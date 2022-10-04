Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of antsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Veterans Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park gets new pavers with community’s helpDebra FineOrange Park, FL
New trail announced for Jennings State Forest in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Oakleaf Knights lose in final seconds to Creekside, 49-48Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Related
Gizmodo
OAN Is Planning to Infiltrate Homes Through Old, Decaying TV Antennas
One America News, responsible for the some of basest pro-Donald Trump bile available anywhere, reportedly has a plan to once again help its voice crawl its way into the hearts and minds of folks all across the country. Though it’s promoting new streaming deals, the outlet once beloved by Trump has bigger plans toleak its message through all those dishes and antennae left over from the days before digital streaming.
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
President Caught on Hot Mic Saying ‘No One F–s With a Biden’ After Ron DeSantis Press Conference (Video)
President Joe Biden was caught boasting that “no one f—s with a Biden” on a still-hot mic following a joint press conference with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday. Biden was speaking to Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy, who responded, “Yeah, you got that right.” It’s...
Food prices are all high, but these 5 grocery items are the hardest hit, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — While the U.S. has seen some relief at the gas pumps, and signs show the prices of goods for consumers could soon decline, there are a few grocery items that could be putting extra pressure on your wallet. The latest data from the Labor Department, released Wednesday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cash Expected To Become Obsolete
A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
Business Insider
Google accidentally transferred a quarter of a million dollars to a blogger and took almost a month to ask for it back
Google said it made a "human error" after accidentally sending a blogger almost $250,000. Sam Curry, a blogger and security engineer, said he waited almost a month to hear back from Google. He still had the money about three weeks after first contacting Google. Google accidentally sent a quarter of...
Court Screwup Reveals Mar-a-Lago Judge’s Latest Legal Absurdity in Trump Case
First, she stopped FBI special agents from even glancing at the classified documents they recovered from Mar-a-Lago. Then she appointed a special court referee that former President Donald Trump wanted to slow down the investigation over his mishandling of classified documents. But now, it’s clear District Court Judge Aileen Cannon...
Trump launches into bizarre rant about ‘dirty, crowded’ US airports
Donald Trump has launched into a rant about the US’s airports, calling them a “dirty, crowded mess”.Speaking at a “Save America” rally in Warren, Michigan on Saturday, Mr Trump lashed out at the country’s aviation hubs.He complained that air ticket prices are “through the roof” and declared that US airports “don’t know what the hell they’re doing”.“We are a nation whose once-revered airports are a dirty, crowded mess where you sit and wait for hours and then are notified that the plane won’t leave,” he ranted.“And they have no idea when they will as a nation, when they will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon is reportedly encouraging their US call center employees to work from home indefinitely — so they can eventually close their offices
Amazon is asking some of its US-based call center employees to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg. The request is part of a broader push by Amazon to shut down several call centers across the country. The move might also help Amazon recruit more call center workers across the...
Ron DeSantis Starts Hurricane Ian Blame Game After Evacuation Criticism
The Florida governor has been attacking the "national regime media" in an attempt to deflect criticism for officials' response to the storm, experts say.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans
Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
Trump Critics Float Theory Jared Kushner Urged Saudis to Cut Oil Production
Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is being connected by the former president's critics to the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut oil production just one month away from the United States' midterm elections. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson suggested in a tweet that Kushner "call...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York’s Sneaky New Tactic to Stifle Greg Abbott’s Migrant Bus Stunts
New York City deployed a new tactic Friday morning in an effort to counter Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s increasing flow of migrant buses: drowning the bus companies and their drivers in traffic violations.Two more buses arrived at the city’s Port Authority Bus Terminal just after 6 a.m. Friday, adding to the more than 17,000 migrants Abbott has bused to New York in a sick political stunt.This time, however, a half-dozen uniformed members of the NYPD Highway Patrol’s Motor Carrier Safety Unit were waiting.The first bus to arrive was a blue Volvo bearing Mexican “Autotransporte Federal Turismo” license plates, owned and...
POLITICO
The hits keep coming for Trump's SPAC deal
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
International Business Times
Ron DeSantis' White Boots At Hurricane Ian Disaster Zone Mocked For 'Fashion Felony'
Ron DeSantis is preparing to face elections in a few weeks to claim a second term as Florida's governor. His campaign has been stumped by his political stunt of transporting migrants away from Florida, Hurricane Ian, and the moves he's making to rebuild the battered Sunshine State. His detractors have...
Fox News CEO’s Own Words Used Against Network in Election Lies Lawsuit
Immediately following Fox News’ pivotal 2020 election night call of Arizona for Joe Biden, the network’s CEO Suzanne Scott warned colleagues that “we can’t give the crazies an inch” as then-President Donald Trump tore into the conservative cable giant and some of the network’s stars publicly undermined the projection.Scott’s words are now being used against Fox News by voting software firm Dominion Voting Systems in its $1.6-billion defamation lawsuit accusing the network of peddling election fraud claims, NPR reported on Thursday.In a court proceeding earlier this week, Dominion’s lawyer Justin Nelson revealed Scott’s remarks while arguing that his legal team...
POLITICO
Misunderstanding Kevin McCarthy
MCCARTHY’S MATH — He hasn’t claimed the speaker’s gavel yet, but House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is already yoked to two brutal political narratives. They’re both prematurely baked — and they’re distracting his critics from what’s really at stake in the next Congress.
BBC
US midterms: The Trump voters who see a coming storm
The upcoming midterm elections for US Congress, the first nationwide vote since Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol nearly two years ago, have many Americans on edge. The BBC's Katty Kay has been finding out why. Karen and Steve don't want to take up arms. But if Republicans lose in...
CNBC
Streaming bundles are forming, but don't expect a cable TV-like package any time soon
There are several obstacles standing in the way of putting all the streaming services into a cable-TV-style bundle. While a mega bundle would likely limit the rate subscribers cancel, it would probably also cut down on the amount of revenue companies make per user. NBCUniversal executives have held talks about...
coloradopolitics.com
Lawsuit against Denver-based Dominion Voting tossed after judge finds no basis for claims
A federal judge has tossed a lawsuit from multiple Michigan residents against Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, Inc. after finding the plaintiffs failed to allege any actual injury from the company's efforts to protect itself against defamation. Dominion, which supplies voting machines and software to states and counties, attracted the attention...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 3