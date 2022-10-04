Read full article on original website
What’s up with Larsa Pippen and Scott Disick Hanging Out in Miami?
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship did not work out, and neither did Larsa Pippen and Kourtney Kardashian’s friendship. Or Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian. In fact, Scott Disick is one of the only people who has ended his relationship with a Kardashian and remained part of the family. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian share three kids, but she’s remarried, he is moving on with his life, and everyone is doing something different. But Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian aren’t worried about one another other than as it pertains to their kids. In fact, Scott Disick was seen out and about with Larsa Pippen not too long ago. They were hanging out in Miami, where the Real Housewives of Miami star lives together. However, it turns out that Larsa Pippen has even less of a relationship with the Kardashians than Disick does these days. What happened there?
Billy Eichner Blasts Straight People For Bros’ Disappointing Box Office Number
The gay romantic comedy is touted as the first big studio gay film that features gratuitous sex and some other R-Rated goodness. If you don’t, Billy Eichner likely thinks you’re a homophobic weirdo. On a serious note, the gay romantic comedy was heavily promoted leading up to its premiere. Universal Pictures reportedly spent $30 million to $40 million just to advertise the feature. It’s estimated that it cost around $22 million to make. Universal Pictures did everything in its power to make sure this film succeeded, but unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough.
Meet Reign Disick, a Star in the Making
There is no doubt that the Kardashians have climbed the social ladder by tremendous leaps. Over the years, we have seen them grow unbelievably fast and become a famous known name around the globe. The Kardashians have also helped the Jenners gather the attention and fame they required to jump-start their own modeling careers. No matter if you hate them or love them, they are our favorite topics of gossip.
Why Bobby Brown’s Sister Is Going After His Wife
Bobby Brown’s life has not been an easy one. He’s struggled substantially for many years, including losing the love of his life, his daughter, and many more things that no one should have to endure in only 53 years. Born on February 5, 1969, Bobby Brown’s life has been filled with turmoil and heartbreak. His marriage and relationship with the late Whitney Houston are legendary, and his current wife is none too happy about it. Who is Bobby Brown’s wife, and why is his own sister coming after her publicly? Here is everything we know about what is going on with them and in their lives.
5 Best Damson Idris Movies and Tv Shows
Damson Idris is a celebrated young actor in Hollywood. The British actor was born in September 1991 and grew up in Peckham, Southeast London. Damson is the youngest of six siblings and loved to play football as a young child. While football was Damson Idris’ first love, a fateful injury...
Did Post Malone Tattoo His Daughter’s Initials On His Face?
You often hear of little girls realizing their dreams when they’re adults. You hear the stories of little girls who dreamed of their wedding day their entire life. They dreamed of having a baby of their own. They wanted to be moms and wives. But do you really ever hear much about men dreaming of being fathers or husbands their entire lives? You don’t, which is why it is all the more exciting to hear from rapper Post Malone just how excited he is about becoming a father. Post Malone’s daughter is finally here, and he is thrilled to call himself dad. Here’s everything he’s had to say and everything we know about the rapper’s new baby girl.
Everything You Need to Know about Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt was born on December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. His father, William Alvin Pitt, was a proprietor of a trucking company, and his mum Jane Etta Pitt, was a school counselor. Pitt was raised in Springfield Missouri with his younger siblings and attended Kickapoo High School. He was skilled in golf, swimming, and tennis. After graduating from high school, he got admitted to the University of Missouri in 1982, where he studied Journalism. Eventually, he moved to Los Angeles where he took acting lessons while working odd jobs, due to his passion for films.
All You Need To Know About Ice-T Daughter, Chanel Nicole Marrow
Tracy Lauren Marrow, or Ice-T, as we all know him, is a famous American actor and songwriter. Ice-T is also a well-known producer. He began his struggle to establish a career for himself in the 1980s. Many people don’t know that Ice-T was an underground rapper. He released his first debut album in 1987 titled Rhyme Pays.
Is Evelyn Lozada Really Not Returning to Basketball Wives?
Evelyn Lozada spent nine years of her life working on the hit show Basketball Wives, and she said goodbye in 2021. There were many rumors before her official departure that she was leaving, but fans did not want to believe that their favorite wife was going to depart the show. However, she’s gone, she’s living it up right now, and she’s someone fans still wonder about. What is Evelyn Lozada up to now? Where has she been, and why did she leave the show?
Are People Really Surprised That Box Office Predictions Are Low for Sequels?
It’s been said and it will keep being said, sequels have a tough time when it comes to the box office for a number of reasons, but one that’s more important than anything else. They have to equal or surpass the original movie, which is often quite difficult if the first movie turned out to be one of the best movies of its time. Avatar is a good example, since the upcoming sequel is going to have to do far more than the original did, and the world-building that requires is phenomenal. But the fact that so many people don’t expect the average sequel to earn less at the box office is kind of interesting since the increased numbers that have been seen over the years are impressive in some cases, but not all that great in others when comparing the price of a ticket from decades ago to now. A lot of people who don’t understand the industry and inflation will look at a movie that makes hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office and think that movies have gotten better over the years. They’re not wrong, but they’re not taking into account everything that goes into the industry, especially the idea that sequels are still thought of as inferior by a lot of moviegoers.
