men from their constant thought of being involved with taking care of cancer and being absorbed with cancer," Rafael Torres said. He got recruited by the...
Police Firing, H-E-B 'Fast Scan': The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Police accountability was at the forefront of two of the Current's most-read stories this week.
San Antonio Botanical Garden is selling hundreds of plants in annual BOOtanica sale
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden is holding its annual BOOtanica Plant Sale over the course of two days this month. The BOOtanica Plant Sale is scheduled for Oct. 15-16 at the garden’s Greenhouse Yard. During the event, there will be more than 200 varieties of...
Page was found abandoned back in March and was scared of people | Forgotten Friends
KIRBY, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. This week, we went to Kirby Animal Services to meet Page, a...
Toyota Field to host inaugural San Antonio Taco and Margarita Festival
The one-day festival will also include live professional wrestling.
Huge crowds expected for weekend Barbacoa & Big Red Festival
Around 40,000 people are expected to attend the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival in south Bexar County during its two-day run this weekend, according to festival founder Robert Morris. Morris said he wanted to create an event to celebrate a local favorite. No one really knows how Big Red and...
Stone Oak family continues turning skulls in third year of hilariously spooky Halloween displays
SAN ANTONIO – A Stone Oak family is keeping their popular Halloween display bad to the bone. Last October, the Dinote family went viral for decorating their front yard with different skeleton displays each day. This Halloween, they’re at it again and sharing the “humerus” decorations with the entire...
Animal Care Services pleads for community help as shelter loses no-kill status
The issue is multi-faceted.
Local woman says Siri called 911 during threatening situation
SAN ANTONIO — A local woman who told police she was being threatened by a man with a steak knife said Siri came to her aid. It happened last week in south west San Antonio near Medina Base and Five Palms. The victim said when she tried to call...
Now is the time to plant your bluebonnet and Texas wildflower seeds
SAN ANTONIO – Seeing our Texas bluebonnets and native wildflowers sprout up each spring is a source of pride for all Texans. More importantly, the native wildflowers provide a healthy diverse ecosystem, especially for its pollinators. And for the most part, the months of September and October is the best time to start planting their seeds in South Texas.
'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q brings back popular pumpkin pie
SAN ANTONIO — It's the unofficial start to the holiday season! Bill Miller Bar-B-Q announced the return of its famous pumpkin pie on Monday. The restaurant posted a picture of the pie on its social media pages, with the caption "Happy return of Pumpkin Pie to those who celebrate! Comment below if you think it should be a national holiday."
MySanAntonio: TikTok star Aj Rivas shares taco order, loves on San Antonio culture
Here's his go-to taco spot.
Little Bites: New San Antonio grocery, European food tours and limited-time Whataburger treats
Scooped Cookie Dough Bar's anniversary event and an Ida Claire movie night are two more tidbits making food news.
