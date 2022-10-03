Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Drowning in trash: Google opens applications for circular-economy accelerator
Google is spinning up a new, online-only startup accelerator centered around the elusive circular economy. The effort is Google’s latest to help environmentally focused startups grow while potentially hooking them on its cloud products in the process. In the broadest of strokes, the circular economy represents a colossal shift...
Bakersfield Californian
WeQual Recognises 8 Exceptional Business Women Across Asia
Eight talented businesswomen, holding prominent executive roles in leading companies listed across the Asia-Pacific region, have been named winners in the WeQual Awards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005916/en/. The WeQual Awards were created to accelerate gender parity at the top of the largest companies...
gcaptain.com
Ammonia Power Startup Amogy Looks to Norway’s Maritime Cluster for Push Into Shipping
Brooklyn, New York-based startup Amogy has opened up a new office in Norway with the goal of accelerating the commercialization of its ammonia-to-power technology within maritime shipping. Amogy, which was founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni, is developing a scalable ammonia-powered, zero-emissions energy system tailored to the heavy-duty...
Security Benefit Promotes Brianne Johnson to Independent Broker Dealer Manager
TOPEKA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Security Benefit, a leading provider of retirement planning products and solutions, today announced that Brianne Johnson would be promoted to National Accounts Manager for Independent Broker Dealers. Johnson will oversee key relationships with large scale independent broker-dealer distribution partners and aid in new business development. She will report directly to Mike Maghini, SVP, Head of National Accounts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005173/en/ Brianne Johnson (Photo: Business Wire)
technologynetworks.com
Optibrium Strengthens Global AI Drug Discovery Software Operations With Three Key Appointments
Optibrium has announced three key appointments: Michelle Harrison as Head of Strategic Marketing, Chris Khoury as Associate Director of Business Development, and Imran Ghauri as Business Development Manager. The appointments bring extensive AI and life science expertise and will align global business development and marketing strategies to further develop and commercialise the Company’s computer-aided drug discovery technologies. Driven by recent investment and continued commercial growth, Optibrium plans to double its headcount by the end of 2023, including recruitment for C-suite roles.
worldcoffeeportal.com
Starbucks allocates £1.4m funding for sustainable packaging projects in the UK
The Bring It Back Fund is supported by Starbucks’ 5p cup surcharge for disposable cup use across its UK stores | Photo credit: Hubbub. Starbucks UK has revealed the six winners of its £1.4m ($1.6m) Bring It Back Fund, which aims to promote new solutions for sustainable packaging and re-usable cup use across the food and beverage industry.
salestechstar.com
Sabio Group to Support French Mobility Operator, Kisio, as It Takes First Steps on Digital Transformation Journey
Kisio selects Genesys Cloud as its new telephony system across 15 sites in France, taking its first steps in its digital transformation journey. Kisio selects Genesys Cloud as its new telephony system across 15 sites in France. • The strategic project is the first step in Kisio’s digital transformation journey...
salestechstar.com
Kurmi Software Names Micah Singer as New Chief Executive Officer
Kurmi Software today signaled its continued global expansion with the appointment of Micah Singer as its new CEO, effective October 1, 2022. Kurmi Software signaled its continued global expansion with the appointment of Micah Singer as its new CEO, effective October 1, 2022. Singer, the founder of VoIP Logic, will lead the company from its US offices. His appointment follows the successful five-year leadership of Thibaut Felgeres, during which Kurmi Software quadrupled its revenue and transformed into an established global Unified Communications Administration Management provider with Global 2000 enterprise customers and service providers in 25 countries around the world.
Platform9 Earns Six Awards Including High Performer in G2 Fall Report
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Platform9, the leader in helping enterprises with a better way to go cloud native, today announced that it has received six trust badges by G2 in their Fall 2022 report in the category of container orchestration. This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the container orchestration related questions featured in the G2 review form. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005652/en/ Platform9 has been awarded 6 badges from technology review site G2 in their Fall 2022 report. Customers praised the company’s solution, its implementation, and its support. (Photo: Business Wire)
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Partner Adrian Jakibchuk Rejoins Littler in Toronto
TORONTO, CANADA—Littler, the world’s largest employment and labour law practice representing management, is pleased to announce that Adrian Jakibchuk has rejoined the firm as a partner in its Toronto office. Jakibchuk brings almost 20 years of experience in employment and labour law, guiding employers through all stages of...
