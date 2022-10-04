ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KIXS FM 108

A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old

In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KBAT 99.9

Man Stabbed and Wife Struck in the Face With a Metal Bar at HEB

One San Antonio family made a quick stop at their local H-E-B and experienced a very disturbing and violent encounter. When the family pulled up to H-E-B, the wife got out of the car while the husband stayed in the car with their child. While the man and child were in the car a woman approached the vehicle and “began causing problems,” the affidavit states.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socks#Tv Apps#Underwear#Television#Charity#San Antonians#South Texas
tpr.org

Huge crowds expected for weekend Barbacoa & Big Red Festival

Around 40,000 people are expected to attend the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival in south Bexar County during its two-day run this weekend, according to festival founder Robert Morris. Morris said he wanted to create an event to celebrate a local favorite. No one really knows how Big Red and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Charities
KSAT 12

Now is the time to plant your bluebonnet and Texas wildflower seeds

SAN ANTONIO – Seeing our Texas bluebonnets and native wildflowers sprout up each spring is a source of pride for all Texans. More importantly, the native wildflowers provide a healthy diverse ecosystem, especially for its pollinators. And for the most part, the months of September and October is the best time to start planting their seeds in South Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
LOCKHART, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q brings back popular pumpkin pie

SAN ANTONIO — It's the unofficial start to the holiday season! Bill Miller Bar-B-Q announced the return of its famous pumpkin pie on Monday. The restaurant posted a picture of the pie on its social media pages, with the caption "Happy return of Pumpkin Pie to those who celebrate! Comment below if you think it should be a national holiday."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy