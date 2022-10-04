ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camillus, NY

Syracuse.com

Class AA football roundup: La'Quan Lemon rushes for 3 TDs as Cicero-North Syracuse blanks Liverpool (photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- La’Quan Lemon rushed for three touchdowns to power Cicero-North Syracuse to a 36-0 win over Liverpool in a Class AA football game on Friday night. The Northstars (5-1) took a 22-0 lead in the first quarter. Lemon posted touchdown runs of 8 and 25 yards and Jaxon Razmovski hit Tristan Johnson with a 40-yard touchdown pass.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

13 Section III football teams are undefeated. Here's why 8 can finish the season perfect

Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III football has been filled with standout teams this fall. With three weeks left in the regular season, 13 teams are still undefeated. Adirondack (4-0), Camden (4-0), Cazenovia (4-0), Christian Brothers Academy (5-0), Dolgeville (4-0), Fayetteville-Manlius (5-0), Frankfort-Schuyler (4-0), Fulton (4-0), General Brown (4-0), Holland Patent (5-0), Homer (4-0), Indian River (5-0) and Sandy Creek (4-0) are the last teams without a loss this fall.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Most improved players: 15 girls soccer coaches make picks

Syracuse, N.Y. — The end of the fall sports regular season is on the horizon and there are plenty of players that have shown a vast improvement over the course of the year. With the season nearing its end, syracuse.com polled all Section III coaches for their picks for the most improved players on their team. Here are the results from those who responded.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