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar Interview with Ben Harper, Founder and CEO of Clarity Stack
Ben Harper, Founder and CEO of Clarity Stack talks about the need for sales intelligence in sales processes and how it can help sales people boost their overall ROI:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Ben, please tell us more about Clarity Stack and how its evolved over the years…. Clarity...
mmm-online.com
Valitor names Steven Lo as CEO, closes $28M Series B funding round
Valitor named Steven Lo as its CEO Wednesday morning while also announcing that the company raised $28 million through a Series B financing round. The biotech tapped Lo, an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, to lead the company. He previously served as CEO of Zosano Pharma and worked at Puma Biotechnology, Corcept Therapeutics, Genentech and AstraZeneca.
fintechmagazine.com
Embedded finance pioneer Railsr closes $46mn Series C round
Embedded finance company Railsr has sealed US$46mn in Series C funding, as it leads from the front in a US$7tn transformation of the fintech landscape. Railsr, the embedded finance platform that changed its name from Railsbank earlier this year, has now secured US$46mn in Series C funding. The round includes...
Aleph Farms Expands Global Leadership Team with Key Appointment and New Office in the United States
REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Aleph Farms, the first cultivated meat company to grow steaks directly from non-genetically engineered animal cells, today announced the addition of Kevin Benmoussa as its Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer. He joins the C-Level leadership team of Didier Toubia (co-founder and CEO), Dr. Neta Lavon (CTO and VP R&D), Prof. Shulamit Levenberg (co-founder and Chief Scientific Adviser) and Yifat Gavriel (Chief Regulatory Affairs, QA and Product Safety). Based in Aleph Farms’ first US headquarters in New York City’s historic Meatpacking District, Benmoussa will lead the company’s global growth agenda, spearhead its operational expansion in the US, and oversee finance, administration and legal departments globally for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005101/en/ Kevin Benmoussa, CFO, Aleph Farms (Photo: Business Wire)
accessinternational.media
SAIA University: Thriving & Inspiring in the Leadership Revolution
Former U.S. Army Special Forces commander and leadership expert, Sean Patton, unveils the new leadership paradigm that will separate thriving and withering businesses over the coming decades. Management is quickly becoming a commodity, while quality leadership is becoming the greatest competitive advantage in the modern business environment. Join Sean Patton...
salestechstar.com
Conduent Survey Finds Even Digital Channels Need a Human Touch
Brands can improve consumer experience by leveraging personalization and empathy from agents in digital interactions. In recognition of this year’s Customer Service Week, Conduent Incorporated, a global technology-led business process solutions company, released its 2022 State of Consumer Experience Report. According to the report, 24% of consumers are willing to end association with a brand after just one bad experience. The positive impact of customer service is also real with 22% of consumers willing to spend more because of a good experience.
htrends.com
Creating Conscious Inclusion in Travel Marketing - By Jenn McCarthy
Travel brands are uniquely positioned to open the world to more people, including travelers of different gender identities, ages, abilities, ethnicities, religions and sexual orientations to experience and connect with new cultures, ideas, and landscapes. And travelers are looking for travel brands to be more inclusive and representative, according to data from our Inclusive Travel Insights Report. Here are a few highlights on why inclusion and diversity are important in travel advertising, successful inclusive marketing examples, suggestions for how your brand can be more inclusive and how Expedia Group is committing to equitable travel.
hypebeast.com
INFINIT3.io Taps Ron English and Garageworks Industries Ltd. for Charlie Grin Release
For the launch of its cultural hub and technology platform, INFINIT3.io, co-founded by Andy Chiu alongside a team of culture and consumer veterans, is now readying its inaugural collaborative release with Ron English and Garageworks Industries Ltd. Tapping into the infinite possibilities to bridge physical and digital experiences, INFINIT3.io is developing consumer participation in the rapidly growing digital economy, providing a more familiar experience.
wealthbriefingasia.com
Global Law Firm Opens Singapore Office
The firm serves clients in the business of raising, lending and deploying capital. It has a total of 15 offices worldwide and, with this new office, two in Asia. Global law firm Goodwin has opened an office in Singapore, which servces clients raising, deploying and lending capital in the region and around the world.
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation. Collaboration between retailers, financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs powers the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally-savvy consumers expect. Often, this includes leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way to better engage with merchants and consumers.
