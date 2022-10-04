Read full article on original website
‘Surreal’: Loretta Lynn laid to rest
Family and friends said farewell to country music icon Loretta Lynn on Friday as she was laid to rest on her ranch grounds in Hurricane Mills.
East Tennessee remembers the legacy of the legendary Loretta Lynn
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Country music legend Loretta Lynn died Tuesday at the age of 90. Her family said she passed away peacefully in her sleep at her ranch in Hurricane Mills. Lynn was a trailblazer who rose from poverty to stardom as a plain-spoken singer whose music reflected what was actually happening in her life. She sang about marriage, divorce, settling scores with rivals and even infidelity.
Loretta Lynn dies at Tennessee ranch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music legend Loretta Lynn has passed away at age 90. She died Tuesday at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.”
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated...
Country music legend Loretta Lynn dies, from Kentucky coal miner’s daughter to pinnacle of music
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Lynn’s family said she...
Fans pay respects to Loretta Lynn at Hurricane Mills Ranch
Beloved country music queen Loretta Lynn was transported from her home in Hurricane Mills where she passed away to a funeral home in Waverly Tuesday afternoon.
Lawmaker complaint forces Tennessee pride festival indoors
The drag show at a Tennessee pride festival will go on Saturday — but not in the way organizers had planned it. After weeks of criticism, online threats from far-right groups and a legal complaint, the Jackson Pride Committee and the city of Jackson, which sits about 70 miles northeast of Memphis in Madison County, reached a compromise with state Republican representatives and community members who had complained about the pride festival’s drag show.
Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
Former Gov. Phil Bredesen endorses Democrat Heidi Campbell in Congressional race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the race for the 5th Congressional District, former Gov. Phil Bredesen endorsed Democratic nominee state Sen. Heidi Campbell. Campbell is running against former Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles. The Republican has been quiet during this election cycle since the August primary. "I have endorsed...
Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
Meet the pagans and Wiccans of Middle Tennessee
Nashville is known as the Buckle on the Bible Belt. However, the city is home to a diversity of religions and traditions, including paganism. In today’s episode, we’re joined by a pair of community leaders to learn more about Pagan Pride Day and what it means to be pagan in a traditionally Christian area. Then, we’ll hear from solo practitioners about how they found paganism, and how they discuss their spirituality with their family and friends.
Local officials: Marijuana pardon won’t make much of a difference in Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following President Biden’s recent order to pardon everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession charges, officials in Tennessee say the pardon won’t make much of an impact here. “If there comes a time in Tennessee where the laws change, then I’ll abide by it, but at this point [marijuana] is still […]
Vanderbilt hospital pauses gender-affirming surgery on minors after pushback from state leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt University Medical Center has agreed to pause gender-affirming surgery on transgender youth following backlash by Conservative commentators and politicians, according to state leaders. This decision to pause the surgeries comes after Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fire on social media and in the political...
Tenn. Representative Ron Gant airlifted to Memphis after fatal crash in Hardeman Co.
HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative Ron Gant was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Wednesday night after surviving a head-on collision with a driver in Hardeman County, according to the county sheriff. Sheriff John Doolen says that around 6 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18,...
Tennessee Man Scores Huge Lottery Win: 'I Guess I Got Lucky'
"My birthday is coming up, and I decided to buy one lottery ticket," the lucky winner said.
Scattered frost is expected this weekend
Another strong blast of colder air is moving toward Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky this weekend. This time, the air will be cold enough for areas of frost to develop on Saturday & Sunday mornings.
One person killed and State Rep. injured in fatal crash in Grand Junction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died, and a Tennessee State Representative was injured in a fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to Senator Marsha Blackburn, House Rep. Ron M. Gant was involved in the "serious" accident. Gant represents District 94, which includes Fayette, McNairy, and part of Hardeman counties.
