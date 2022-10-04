ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

CBS San Francisco

Police arrest suspect in Oakland's 100th homicide of 2022

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Friday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting on Monday in the Cypress Village neighborhood.The shooting happened Monday, Oct. 3, shortly before 3 p.m. on the 1300 block of Kirkham Street near Wade Johnson Park. The victim was later identified as 60-year-old Oakland resident Louis Truehill.  The deadly incident was the 100th homicide in Oakland so far this year.   Police confirmed they arrested 30-year-old Kahalil Attiba on Wednesday for the homicide, but did not provide any additional details on how he was taken into custody.The release issued by the department credited...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Carjacking Reported Early Friday In Portola District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco police are investigating a carjacking early Friday morning in the city's Portola District. The theft was reported at 1:38 a.m. in the area of Woolsey and Holyoke streets. Two suspects, a male and female, used force to steal the vehicle from a 42-year-old man, according to police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wheelchair-bound man arrested in Oakland shooting claims self defense

OAKLAND - A wheelchair-bound suspect was arrested Wednesday for killing another person in Oakland on Monday, police said Friday.Kahalil Attiba, 30, of Oakland, was arrested and taken to Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of killing 60-year-old Louis Truehill of Oakland in the city's 100th slaying of the year.Attiba allegedly has been previously convicted of at least one felony, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, which on Thursday filed charges against Attiba for allegedly killing Truehill.Court documents allege that Truehill and Attiba had an argument over money one of them owed for drugs. Attiba told police he shot Truehill in self-defense, according to court documents.Truehill was shot in West Oakland in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, not far from DeFremery Park, police said. The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. Monday, according to police.Attiba allegedly shot the lower part of Truehill's body before Truehill tried to take the gun from Attiba, who fired more rounds, court documents said.Witnesses told police officers that Attiba allegedly shot Truehill, according to court documents.According to county jail records, a court date has not yet been set for Attiba. 
OAKLAND, CA
TheDailyBeast

Shot Woman Says Stockton ‘Serial Killer’ Could Have Been Stopped

OAKLAND, California—The suspected serial killer first struck on a residential street in East Oakland. But his lone surviving victim insists the unidentified suspect, who is still at large, could have been stopped earlier if cops had only listened to her.The first to die was Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano, 39, who was homeless at the time of his murder. He had been living on the streets of the working-class Seminary district for about eight months, according to local resident John Smith, who told The Daily Beast that Serrano was known in the neighborhood for his skill fixing cars.Smith and his wife,...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Catalytic converter thieves shoot at Berkeley man

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A Berkeley resident was shot at by catalytic converter thieves in the North Berkeley Hills early Thursday, according to Berkeley police. The resident awoke “to the sounds of sawing outside of his residence in the area of Oak Street and Glen Avenue.” Alarmed, he walked outside to find at least two […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police recover over 1,150 firearms

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has recovered 1,150 firearms this year thus far alone, according to a tweet. That means police have recovered about four firearms a day. “OPD is focused on getting illegal firearms off the streets of Oakland to help keep our community safe,” the Tweet stated. Adding “#OPDCARES and […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested, guns recovered following series of shootings in SF Hunters Point

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two men were arrested, a third was being sought, and a number of firearms seized after San Francisco police served warrants in a series of shootings dating back to last year, the department announced Thursday.Investigators identified the three men as suspects in multiple shootings between March 2021 and last month in the area of Northridge Road and Harbor Road in the city's Hunters Point neighborhood.On September 29, investigators from the department's Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) served search warrants at three residences on the 100 block of Northridge Road. Police said as officers were preparing to serve...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman arrested for attempted kidnapping, approaching children in Berkeley

BERKELEY -- Police arrested a woman suspected of an attempted kidnapping and of approaching middle and high school-aged children in Berkeley, the department announced Thursday.The first two incidents happened on August 29. At about 5:30 p.m., the suspect twice approached a 14-year-old boy working in his front yard on the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue near Allston Way and attempted to shake his hand. About a half-hour later, the suspect approached a 13-year-old girl walking in the area of Allston Way and McKinley Avenue, about four blocks east of the first incident.On September 14, the suspect approached a 15-year-old...
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested In Fresno For Fatal Shooting In Sj Friday Identified

A man arrested in Fresno following the fatal shooting of a woman in San Jose on Friday evening has been identified as 74-year-old Sital Singh Dosanjh, police said. Officers had responded shortly before 6:15 p.m. Friday to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway, where they found a woman in a vehicle dead from at least one gunshot wound.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brothers found guilty of brutal attack on couple in Antioch

ANTIOCH – Two brothers who committed sexual assault and robbed two foreign students in Antioch in 2020 are facing 30 years-to-life sentences after being convicted last month.Lamar Lee Young, 35, of Stockton, and 33-year-old Kenry Lee Young, of Antioch, were convicted on Sept. 26 of forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object with enhancements for use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. They were also convicted of second-degree robbery and assault. The pair attacked a couple just before midnight on Oct. 16, 2020, in a parking lot near G Street in Antioch. The victims traveled to Antioch...
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect arrested on suspicion of killing woman in San Jose

Police said that Sital Singh Dosanjh was arrested in Fresno a day after allegedly killing a woman in San Jose. Dosanjh, 74, is the "primary suspect" in the fatal shooting of an unidentified woman who was found in a car on the Almaden Expressway on September 30, according to San Jose police. He was arrested on October 1 at his Fresno home, police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Man Died At Oakland Catalytic Converter Heist Site, Authorities Say

On Tuesday morning, police in Oakland shot and killed a man who had been at the scene of a stolen catalytic converter. According to the Oakland Police Department, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in Oakland’s Glenview neighborhood near Dimond Park in response to a report of a stolen catalytic converter when they received word of a shooting in the area.
OAKLAND, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 6, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a parolee with connections to Bakersfield off the streets. Marshals are looking for Luis Lepe, 34. Lepe has a criminal history that includes DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle, carry a concealed firearm, false imprisonment with violence and burglary. Lepe has...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

San Jose fire officials investigating social media video of exotic dancer stepping out of truck

SAN JOSE -- City fire officials launched an official investigation Friday after a video was posted of a scantily clad exotic dancer stepping out off a San Jose fire truck.On the video, the truck is on a San Jose street with its lights flashing. The woman steps out of the truck and enters an adult entertain establishment.In a news release, fire officials said the department takes all feedback regarding the conduct of its employees seriously.  "The department has become aware of a concerning video posted on social media," said San José Fire Chief Robert Sapien, Jr. "An investigation has been initiated to determine facts surrounding the video."If findings of an internal investigation reveal inappropriate behavior of any department members, appropriate steps will be taken to address the matter, officials said."All City of San José employees are expected to adhere to the Code of Ethics Policy they have agreed to as a condition of their employment."
SAN JOSE, CA
