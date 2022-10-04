ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrating Sweetest Day the Black Way

October is filled with things to celebrate. Every year, the states of the Midwest celebrate Sweetest Day. This is the day when the man in the relationship is celebrated and romanced. With the surge of successful black-owned restaurants, spas and products ladies around the city of Chicago have a plethora of items to buy and places to go to celebrate. If you’re wondering where you can celebrate this year or looking for intimate things to do, take a look at the list below for some ideas.
Secret Chicago

A Chicago Bar Has Been Named In The Top 50 Best Bars In The World

After coming in fifth in the inaugural North America’s 50 Best Bars of 2022 back in June, West Loop’s Bar Kumiko has this week made it into a list of The World’s 50 Best Bars. Decided by a vote of 650 drinks experts from across the globe, the list was first published in 2009 and “represents the ultimate international guide to the world’s top bars and drinking destinations.” The 2022 edition of The World’s 50 Best Bars was unveiled in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain yesterday at an in-person awards ceremony with a live countdown of the best bars that was streamed globally. It is one of the drinks industry’s most prestigious and highly anticipated nights of the year which bartenders from all over the planet come to attend.
CBS Chicago

Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural.  The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
CBS Chicago

Former furniture store in Auburn Gresham becomes health and education center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big opening today with the goal of getting more Chicago residents healthy.After 25 years vacant this former furniture store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood is ready to open up as a community health and education center.The $20 million build-out will offer several resources for the community.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.The development is part of the Chicago prize-winning INVEST South/West corridors. 
Vogue Magazine

A Chicago Steppers Competition Shows a Different Side of the City

Chicago Stepping was born in the city’s backyard barbecues and clubs. It is a style of dance characterized by sensual body movements, partners spinning each other, and fancy footwork. The tempo is largely controlled by the DJ. A song like “Life in the Country” by the Ebonys, for instance, slows down the pace, pushing dancers into close contact, while “Chicago Style” by Carmichael Musiclover allows dancers to spin faster and show off their unique foot movements. Though the exact origins of the dance style predates the 1970s, it was in that decade that it earned its name—coined by Chicago DJ Sam Chatman, who helped popularize the dance.
blockclubchicago.org

The Soul Food Lounge Opening Soon In North Lawndale, Bringing West Siders Sit-Down Southern Food With A Twist

NORTH LAWNDALE — A new soul food fusion restaurant is opening soon at the MLK Legacy Apartments in North Lawndale. The Soul Food Lounge, a collaboration between Chef Quentin Love of West Humboldt Park’s Turkey Chop and the Lawndale Christian Development Corporation, welcomed local foodies for a soft launch Friday to see the new space and sample the menu of Southern food favorites with a twist.
blockclubchicago.org

Man Punched Puppy In Lincoln Park, Hurled It Across The Street, Video Shows: ‘He Threw The Dog Like A Javelin’

LINCOLN PARK — Neighbors are trying to track down a man who battered a puppy in front of them in broad daylight on a busy street, an attack that also was caught on video. The attack happened around 5:45 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, police said. Surveillance video from a nearby building shows a man screeching his van to halt, grabbing a puppy out the trunk by the neck and hurling it across the street.
nypressnews.com

Group robbed at gunpoint while entering vehicle in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were robbed while getting into their car in Chinatown Tuesday morning. The robbery happened in the 2400 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Police said the victims, two men, 29 and 26, and two women, 30 and 24, were entering their car...
97ZOK

Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car

An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
cwbchicago.com

Man dressed like Jesus attacked woman on Brown Line: report

A man who was reportedly dressed like Jesus Christ punched a woman in the mouth while riding a CTA train in Lincoln Park on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. A CPD spokesperson said the victim, 24, was seated on a Brown Line train when the man punched...
CBS Chicago

Man stabbed during argument with woman on CTA Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is stabbed on the CTA Blue Line platform at the Kedzie-Homan station Thursday morning.Police said around 5 a.m., the victim, 26, was on the train platform, in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue, when he began arguing with a female suspect. The suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the right side of the chest before fleeing, police say. The victim was transported in fair condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital.No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating. Police say on background the incident is domestic-related.
oakpark.com

West Sub owner declares bankruptcy, continues to negotiate sale

(Editor’s note: This is a developing story which will be regularly updated.) Pipeline Health, the current owner of West Suburban Medical Center, declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday morning in the Southern District of Texas. For months Pipeline has been negotiating the sale of both West Sub and Weiss Memorial...
