Three Rivers, TX

KIII 3News

'Bee the Change': Beeville community rallies around bullied junior high student

BEEVILLE, Texas — The video is very hard to watch. It shows a boy seemingly minding his business at school and a bully harassing him and hitting him in the face. After the video was widely shared on social media, the community rallied around the junior high student. Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Willow quickly put together a float for Jayden to ride in during the Western Week Parade that was scheduled for the weekend after the incident happened.
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Bullying takes stage at Beeville ISD following viral video: 'There is no place for them'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A viral video from Beeville that shows a Moreno Junior High student being punched in the face is making its way around social media. Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning told 3NEWS that the district is a place for students to learn and thrive. He added that if they aren't there for that reason, then there is no place for them in their district.
KIII 3News

Arrest made last week as rainbow fentanyl was found in Sinton

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fentanyl continues to keep law enforcement on their toes as the drug manages to pop up in the Lone Star State. Just last week, San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted to his social media that one of his deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near the Ocean of Love Church in Sinton.
