A week after securing his first Premier League win as Chelsea manager, Graham Potter will be hoping to build on a promising period for his side.Wolves are the visitors with Steve Davis in interim charge after the sacking of Bruno Lage.Chelsea have beaten both Crystal Palace and AC Milan in the last seven days and there are signs they are starting to find their feet under Potter.But with former Stamford Bridge favourite Diego Costa lurking in their opponents’ ranks, and little to lose for Wolves with a permanent managerial appointment yet to be made, the home side will have to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO