ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wajr.com

Social service hub, Hazel’s House of Hope continues growth

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Despite the pandemic and a severe storm, Hazel’s House of Hope (HHH)on Scott Avenue is now evolving into the social service hub originally envisioned by members of the local leaders. The center is managed by Morgantown Community Resources (MCR), board member Ron Justice recently celebrated...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

One-of-a-kind sobering center now open in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Hope Hill Sobering Center (HHSC) at Hazel’s House of Hope is now open Thursday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Morgantown Assistant City Manager, Emily Muzzarelli has worked with community partners, the HHSC Board of Directors and Ascension Recovery Services to bring the one-of-a-kind facility in the state from an idea to a brick and mortar reality.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

WVU Innovation Corp. carefully works to fill former Mylan space in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The estimated 1.2 million square feet of space of the former Mylan Pharmaceutical facility, now the WVU Innovation Corporation is soon to be home to a collection of organizations with a variety of disciplines. President of the WVU Innovation Corporation, Stacey Armstrong said the facility is slightly smaller than all of the clinical space at the J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Preston County plane crash injures one

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. – A Friday afternoon plane crash in Preston County has injured the unidentified pilot. The single engine aircraft went down near the Cheat River Bridge at Route 50 and the George Washington Highway just after 2 p.m. First responders found the pilot with non life-threatening injuries at the scene.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Government
City
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy