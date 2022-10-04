ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

PICTURED: NFL and Premier League chiefs meet in London to share player safety tips amid concussion protocol controversy - following Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's hospitalization

By Patrick Djordjevic For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Highly-renowned medical leaders from the NFL and Premier League held a day-long summit on Tuesday to discuss best practices and health and safety advancements amidst the NFL London games.

Foremost experts from both leagues convened in the English capital ahead of Sunday's New York Giants-Green Bay Packers clash.

It is the second of two games in the United Kingdom during the 2022 NFL season after Minnesota and New Orleans faced off in Week 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gb3iL_0iLbPAmi00
The NFL has formed a strong alliance with the United Kingdom and its fans in recent decades

Fans in attendance at Wembley certainly got their money's worth as the Vikings prevailed 28-25 after the Saints missed a field goal as time expired, which bounced off both the upright and crossbar.

Physicians, surgeons, athletic trainers, physiotherapists and sport scientists from the leagues’ clubs and elsewhere were all involved in the conference.

Discussions were had regarding the latest findings, data and practices pertaining to mental wellness, injury reduction, concussion and head impacts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kAnRd_0iLbPAmi00
NFL staff show their Premier League colleagues the medical tent used for player examination
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HKHUS_0iLbPAmi00
The groups met on Tuesday in what is the second iteration of the player health & safety summit

Concussions and player safety are at the forefront of storylines currently circulating the NFL world.

It primarily comes in the wake of Tua Tagovailoa's concussion and hospitalization on Thursday night vs. Cincinnati.

The Dolphins quarterback seemingly suffered a concussion four days prior against Buffalo yet somehow played on after a brief spell on the sidelines.

Miami staff ruled it was a back injury which allowed Tagovailoa to continue playing in Week 3 and in turn, start in Week 4 against the Bengals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0droSB_0iLbPAmi00
Tagovailoa suffered a head injury when Josh Tupou of the Bengals tackled him Thursday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCcRl_0iLbPAmi00
The quarterback's hands appeared to go into the Fencing response after his head hit the turf

Daily Mail

Insane amount it’ll cost you to get a footy card featuring Australia’s best NFL player - and why you might be best waiting before shelling out the coin

The rise of Jordan Mailata from the South Sydney Rabbitohs juniors to Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL is the stuff of Hollywood movies. But Australian fans wanting a slice of memorabilia to commemorate his ascendency to American Football better have deep pockets. Mailata signed a four-year extension with the Eagles...
NFL
Daily Mail

'It was an extremely difficult week for everybody': USWNT boss Vlatko Andonovski speaks out after 2-1 loss to England as both teams stand behind 'Protect the Players' banner following NWSL report

United States manager Vlatko Andonovski said he was proud of his players and hailed their ‘fearless mentality’ for playing against England in the aftermath of a dark week for women’s soccer. The US were beaten 2-1 by the Lionesses at Wembley but the friendly match took place...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Everton enjoy huge injury boost with Dominic Calvert-Lewin FINALLY in contention to play following a knee injury that has kept the striker out since the final day of LAST SEASON, ahead of clash with Man United

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin finally appears ready for his first involvement of the season after injury. The England international sustained a knee problem on the eve of the opening weekend, but after a couple of false starts, with manager Frank Lampard holding him back to give him extra time to improve his fitness, he looks set to re-join the squad for the visit of Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

