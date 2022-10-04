ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WBIR

East Tennessee remembers the legacy of the legendary Loretta Lynn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Country music legend Loretta Lynn died Tuesday at the age of 90. Her family said she passed away peacefully in her sleep at her ranch in Hurricane Mills. Lynn was a trailblazer who rose from poverty to stardom as a plain-spoken singer whose music reflected what was actually happening in her life. She sang about marriage, divorce, settling scores with rivals and even infidelity.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
WREG

Loretta Lynn dies at Tennessee ranch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music legend Loretta Lynn has passed away at age 90. She died Tuesday at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.”
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC News

Lawmaker complaint forces Tennessee pride festival indoors

The drag show at a Tennessee pride festival will go on Saturday — but not in the way organizers had planned it. After weeks of criticism, online threats from far-right groups and a legal complaint, the Jackson Pride Committee and the city of Jackson, which sits about 70 miles northeast of Memphis in Madison County, reached a compromise with state Republican representatives and community members who had complained about the pride festival’s drag show.
JACKSON, TN
wcyb.com

Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival

ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
ERWIN, TN
WSMV

Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
wpln.org

Meet the pagans and Wiccans of Middle Tennessee

Nashville is known as the Buckle on the Bible Belt. However, the city is home to a diversity of religions and traditions, including paganism. In today’s episode, we’re joined by a pair of community leaders to learn more about Pagan Pride Day and what it means to be pagan in a traditionally Christian area. Then, we’ll hear from solo practitioners about how they found paganism, and how they discuss their spirituality with their family and friends.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

One person killed and State Rep. injured in fatal crash in Grand Junction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died, and a Tennessee State Representative was injured in a fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to Senator Marsha Blackburn, House Rep. Ron M. Gant was involved in the "serious" accident. Gant represents District 94, which includes Fayette, McNairy, and part of Hardeman counties.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
