NBA GMs vote Nikola Jokic as best center in the league over Joel Embiid

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The debate over who is the best center in the NBA can continue for hours. There are really only two candidates worthy of being called the best center: Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

The two have finished 1 and 2 in the MVP race the previous two seasons; Jokic took home the award both times. With the 2022-23 season right around the corner, the annual NBA GM survey is out as the league executives voted on a variety of topics.

When it came down to voting for the best center, Jokic took home 79% of the vote and Embiid came in second with 17% of the votes.

When it comes to the Embiid and Jokic debate, both are excellent centers and are obviously elite players regardless of position. However, Jokic has the edge due to him winning the two MVP awards. Until Embiid can take home the hardware, it’s hard to vote him over The Joker.