The Best James Earl Jones Movies to Watch
James Earl Jones has one of the most recognizable voices in Hollywood and with a career spanning five decades, you’ve likely heard or seen him in one movie or another. Many of his fans may not know this, but he started as a stage actor before spreading his wings in the entertainment industry.
Could Tom Holland Play Link?
AI programs are responsible for creating a lot of ideas that have come along in the past several years since people fiddling around with one idea or another have been able to come up with images that have made people think and, in many ways, have inspired some folks to wonder if those ideas might carry some weight. This one was created a short while back. The thought that Tom Holland could play the part of Link from The Legend of Zelda in a live-action movie, feels like something that could gain traction if the right folks were able to get hold of it and do something. Yes, it would be another video game movie that might not go over that well, but there’s nothing saying that those who can try. After all, Chris Pratt is going to be playing the role of Mario, a fact that has some people up in arms still, so why couldn’t Tom Holland take on a part that would be far less controversial and maybe even kind of interesting to those who have loved the games for so long?
7 Cozy Movies to Watch This Christmas
Christmas is a holiday that spreads cozy vibes and homely feels. These holidays are best spent with family watching feel-good Christmas movies while having your favorite snacks. These movies are well known for making you swoon. A plethora of filmmakers treats us with some best cozy romantic movies during these...
9 Best Heart-Stopping Horror Movies of All Time
No genre of movies better set the floor for entertainment during family gatherings than horror movies. Many creative moviemakers have given us insanely scary movies to watch. Having said that, there have been some horror movies that are peerless. If you’re looking for something that will set your heart afloat, here’s a list of some scariest horror movies of all time:
Will Armor Wars Work Better as a Movie?
It can honestly be said that one more series in the MCU timeline wouldn’t have been that much of an issue, but it would also appear that there’s faith that Don Cheadle might have the faith of those who were thinking that he might be better off on Disney+. It’s tough to say whether or not an Armor Wars movie would be coming to Disney+ or if it would hit the big screen, but it does feel safe to say that as a movie, it’s bound to be an attempt at a story that a lot of people are going to be talking about right up until it’s released, and far less afterward. I could be wrong, Armor Wars could be one of the next big stories that gain a great deal of attention in the MCU, but it’s a tough sell at this point, no matter who’s trying to back the movie and no matter who has anything positive to say about it. Armor Wars does sound like a great idea, but it also sounds ambitious as a series or as a movie.
Movie Review: Last Seen Alive
It kind of has to be said that a lot of fans of Gerard Butler have grown used to seeing him in movies like 300, Olympus Has Fallen, and several other action movies where he’s a certified badass that knows how to get things done. But in Last Seen Alive he’s a man simply looking for his wife, and on top of that, he’s not the kind of guy that knows how to go around getting answers out of people with unique torture methods or weapons designed for warfare. This time, he’s a regular individual who is smart enough to be well off and yet isn’t that skilled in handling himself around those who wish him harm. The story does take a bit to get going. Still, it’s the type that strikes hard and strikes deep mainly because it’s a story that could happen to just about anyone since it’s not so fantastic in nature and does have roots in the genuine fears of many people around the world where such things as kidnapping and trafficking exist.
Could Malcolm Have Really Become a Great President?
It’s been a while since Malcolm in the Middle ended, but now and then, we stop and think about the way that some of our shows ended, and it’s fun to think about what might have happened to the characters that drove the various stories that we were given week by week. Malcolm in the Middle was an odd show at times since there were a lot of different points of view, and each brother, as well as the parents, Lois and Hal, had their own issues to deal with throughout the many seasons this show managed to last. At one point, it sounds as though the star, Frankie Muniz, was ready to hang it up and become a professional race car driver, but up until that moment, the show was a laugh riot most of the time and provided enough visual humor to keep itself alive for several years. It’s one of the shows that people can say they grew up with since it was possible to watch the cast grow and develop over the years.
Trevor Noah Is Leaving The Daily Show
On September 28, 2015, the stand-up comedian officially took over Jon Stewart for the legendary Daily Show on Comedy Central. For the past seven years, the 38-year-old has been the anchor who brought laughter and reasoning to the popular late-night show; however, to the surprise of everyone watching, that won’t be the case any longer. That’s right, Trevor Noah has decided to step down from his position on The Daily Show.
7 Things You Didn’t Know About John Cena
John Cena is one of the most recognizable superstars who successfully made a career outside the WWE universe. But what do you know about this megastar?. If you weren’t following WWE drama keenly, then you probably don’t know that John Cena was almost fired just a year after he arrived on WWE’s main roster. Despite the problems early in his career, he became one of wrestling history’s most recognizable stars but didn’t stop there. Most people today only know John Cena from his blockbuster movies and TV shows. But an entire generation grew up watching this 16-time World champion in the WWE wrestling ring.
Meet the Top Cast of Grown-ish
With the success of Black-ish came the spin-off, Grown-ish. It is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining American sitcom series currently on air. It has a 6.5/10 on IMDb and a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The TV series is currently in its fifth season, with about 78 episodes. In...
