SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Friday, Oct. 7
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Friday's high school action on the SouthCoast. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Dartmouth 3, Apponequet 0 Haley Jenkins led the way for Dartmouth in a...
No. 2 Meridian captures 5A SIC divisional title by knocking off No. 1 Rocky Mountain
MERIDIAN, Idaho - Not a lot happened for the first 46 minutes. But the last two were filled with all kinds of excitement, including a 'Hail Mary' pass and a pair of two-point conversion attempts that all led to the ending of a decade’s old drought. Second-ranked Meridian beat No. 1 Rocky Mountain ...
Fairview High School, former players pay tribute to late football coach Jack Bestwick
FAIRVIEW ― Ben DiStefano wrote and recited the speech that honored the late Jack Bestwick ahead of Friday's football game between Fairview and Girard. However, it was nowhere close to the honor the 1989 graduate felt when he played for one of Erie County's legendary coaches. Bestwick, who was...
How SBLive Illinois' Power 25 teams fared in Week 7: Brother Rice tops Joliet Catholic in two overtimes
By Max Baker and Mike Carpinelli Here’s a look at the Week 7 results for the teams in the SBLive Illinois Power 25. 1. East St. Louis (5-2) defeated Alton 80-0 The Flyers hosted Alton for Homecoming in a rare Friday night home game and rolled over the visiting Redbirds for the 200th victory of ...
Tigard improves to 6-0 and does something rare — intercepts a pass thrown by Lakeridge QB Ryan Oliver
No. 6 Tigard 28, Lakeridge 14Vaughn Croxton had 14 tackles to lead the defense, Brady Jordan passed for two touchdowns, and the Tigers (6-0, 2-0 Three Rivers League) defeated the visiting Pacers. Ryan Oliver passed for 200 yards with two touchdowns for the Pacers (2-4, 0-2) of Lake Oswego. Oliver ...
