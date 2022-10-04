Read full article on original website
BBC
Jail for Sheffield man who tied up ex and poured boiling water over her
A man who tied up his ex-partner and poured boiling water over her face and body has been jailed for six years. Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, lured the woman to a Sheffield hotel after having drinks, the city's crown court heard. Police said he tricked her into...
BBC
Grantham man jailed over knife and hammer attack on ex-wife
A man who attacked his ex-wife with a knife and hammer and threw scalding hot water over his son has been jailed. Mark Hough, 55, was arrested after police were called to reports of an assault in Manchester Way, Grantham, in October last year. A woman in her 50s was...
BBC
Maya Chappell death: Man in court charged with murdering toddler
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a two-year-old girl in County Durham. Maya Chappell died in hospital on 30 September, two days after being found in a critical condition at a property in Shotton Colliery. Michael Daymond, 26, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court charged with murder. Mr...
BBC
Thailand attack: ‘I am full of pain and anger'
Duangphan Patphaothanun is wandering outside a childcare centre, clutching a bag full of toys. The 64-year-old grandmother wants to know when she can see her grandson, so she can place his most treasured possessions with him in his coffin - the bag includes a large plastic dinosaur. Three-year-old Pattarawut is...
BBC
Fatal crash caused by inadequate road signs, coroner says
A coroner has warned that "inadequate road signage" caused an accident in which a man died. Stephen Coombes hit a road depression on the A1101 near Mildenhall, Suffolk at 50mph on 29 August 2021 because he did not know to reduce his speed to 30mph, a coroner said. He died...
BBC
PhD student from Plymouth jailed for nine years for rape
A postgraduate student who raped and assaulted a woman has been jailed for nine years. Dayan Garcia, 31, of Mariners Court, Plymouth, was jailed at Exeter Crown Court for two counts of rape and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The jury heard how the victim "feared for...
BBC
Saskatchewan suspect killed 11, including brother, police say
The suspect in a deadly mass stabbing that stunned Canada acted on his own - and his own brother was among the victims, police say. Myles Sanderson, 32, died after being arrested on a motorway on 7 September. His brother, 31-year-old Damien, was found dead several days earlier. Ten other...
BBC
CCTV appeal after rape in Leamington's Pump Room Gardens
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a person was raped in a Warwickshire park. The attack happened at Leamington's Pump Room Gardens at about 03:30 BST on Sunday, Warwickshire Police said. The force believes the man was in the area at...
BBC
St Helens crash: Man charged with murdering boy, 17
A man has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy who was killed in a crash. Harley Lea died from head injuries in hospital after the collision involving a car and two motorbikes in St Helens at about 00:30 BST on Tuesday. Brandon Glover, 24, of St Helens, has also...
BBC
Reading flats fire: Fatal arson started by 'nuisance neighbour'
A "devastating" fire at a block of flats that killed two men was started by a nuisance neighbour who was due to be evicted, a court has heard. Hakeem Kigundu doused the building in Rowe Court, Reading, with petrol before setting it alight while most residents slept on 15 December last year.
BBC
Moors Murders: 'I'm convinced I found Keith Bennett'
The man whose hunt for the last unfound victim of the Moors murderers led to a new search has said he is "convinced" he found the boy's remains, despite police saying otherwise. Author and investigator Russell Edwards said he had spent seven years looking for Keith Bennett on Saddleworth Moor.
BBC
Melissa Mathieson: Care home and ex-manager face charges
A care home and its former manager have appeared in court charged with health and safety offences following the murder of a teenager eight years ago. Melissa Mathieson, 18, was strangled by fellow resident Jason Conroy at Alexandra House, Bristol, in 2014. Conroy, then 19, was jailed for life, with...
BBC
Sean Fox murder: Police say victim shot in front of 100 people
Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said the murder of Sean Fox was "completely unusual given the large number of people who were put at risk". Mr Fox was shot in front of more than 100 people inside a west Belfast social club on Sunday. Two...
BBC
Tamim Ian Habimana stabbing: One boy guilty of revenge killing
A youth has been found guilty of the "revenge" killing of a 15-year-old boy who was attacked in the street with a knife, an umbrella and a rounders bat. Tamim Ian Habimana was stabbed in the heart in Woolwich, south east London, in July 2021. A boy, 16, was found...
BBC
Adam Clapham death: Two more charged with man's murder
Two more men have been charged with the murder of a man in South Yorkshire. Adam Clapham, 31, was found dead in Spring Street, Rotherham, on the morning of 19 September. The men, aged 18 and 23, had been charged with murder, grievous bodily harm, false imprisonment and causing a male to engage in sexual activity, South Yorkshire Police said.
BBC
Search continues for missing teenager Freddy from Somerset
More than 100 police officers are involved in the search for a teenager who has been missing for over two weeks. Freddy, aged 17, has not been seen since he left his home in Stolford, Somerset, on 20 September. Avon and Somerset Police are using specialist dog handling teams and...
BBC
Lincoln: Coroner calls for further police action over death of boy, 11
A coroner is calling for further police action over the death of an 11-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who died after he was left unsupervised in a bath. Dainton Gittos died in January 2021 as a result of his parents' neglect when he was left unattended in the bath at his Lincoln home, an inquest found.
Ireland: Seven dead after explosion at petrol station in County Donegal
At least seven people have died in an explosion at a petrol station in Ireland, police have confirmed.Three fatalities were initially reported as search efforts continued at the site of the blast in Creeslough, County Donegal, before police confirmed four more deaths on Saturday morning.The Applegreen service station and surrounding buildings sustained extensive damage in the incident, which happened on Friday afternoon.A major emergency response operation - involving first responders from both sides of the Irish border - worked through the night.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Man dies after being shot in Derby police station car parkMoment fire engulfs key bridge connecting Crimea and RussiaFire blazes on only bridge connecting Crimea to Russia after explosion
BBC
Loud radio made lorry driver unaware he killed biker in Nitshill
A lorry driver's radio was so loud he was unaware he had killed a biker, a court has heard. Alistair Campbell, 43, hit 62-year-old George Glasgow while changing lanes approaching traffic lights on the B773 in Nitshill, Glasgow, in August 2020. Mr Glasgow's motorbike was pushed along the road while...
BBC
Man dies and woman injured after attack at County Kerry funeral
A man has died and a woman has been injured following a fatal assault in County Kerry. The incident took place at New Rath Cemetery in Rathass in Tralee. Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported they were husband and wife and had been attending a family funeral. Gardaí (Irish police)...
