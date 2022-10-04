At least seven people have died in an explosion at a petrol station in Ireland, police have confirmed.Three fatalities were initially reported as search efforts continued at the site of the blast in Creeslough, County Donegal, before police confirmed four more deaths on Saturday morning.The Applegreen service station and surrounding buildings sustained extensive damage in the incident, which happened on Friday afternoon.A major emergency response operation - involving first responders from both sides of the Irish border - worked through the night.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Man dies after being shot in Derby police station car parkMoment fire engulfs key bridge connecting Crimea and RussiaFire blazes on only bridge connecting Crimea to Russia after explosion

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 38 MINUTES AGO