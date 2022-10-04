ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"

The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
msn.com

NFL picks for Week 5 of the 2022 season

It’s a two horse race after four games in our Mile High Report staff pick’em challenge. Ian and Laurie have a ton of ground to make up as Adam and I duke it out for the top spot heading into Week 5. Here are all of our NFL...
Sporting News

Russell Wilson trade, contract go from bad to worst for Broncos

The Broncos had already lost the Russell Wilson trade with the Seahawks when they gave up way too much for the fading nine-time Pro Bowler before his Age 33 season. Five games into Wilson's time as Denver's starting quarterback, the results look much worse than the process of acquiring him.
CBS Boston

Fantasy Football Week 5 starts, sits, and sleepers

BOSTON  -- If you've been flipping a coin to build your fantasy football roster each week, you've come to the right place. All those inner "start or sit" arguments that you've been having with yourself can come to an end.With Week 5 of the football -- and fantasy football -- season upon us, we turn to CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg for a plethora of start and sit advice, with a handful of sleeper options as well.As always, best of luck while you hit the laboratory to concoct your roster this week.QuarterbacksStart: Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence vs. Houston"Lawrence struggled with five turnovers...
960 The Ref

Bold fantasy football predictions: Will Washington receivers command respect in Week 5?

Andy Behrens: You've been waiting patiently for the first big Dalvin Cook week and, hey, great news: Chicago's defense is here to facilitate a monster performance. The Bears rank dead-last in the league against the run, allowing an outrageous 183.3 YPG on the ground. Aaron Jones, Dameon Pierce and Saquon Barkley have feasted against them and Cook is about to become the fourth back in as many weeks to produce a top-12 finish against Chicago.
thecomeback.com

Manti Te’o makes interesting career decision

Former Notre Dame standout and NFL veteran Manti Te’o has been in the limelight of late after the über-popular Netflix Untold documentary on his infamous catfishing incident debutedback in August. It now seems that he wants to parlay that popularity into an interesting career change. According to Variety.com,...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 5: Ride Mahomes, Chiefs as favorites; best betting trends

Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit this week. Last week’s trends piece pointed out a few winners. Four road underdogs covered against the spread (ATS), Kliff Kingsbury improved to...
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders need all of the help they can get on offense to go stride-for-stride with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. To that end, they're adding some help at wide receiver. On Friday, sports agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha announced that the Raiders are signing...
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game

The 2022 NFL season continues to surprise. Four division leaders are 2-2; the Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the sport; the Detroit Lions lead the NFL in yards and points but are just 1-3. This week features another game in London and several pivotal divisional matchups —...
