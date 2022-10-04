Today Mayor Thomas published the October 7 edition of the Monroe This Week newsletter. This week’s edition includes details the release of my 2023-2024 Recommended Budget, retirements and promotions in the Monroe Police Department, the kickoff of the US-2 Shared Path Project, added safety measures in City parks, National Walk, Bike and Roll to School Day next week, the Future of Arts and Culture Projects Resident & Visitor Survey, Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue’s Open House next weekend, the recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a summary of the October 4 City Council meeting. If you don't currently receive Monroe This Week in your email, click the link, and then click the "Join Our Email List" button at the top of the page. https://conta.cc/3EvCZjz.

MONROE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO