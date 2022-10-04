Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to reveal the five teams he'd be interested in joining when he's ready to return
As the NFL season heads into Week 5, Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals. With Beckham still on the...
Former NFL Starting Quarterback Announces His Retirement At 30
Late Tuesday night, former NFL starting quarterback Blake Bortles announced his retirement in the most Blake Bortles way possible. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Bortles was asked if he would potentially sign with an NFL team in the near future. That's when he revealed that he retired. "I...
Richard Sherman Reacts to Russell Wilson’s Familiar Fourth-Quarter INT
The veteran cornerback trolled his old teammate after costly late-game blunder against the Colts.
Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"
The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
KJ Hamler offers blunt remark about Russell Wilson’s huge mistake
Russell Wilson cost the Denver Broncos a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night by missing a wide-open KJ Hamler, and the receiver did not exactly defend his teammate after the game. The Broncos were trailing 12-9 and had a 4th-and-1 with 2:38 left in overtime. Rather than kick...
NBC Sports
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid’s comment should terrify every NFL defense
I think the Kansas City Chiefs showed on Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that they are the best offense in the league. We all knew they could move the ball up and down the field by throwing it, but on Sunday they were also able to run it.
msn.com
NFL picks for Week 5 of the 2022 season
It’s a two horse race after four games in our Mile High Report staff pick’em challenge. Ian and Laurie have a ton of ground to make up as Adam and I duke it out for the top spot heading into Week 5. Here are all of our NFL...
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett carries that edge everywhere.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Disgusted Broncos fans shockingly refuse to stay for overtime of Denver's improbable loss to Colts
When NFL fans leave early from a game, it's usually because their team is on the wrong side of a blowout, but that wasn't the case Thursday night when Broncos fans decided to bolt from Empower Field at Mile High just before the start of overtime of the Colts' 12-9 win.
Sporting News
Russell Wilson trade, contract go from bad to worst for Broncos
The Broncos had already lost the Russell Wilson trade with the Seahawks when they gave up way too much for the fading nine-time Pro Bowler before his Age 33 season. Five games into Wilson's time as Denver's starting quarterback, the results look much worse than the process of acquiring him.
Fantasy Football Week 5 starts, sits, and sleepers
BOSTON -- If you've been flipping a coin to build your fantasy football roster each week, you've come to the right place. All those inner "start or sit" arguments that you've been having with yourself can come to an end.With Week 5 of the football -- and fantasy football -- season upon us, we turn to CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg for a plethora of start and sit advice, with a handful of sleeper options as well.As always, best of luck while you hit the laboratory to concoct your roster this week.QuarterbacksStart: Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence vs. Houston"Lawrence struggled with five turnovers...
Bold fantasy football predictions: Will Washington receivers command respect in Week 5?
Andy Behrens: You've been waiting patiently for the first big Dalvin Cook week and, hey, great news: Chicago's defense is here to facilitate a monster performance. The Bears rank dead-last in the league against the run, allowing an outrageous 183.3 YPG on the ground. Aaron Jones, Dameon Pierce and Saquon Barkley have feasted against them and Cook is about to become the fourth back in as many weeks to produce a top-12 finish against Chicago.
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Football Start/Sit Week 5 TNF: Will Courtland Sutton and Melvin Gordon III give managers an early lead?
Week 5 of the fantasy football season is upon us. This week on Amazon Prime, we get an AFC showdown in Week 5 as the Indianapolis Colts head west to take on the Denver Broncos. With no time to waste, here are the top start/sit plays for Week 5 Thursday Night Football.
Expert NFL Picks for Week 5, Including Giants-Packers, Cowboys-Rams and Bengals-Ravens
This is NFL Best Bets, a recurring series in which professional sports handicappers lend us their insights and picks for the most intriguing matchups for each week of the professional football season. Here are our Week 5 NFL picks. You’ve got places to go, people to see and possibly some...
thecomeback.com
Manti Te’o makes interesting career decision
Former Notre Dame standout and NFL veteran Manti Te’o has been in the limelight of late after the über-popular Netflix Untold documentary on his infamous catfishing incident debutedback in August. It now seems that he wants to parlay that popularity into an interesting career change. According to Variety.com,...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: Ride Mahomes, Chiefs as favorites; best betting trends
Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit this week. Last week’s trends piece pointed out a few winners. Four road underdogs covered against the spread (ATS), Kliff Kingsbury improved to...
Las Vegas Raiders Signing Veteran Wide Receiver
The Las Vegas Raiders need all of the help they can get on offense to go stride-for-stride with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. To that end, they're adding some help at wide receiver. On Friday, sports agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha announced that the Raiders are signing...
Las Vegas Raiders Get Big Offensive Boost At Practice This Thursday
The Las Vegas Raiders had a key offensive player return to practice this Thursday. That player is wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. Hunter Renfrow, the Clemson product, has missed two games while being in concussion protocol. He's since passed all the required tests. Renfrow was a full ...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
The 2022 NFL season continues to surprise. Four division leaders are 2-2; the Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the sport; the Detroit Lions lead the NFL in yards and points but are just 1-3. This week features another game in London and several pivotal divisional matchups —...
