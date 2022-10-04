ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

FBI Crime Report: Cannabis Busts Still Favorite Pastime Of Nation's Cops, Though Experts Say Data Incomplete

The FBI released its 2021 Crime in the Nation Report, which is normally viewed as the most comprehensive look at the rise and fall of crime in the United States. However, this year only 63% of the nation’s more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies submitted data for 2021 and that includes the nation’s two largest cities – New York and Los Angeles – making this year’s report the vaguest since 1979 with just over half of all agencies reporting full data.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
The Independent

As US pardons cannabis convictions Tories call for it to be classified the same as heroin

Tory police chiefs have called for cannabis to be classified the same as heroin – the same week US president Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of possessing the drug.While the US has led the way in legalising cannabis the UK has cracked down harder than ever, with penalties of five years in prison on the books for simple possession.But Conservative police and crime commissioners this week urged the government to go further and reclassify cannabis as a 'Class A' drug."There are so many crimes linked to drugs that, actually, by addressing this, by giving us this clarity, it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Superfund#Marijuana#Smuggling#Cannabis#Politics Legislative#Politics Federal#Linus Business#Politics State#Politics Congress

Comments / 0

Community Policy