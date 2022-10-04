SPANAWAY, Wash. — Three teenagers were arrested after an armed carjacking and two police chases in Spanaway. Pierce County deputies were called to the 8700 block of 196th Street Court East at 7:30 p.m. on Friday where the 50-year-old victim told investigators that she was getting home from picking up takeout food when she noticed a car was behind her.

