PICTURED: NFL and Premier League chiefs meet in London to share player safety tips amid concussion protocol controversy - following Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's hospitalization

Highly-renowned medical leaders from the NFL and Premier League held a day-long summit on Tuesday to discuss best practices and health and safety advancements amidst the NFL London games.

Foremost experts from both leagues convened in the English capital ahead of Sunday's New York Giants-Green Bay Packers clash.

It is the second of two games in the United Kingdom during the 2022 NFL season after Minnesota and New Orleans faced off in Week 4.

The NFL has formed a strong alliance with the United Kingdom and its fans in recent decades

Fans in attendance at Wembley certainly got their money's worth as the Vikings prevailed 28-25 after the Saints missed a field goal as time expired, which bounced off both the upright and crossbar.

Physicians, surgeons, athletic trainers, physiotherapists and sport scientists from the leagues’ clubs and elsewhere were all involved in the conference.

Discussions were had regarding the latest findings, data and practices pertaining to mental wellness, injury reduction, concussion and head impacts.

NFL staff show their Premier League colleagues the medical tent used for player examination

The groups met on Tuesday in what is the second iteration of the player health & safety summit

Concussions and player safety are at the forefront of storylines currently circulating the NFL world.

It primarily comes in the wake of Tua Tagovailoa's concussion and hospitalization on Thursday night vs. Cincinnati.

The Dolphins quarterback seemingly suffered a concussion four days prior against Buffalo yet somehow played on after a brief spell on the sidelines.

Miami staff ruled it was a back injury which allowed Tagovailoa to continue playing in Week 3 and in turn, start in Week 4 against the Bengals.

Tagovailoa suffered a head injury when Josh Tupou of the Bengals tackled him Thursday night