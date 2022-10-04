ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Gizmodo

OAN Is Planning to Infiltrate Homes Through Old, Decaying TV Antennas

One America News, responsible for the some of basest pro-Donald Trump bile available anywhere, reportedly has a plan to once again help its voice crawl its way into the hearts and minds of folks all across the country. Though it’s promoting new streaming deals, the outlet once beloved by Trump has bigger plans toleak its message through all those dishes and antennae left over from the days before digital streaming.
POLITICS
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
BUSINESS
Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
The Independent

Trump launches into bizarre rant about ‘dirty, crowded’ US airports

Donald Trump has launched into a rant about the US’s airports, calling them a “dirty, crowded mess”.Speaking at a “Save America” rally in Warren, Michigan on Saturday, Mr Trump lashed out at the country’s aviation hubs.He complained that air ticket prices are “through the roof” and declared that US airports “don’t know what the hell they’re doing”.“We are a nation whose once-revered airports are a dirty, crowded mess where you sit and wait for hours and then are notified that the plane won’t leave,” he ranted.“And they have no idea when they will as a nation, when they will...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Broadcasts#Antenna Tv#United States#Business Industry#Linus Business#America News#Directtv#Oan
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans

Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Trump Critics Float Theory Jared Kushner Urged Saudis to Cut Oil Production

Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is being connected by the former president's critics to the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut oil production just one month away from the United States' midterm elections. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson suggested in a tweet that Kushner "call...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

New York’s Sneaky New Tactic to Stifle Greg Abbott’s Migrant Bus Stunts

New York City deployed a new tactic Friday morning in an effort to counter Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s increasing flow of migrant buses: drowning the bus companies and their drivers in traffic violations.Two more buses arrived at the city’s Port Authority Bus Terminal just after 6 a.m. Friday, adding to the more than 17,000 migrants Abbott has bused to New York in a sick political stunt.This time, however, a half-dozen uniformed members of the NYPD Highway Patrol’s Motor Carrier Safety Unit were waiting.The first bus to arrive was a blue Volvo bearing Mexican “Autotransporte Federal Turismo” license plates, owned and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

The hits keep coming for Trump's SPAC deal

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Fox News CEO’s Own Words Used Against Network in Election Lies Lawsuit

Immediately following Fox News’ pivotal 2020 election night call of Arizona for Joe Biden, the network’s CEO Suzanne Scott warned colleagues that “we can’t give the crazies an inch” as then-President Donald Trump tore into the conservative cable giant and some of the network’s stars publicly undermined the projection.Scott’s words are now being used against Fox News by voting software firm Dominion Voting Systems in its $1.6-billion defamation lawsuit accusing the network of peddling election fraud claims, NPR reported on Thursday.In a court proceeding earlier this week, Dominion’s lawyer Justin Nelson revealed Scott’s remarks while arguing that his legal team...
POLITICS
POLITICO

Misunderstanding Kevin McCarthy

MCCARTHY’S MATH — He hasn’t claimed the speaker’s gavel yet, but House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is already yoked to two brutal political narratives. They’re both prematurely baked — and they’re distracting his critics from what’s really at stake in the next Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

US midterms: The Trump voters who see a coming storm

The upcoming midterm elections for US Congress, the first nationwide vote since Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol nearly two years ago, have many Americans on edge. The BBC's Katty Kay has been finding out why. Karen and Steve don't want to take up arms. But if Republicans lose in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
coloradopolitics.com

Lawsuit against Denver-based Dominion Voting tossed after judge finds no basis for claims

A federal judge has tossed a lawsuit from multiple Michigan residents against Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, Inc. after finding the plaintiffs failed to allege any actual injury from the company's efforts to protect itself against defamation. Dominion, which supplies voting machines and software to states and counties, attracted the attention...
MICHIGAN STATE
