Read full article on original website
Related
Gianforte announces push to reduce business equipment tax again
In a Wednesday appearance billed as the first in a series of events announcing policy priorities for next year’s legislative session, Gov. Greg Gianforte said he wants to raise the exemption threshold for Montana’s business equipment tax. Speaking at a John Deere dealership in Kalispell, surrounded by businessmen...
GOP House candidate paid vendors with bad checks and misreported debts
The Montana Commissioner of Political Practices found this week that a Republican candidate for House District 82 in Helena tried to pay vendors with bad checks and misreported accrued debts as expenditures, referring the matter to the Lewis and Clark County attorney for possible prosecution. Alden Tonkay, who until mid-July...
From books to beanbags, teachers turn to crowdfunding for supplies
Jordan Garland’s shopping list reads like an inventory sheet from Santa’s workshop. Gyroscopic toys, three-dimensional puzzle blocks, Jenga, a K’NEX set. They’re the sorts of items that don’t fall under the purview of a public school’s general fund, but for Garland, they could reinvent the morning ritual for her fifth-grade students at Missoula’s Lewis and Clark Elementary.
Holland Lake Lodge expansion plans raise community concerns
The proposed expansion of Holland Lake Lodge by an out-of-state company is being met with opposition from locals concerned about the size of the project and what it could mean for the community. About 120 people gathered last Thursday evening for an informal public meeting regarding the expansion of the...
Montana Free Press
Helena, MT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT
Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.https://montanafreepress.org/
Comments / 0