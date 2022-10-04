Read full article on original website
Social service hub, Hazel’s House of Hope continues growth
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Despite the pandemic and a severe storm, Hazel’s House of Hope (HHH)on Scott Avenue is now evolving into the social service hub originally envisioned by members of the local leaders. The center is managed by Morgantown Community Resources (MCR), board member Ron Justice recently celebrated...
One-of-a-kind sobering center now open in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Hope Hill Sobering Center (HHSC) at Hazel’s House of Hope is now open Thursday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Morgantown Assistant City Manager, Emily Muzzarelli has worked with community partners, the HHSC Board of Directors and Ascension Recovery Services to bring the one-of-a-kind facility in the state from an idea to a brick and mortar reality.
WVU Innovation Corp. carefully works to fill former Mylan space in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The estimated 1.2 million square feet of space of the former Mylan Pharmaceutical facility, now the WVU Innovation Corporation is soon to be home to a collection of organizations with a variety of disciplines. President of the WVU Innovation Corporation, Stacey Armstrong said the facility is slightly smaller than all of the clinical space at the J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Preston County plane crash injures one
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. – A Friday afternoon plane crash in Preston County has injured the unidentified pilot. The single engine aircraft went down near the Cheat River Bridge at Route 50 and the George Washington Highway just after 2 p.m. First responders found the pilot with non life-threatening injuries at the scene.
Police seize 40 pounds of marijuana, drugs, guns and cash in Upshur County drug investigation.
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. – The Mountain Lakes Task Force and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department have broken up a ring transporting drugs into the area via the United Parcel Service (UPS). The investigation was initiated Sept. 30 and October 6 police siezed more than 40 pounds of marijuana,...
