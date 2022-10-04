Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Class AA football roundup: La’Quan Lemon rushes for 3 TDs as Cicero-North Syracuse blanks Liverpool (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- La’Quan Lemon rushed for three touchdowns to power Cicero-North Syracuse to a 36-0 win over Liverpool in a Class AA football game on Friday night. The Northstars (5-1) took a 22-0 lead in the first quarter. Lemon posted touchdown runs of 8 and 25 yards and Jaxon Razmovski hit Tristan Johnson with a 40-yard touchdown pass.
Watch: Baldwinsville boys soccer blanks state-ranked West Genesee (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville boys soccer team picked up its seventh win of the season with a 4-0 shutout victory over No. 14 state-ranked West Genesee on Thursday. The Bees jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Johan Savage scored a goal with just over 17 minutes remaining in the first half.
13 Section III football teams are undefeated. Here’s why 8 can finish the season perfect
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III football has been filled with standout teams this fall. With three weeks left in the regular season, 13 teams are still undefeated. Adirondack (4-0), Camden (4-0), Cazenovia (4-0), Christian Brothers Academy (5-0), Dolgeville (4-0), Fayetteville-Manlius (5-0), Frankfort-Schuyler (4-0), Fulton (4-0), General Brown (4-0), Holland Patent (5-0), Homer (4-0), Indian River (5-0) and Sandy Creek (4-0) are the last teams without a loss this fall.
Timely turnovers power Fayetteville-Manlius football to win over Whitesboro (50 photos)
Whitesboro, N.Y. — No. 7 state-ranked Fayetteville-Manlius used a flurry of fourth-quarter touchdowns and turnovers to remain undefeated with a 40-14 win over No. 20 state-ranked Whitesboro 40-14 in a Class A game Friday night. The game was 14-14 heading into the final quarter, but the Hornets dominated from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Westhill girls soccer beats state-ranked Skaneateles on golden goal (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Westhill’s Kara Rosenberger scored a goal in the second overtime period to give the Warriors a 3-2 win over No. 8 Skaneateles on Thursday. Westhill got on the board first with goals from Ashley Bolesh and Lily Kinsella.
Watch: Westhill boys soccer team defeats state-ranked Skaneateles (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Westhill boys soccer team was victorious over state-ranked Skaneateles on Thursday. The Warriors (11-3) got on the board first when Luke Gilmartin scored his team-leading 18th goal of the season.
Dyaisha Fair shines in first look at new Syracuse women’s basketball squad at Monroe Madness
Rochester, N.Y -- Fans got their first look at Syracuse’s almost entirely new squad at Monroe Madness, which included contests and an intrasquad scrimmage. It was the first time Syracuse held a preseason event outside the Dome.
Fowler to induct first class in Wall of Distinction: Who made the cut?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Fowler will induct the inaugural class of its Wall of Distinction on Friday night. The ceremony is set for halftime of its football game against Oswego, at approximately 6:45 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: Christian Brothers Academy girls soccer team wins on golden goal (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Christian Brothers Academy girls soccer team defeated Phoenix, 3-2, in overtime Thursday. The Firebirds led 1-0 at the half, but the Brothers bounced back in the second half.
HS tennis roundup: Baldwinsville captures first-ever Class A title; Skaneateles wins Class C (53 photos)
Baldwinsville came close to winning a sectional title in the past, but it always came up short, mostly against Class A power Fayetteville-Manlius.
Most improved players: 15 girls soccer coaches make picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The end of the fall sports regular season is on the horizon and there are plenty of players that have shown a vast improvement over the course of the year. With the season nearing its end, syracuse.com polled all Section III coaches for their picks for the most improved players on their team. Here are the results from those who responded.
Class C football roundup: Holland Patent remains perfect
No. 16 state-ranked Holland Patent kept its perfect season alive with a 14-6 win over Vernon-Verona-Sherrill on Friday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Class B football roundup: Indian River defeats Homer in battle of unbeatens
Indian River and Homer met in a showdown of Class B football squads on Friday, putting their undefeated records on the line. At the end of the battle, it was the Warriors (6-0) who were triumphant, 36-14, over the Trojans (4-1).
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Geneseo High School football player is recovering after injury during Sept. 23 game
GENESEO, N.Y. — Geneseo High School football player Julian Huffman is recovering after he was rushed off the field by ambulance during a home game against York on September 23. His mother wrote on Facebook that Huffman “seems to be in a great positive spirit.” She said her son...
Observations from Syracuse’s basketball scrimmages, skills competition in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. -- We got a first look at Syracuse’s men’s and women’s basketball teams Friday night in the Blue Cross Arena. A prelude of shooting and dunking contests was followed by the women’s scrimmage, where fans (including many Dyaisha Fair family members) watched the former University of Buffalo star make her debut in a Syracuse uniform.
Independent and non-league football roundup: Fowler downs Oswego, 32-6
Fowler built up a big lead at the half and cruised to a 32-6 win over Oswego. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Who are the unsung heroes of Section III boys soccer? 18 coaches reveal their choices
Syracuse, N.Y. — To have a successful team, you need more than just stars, it takes contributions from everyone on the roster. With so many moving parts to a team, sometimes there are important players who fly under the radar. These players may not have the flashy numbers in the box scores, but their contributions don’t go unnoticed.
Christian Brothers Academy OC shares details of recent recruiting visit by Syracuse coordinators
Syracuse, N.Y. — After beating Virginia two Fridays ago, Syracuse football coaches used their free Saturday doing some regional recruiting. Defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive coordinator Robert Anae didn’t have to go far for their assignment.
Class A football roundup: Auburn holds off Corcoran, 21-20
Despite Corcoran scoring two touchdowns in the final two-and-ahalf minutes, Auburn held on for Class A win 21-20 that evened its season record at 3-3.
State-ranked Marcellus boys soccer blanks Homer (46 photos)
Two early goals in the first half and a stout defensive effort guided the Marcellus boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over Homer on Thursday evening. The Mustangs (11-1-2), ranked fourth in the state in Class B, have compiled a 9-0-1 record in their past 10 games.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0