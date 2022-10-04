ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Fire destroys NE Bend home; officials say it was up for sale

By Rhea Panela
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A21ge_0iLbPvpV00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire Tuesday morning apparently destroyed a northeast Bend home that was unoccupied and up for sale, officials said.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched around 6:50 a.m. to the blaze in the 500 block of Northeast Olney Avenue.

Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said at the scene that no one was at the home, which was listed for sale and appears to be a total loss.

Deschutes County property tax records indicate the 2,100-square-foot two-story home was built in 1930 and most recently valued at $617,000.

Derlacki said more information would be released later Tuesday.

Some neighbors said their power went out around the time of the blaze.

The post Fire destroys NE Bend home; officials say it was up for sale appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

E-bike battery causes fire in Bend home

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - The battery of an electric bicycle caused a fire in the garage of a home in Bend, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. The resident of the house on Delaware Avenue plugged his e-bike into a garage wall outlet to charge before going out to dinner. Just before 6:30 p.m., the neighbor called 911 after hearing the fire alarm.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year

The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
REDMOND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Fire Marshal#Business Industry#Linus Business
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bend, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Motor home stolen from Bend dealership in broad daylight

Bend Police say a man stole a motor home from a dealership lot in broad daylight Monday only to be caught a short time later. Police say the motor home was taken from All Seasons RV & Marine on NE Jamison Street Monday afternoon. All Seasons said the man came...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Are you missing a goat? Bend Police looking for her owner

Bend Police are looking for the owner of what they identify as a goat that was found wandering in a northeast neighborhood Wednesday morning. The goat was found in the area of Watercress Way and Primrose Place around 8:04 a.m. Wednesday. The female goat with a dark brown coat and...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Madras working to quickly clean up after rash of graffiti

The City of Madras says its public works crews has been forced to suspend its regular duties to clean up graffiti and vandalism at city-owned building and public spaces throughout the city. The city says it wants to clean it up quickly to deter others from causing more vandalism. In...
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Union Pacific Fire Train helps crews fight 120K-acre Cedar Creek Fire

High-tech is a big part of firefighting in the 21st Century, from drones to automated detection cameras. But a less advanced piece of equipment -- a fire train -- is helping crews working to contain the 2-month-old Cedar Creek Fire that has grown to nearly 121,000 acres. The post Union Pacific Fire Train helps crews fight 120K-acre Cedar Creek Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Park and Rec set to begin Riverbend Park access project; trail section to close until early 2023

The Bend Park and Recreation District and Upper Deschutes Watershed Council said Thursday they are set to begin a construction and river restoration project aimed at serving as a model for balancing recreational access and habitat protection and improvement. The post Bend Park and Rec set to begin Riverbend Park access project; trail section to close until early 2023 appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend councilors address short-term rental permits program with increased buffer proposal

Bend city councilors heard plenty of testimony Wednesday evening for and against proposed changes to the city's short-term rental permit program, then voted 6-0 to double the buffer between new short-term rentals in residential zones, from 250 to 500 feet. The post Bend councilors address short-term rental permits program with increased buffer proposal appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

A Reopening for Little Pizza Paradise

Several weeks ago, we reported on the temporary closure of Little Pizza Paradise in the Cascade Village Shopping Center due to staffing challenges. Owner Pete Wojda said he's reopening the restaurant as of Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 4pm. Little Pizza Paradise is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 8pm.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy