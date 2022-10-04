ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Country music community reacts following Loretta Lynn’s passing

By Ethan Illers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Following the passing of country music superstar Loretta Lynn , numerous singers, organizations and officials took to social media to express their thoughts and condolences.

Singer LeAnn Rimes posted on Twitter , “oh, sweet loretta lynn… what a life! what an icon! what a trailblazer! what a beautiful soul! may she rest peacefully with the angels. my heart is with her family and friends.”

Dolly Parton said in a statement , “So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace.”

“My heart is broken with the news of my sweet friend Loretta Lynn passing. I will remember all the sweet visits and laughs we shared. RIP sweet angel,” singer Stella Parton, Dolly Parton’s sister, wrote on Twitter .

The family of Charlie Daniels wrote in part , “When [Charlie Daniels] died, she said Country would never be the same without dad. It will definitely not be the same without the coal miner’s daughter. Rest in peace.”

Reba McEntire posted the following statement on Facebook , along with a photo of her and Lynn:

“Mama and Loretta Lynn were four years apart, Mama being the oldest. They always reminded me a lot of each other. Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal. Now they’re both in Heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how different country music is now from what it was when they were young. Sure makes me feel good that Mama went first so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven! I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers.”

Billy Ray Cyrus was joined by Lynn and George Jones on a song he wrote called “Country Music Has The Blues”. Cyrus called being joined by Lynn and Jones one of his “highest honors.”

Country singer Parker McCollum said he’d be “listening to nothing but Loretta Lynn for the rest of the week.”

Kid Rock wrote on Twitter , “RIP Miss Loretta. I find it very difficult to put your beautiful soul, talent and friendship into words right now… so I will use the ones you said to me and so many others, so many times…’I love you honey'”

Miranda Lambert said on Twitter Lynn was “so king to me and she blazed so many trails for all of us girls in country music.”

Four-time Grammy-nominated singer Mickey Guyton called Lynn a “sweet angel” with the hope that the superstar “rests in power”.

Carly Pearce, who is scheduled to perform at the Grand Ole Opry Tuesday night, said on Twitter that she will be, “singing ‘Dear Miss Loretta’ with a little extra love tonight.”

Poison front man Bret Michaels was also a good friend of Lynn’s. Michaels wrote on Facebook that he saw Lynn a few weeks ago and they sang some songs together . Michaels also called her “an incredible person, an incredible human being & an incredible talent who forged the way for women in the entertainment industry.” Michaels also said one of the best days of his life was Thanksgiving when Lynn sang Every Rose Has Its Thorn, one of Poison’s biggest hits, in the studio with him.

Nashville Songwriters Association International tweeted a picture from 2019 of Lynn with members of their staff just before Lynn was awarded NSAI’s Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ryman Auditorium.

Ryman Auditorium called Lynn “a trailblazer for women, a country music icon, and a beacon of light to all those around her,” while also adding that her legacy “will live on forever here at the Mother Church.”

Lynn was also a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 60 years. “Our Opry family turns to music when words fail. Thank you for all you’ve given to the Opry,” the Opry posted in part of Twitter .

Nashville Mayor John Cooper took to Twitter and wrote in part , “Few artists have influenced the sound of country music like [Loretta Lynn] – a coal miner’s daughter and country queen.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he and first lady Maria , “are saddened to hear of the passing of Loretta Lynn, a country music icon, TN treasure & dear friend.” Adding, “We join all Tennesseans in celebrating Loretta’s remarkable life, & our prayers are with her family & loved ones.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn also took to social media after Lynn’s death, calling the icon “a force to be reckoned with and a pioneer for women in country music.”

Loretta Lynn was a native of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear took to Facebook to speak on behalf of Lynn’s home state. “Today, all of Kentucky mourns the loss of our very own Loretta Lynn. She was a legend who blazed a trail in country music while telling the stories of Appalachia and Kentucky. She will be greatly missed, but her words and impact will live on forever,” he wrote .

Spotify even took to Twitter and wrote , “A pioneer of her genre and a trailblazer for today’s women in country. There was no one like Loretta Lynn.” As of Tuesday morning, Lynn has 1,030,505 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Lynn even made an appearance on The Muppet Show. Following her death, The Muppets tweeted , “Not only was [Lynn] a country music legend, but when she joined us on The Muppet Show, she proved she was game for almost anything – even putting on an entire show at a train station! Thanks for the music and memories, Loretta.”

