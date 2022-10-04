Read full article on original website
Related
Federal Prohibition Of Marijuana Makes Trading Cannabis Stocks Challenging
One of the biggest obstacles facing the cannabis industry is lack of access to banking and other financial institutions — a challenge that doesn’t appear to be disappearing any time soon. The U.S. Senate for the sixth time tossed out the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act,...
White House Drug Czar Recognizes Benefits Of Medical Marijuana, Calls For More Research
The United States is in the grip of an opioid overdose epidemic. To tackle the situation, institutions responsible for stemming the crisis seem to be open to alternative solutions. White House drug czar Rahul Gupta, for example, weighed in on the issue during a recent interview with KSTP-TV in Minnesota....
FBI Crime Report: Cannabis Busts Still Favorite Pastime Of Nation's Cops, Though Experts Say Data Incomplete
The FBI released its 2021 Crime in the Nation Report, which is normally viewed as the most comprehensive look at the rise and fall of crime in the United States. However, this year only 63% of the nation’s more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies submitted data for 2021 and that includes the nation’s two largest cities – New York and Los Angeles – making this year’s report the vaguest since 1979 with just over half of all agencies reporting full data.
Breathalyzer For Weed? It's Tied To A Car's Ignition To Prevent Stoned Driving, Is This For Real?
With more and more states legalizing either medical or recreational cannabis use, quick and accurate tests that can reveal if someone is driving under the influence are becoming essential. Fortunately, scientists have been working on THC breathalyzers for quite some time and it looks like they're finally getting there. According...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biden's Pardon For Cannabis Offenders: 27 Reactions From Politicians, Industry Executives And Advocacy Orgs
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he will pardon all prior federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, sending cannabis stocks soaring. "No one should be in jail just for using marijuana," Biden said. The pardons will also apply to anyone in Washington DC convicted of simple possession of marijuana,...
High gas prices and unstable supplies aren't new for California. Why has it gotten worse?
Because of a California-specific blend of gasoline and a market moving away from fossil fuels, the state remains vulnerable to drastic price increases because policy makers haven't taken action to address the problem.
As US pardons cannabis convictions Tories call for it to be classified the same as heroin
Tory police chiefs have called for cannabis to be classified the same as heroin – the same week US president Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of possessing the drug.While the US has led the way in legalising cannabis the UK has cracked down harder than ever, with penalties of five years in prison on the books for simple possession.But Conservative police and crime commissioners this week urged the government to go further and reclassify cannabis as a 'Class A' drug."There are so many crimes linked to drugs that, actually, by addressing this, by giving us this clarity, it...
FBI's national crime data for 2021 incomplete, lacks data from nearly 40% of police nationwide
The FBI's national crime data report for 2021 is incomplete after roughly 9,700 law enforcement agencies did not report full data sets to the federal agency by March of this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cannabis Reg. Update: Malawi, Legalization In Costa Rica And Albania. New Zealand On Biden's Pardon
In Blyntre, the commercial capital of Malawi, a magistrate court condemned Mussa John, a teenager, to 8 years in prison for possessing 134 kilograms of cannabis. “It made no sense, it was overdue, it was cruel,” said Dada Phiri, Malawian artist, and advocate who is demanding changes in the cannabis law in the southeast African nation.
Comments / 0