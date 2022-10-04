ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

Halloween in the Village returns, first time since pandemic

SOUTHINGTON – The Village of Plantsville Association and local Parks and Recreation Department are bringing back Halloween in the Village for the first time since the pandemic. Halloween in the Village is set to return to the center Plantsville Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The streets will...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police hosting trunk-or-treat event to bond with community members

BRISTOL – Local police on Friday will be hosting a trunk-or-treat event that they hope will help build trust between Bristol officers and the community. The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bridge Community Church, located at 43 School St. Families are encouraged to bring their children, with or without a costume, to check out Bristol police cruisers, the department’s evidence truck and its SWAT vehicle.
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, CT
Lifestyle
City
Bristol, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Bristol, CT
Society
Bristol, CT
Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
Bristol Press

Irene (Belanger) Bilodeau

Irene (Belanger) Bilodeau, 84, of Bristol, died on Thursday, (Oct. 6, 2022) at Bristol Hospital. Irene was born on May 20, 1938 in Waterbury, and was the daughter of the late Lionel and Aldea (Diamond) Belanger. She was a lifelong Bristol resident graduating from St. Anthony High School. In her...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Men & Boys Fund exceeds fundraising challenge

BRISTOL – The Men & Boys Fund has exceeded a fundraising challenge issued by an anonymous donor, securing a matching grant. Susan Sadecki, president and CEO of the Main Street Community Foundation, said that the Men & Boys Fund held its 5 year anniversary celebration in June. During that meeting, she was approached by a donor who offered to match up to $5,000 for money raised between then and Sept. 30.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Eugene 'Gene' Zahnke

Eugene “Gene” Zahnke, 86, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born on Nov. 28, 1935 in Bristol. Gene was born and raised in Bristol and lived in Bristol all of his life. He was the son of the late Edward & Mary (Brauer) Zahnke. Gene was a math teacher at Bristol Central High School for 35 years, and was head of the math department for many of those years. He was very active in his church, Immanuel Lutheran, as well as the Bristol community.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Craig Kallberg, 54, 29 Richard Ct., Bristol, third-degree criminal mischief. Zuleica Roman, 31, 158 School St. Apt. 1, Bristol, second-degree failure to appear. Mikel Mark Gradia, 40, 437 E Main St. Apt. 3-1, Waterbury, ill sexual contact – vctm < age 16, second-degree sexual assault. Elbridge Mcbreairty, 56, 630...
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Local Boys#The Boys#Volunteers#The 99#Food Drink#Charity#Boys Girls Club#The Red Sox
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Checking out some Bristol residents

Every once in a while I like to include someone or a couple who are true citizens of Bristol, the type of folks you’d want to know or live next to. So, here’s a photo of Al and Jane Goodwin, sitting at a table at home with some goodies to choose from.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Golnik named Town of Plymouth Volunteer of the Year

PLYMOUTH – Keith Golnik has been named the Town of Plymouth Volunteer of the Year by the local Republican Town Committee in recognition of his numerous volunteer efforts over the years. Golnik was honored at the RTC’s Volunteer of the Year Hot Dog Roast Sept. 11 at American Legion...
PLYMOUTH, CT
Bristol Press

Peter F. Burns

Peter F. Burns, of Bristol passed away on Oct. 2, 2022. Born on Jan. 16, 1932, in Bristol, he was a son of the late George and Rose Burns. Peter and his wife, Aline, had spent 66 years together in Bristol, enjoying their three generations of children, traveling, and visiting the casino. Peter, he became a tool and die maker at New Departure Hyatt here in Bristol. He was an incredibly hard worker, much respected by his colleagues and intensely focused on providing for his family.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Eastern science teacher honored as 2023 Connecticut Teacher of the Year

BRISTOL – Bristol Eastern science teacher Carolyn Kielma was honored as the 2023 Connecticut Teacher of the Year Thursday by state and local leaders. An assembly was held at Bristol Eastern High School Thursday and Kielma’s students were all invited to attend. They all stood up, applauded and cheered Kielma as the announcement was made. Local and state leaders alike congratulated Kielma, who was previously honored as Bristol teacher of the year.
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Bristol Press

William Joseph Miller Jr.

William Joseph Miller, Jr., “Bill”, 81, of Fredericksburg, VA, beloved husband of Kathleen (Raymond) Miller, died on Sunday (Oct. 2, 2022) in Virginia. Bill was born on March 27, 1941 in Waterbury, and was a son of the late William J. Miller, Sr., and Helen (Gangloff) Miller. He...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Bristol Press

Bristol Public Schools release first annual report

BRISTOL – Bristol Public Schools has released its first annual report which highlights various district achievements, facts and more for area families and residents. "Annual reports are common in higher education and private K-12 education; however, they are less common throughout public K-12 education,” said Brian Burke, Bristol Public Schools executive director of BPS Communications, Community Partnerships, and Strategic Planning.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police blotter

Jonathan M. Cappellino, 20, of no known address, Plainville, was charged Sept. 28 with violation of a protective order, first degree criminal trespass and interfering/resisting arrest. Alyssa N. Barbagallo, 23, of 59 Talias Trail, Middletown, was charged Sept. 29 with second degree harassment and second degree breach of peace. Jennifer...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Second suspect charged in Plainville shoplifting that turned violent

PLAINVILLE – Police have charged a second suspect in a shoplifting in Plainville that turned violent. Jamar Sims, 19, of New Haven, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny and third-degree assault. According to the warrant...
PLAINVILLE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy